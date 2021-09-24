 Skip to content
No matter how annoying they are, you are not allowed to remove speed bumps
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Benitez complained about the speed bump
Benitez got no response
Benitez removed the speed bump
Benitez was fined $500
Lopez the public safety committee person responds to Benitez with

"if he wanted the bump removed that they could look for funds to remove it. The problem was that the funds were all used up by summer."

WTF Lopez?  There's a farking reason it was put there. Why would that be the correct response?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here in Dumbfark, CA, I see cockbros in their giant lifted trucks hit speed bumps at tremendous speed, no doubt doing substantial damage to their vehicle. I imagine they complain about the price of gas while they do so
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not all heros wear capes.
 
nbt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But are you allowed to install a speed bump?  I'd be right on it except if someone hit it fast enough they'd land in the playground.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He was stupid to take action himself after he was on-record opposing it.  He was also stupid to leave evidence of his deed.

If he was going to do it, he should've looked up when they were going to repave the area due to road deterioration, then remove it on his own prior to the engineering survey of the existing road.  That way the engineer doesn't note its existence to replace like with like.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Putting the evidence by your own garage is a total noob move. Dump that shiat down the storm drain. Same place I put used motor oil and old paint.

/storm drains get rid of everything.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ESPN - Jimmie Johnson
Youtube UB7POZTtQak
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Here in Dumbfark, CA, I see cockbros in their giant lifted trucks hit speed bumps at tremendous speed, no doubt doing substantial damage to their vehicle. I imagine they complain about the price of gas while they do so


What if I told you that suspension systems are designed to handle at least some degree of fast travel without any major faults whatsoever?

A lifted truck, depending on how it was lifted, might even fare better than a vehicle with stock ride height if the lift increased suspension travel and decreased resistance at nominal loaded ride height.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
just spread some ivermectin on them. i hear it's a cure all for any problem
 
Flincher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wish I had the ability to drop car-killing speed bumps in front of Texas tailgaters.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How hard is it to drive the speed limit in town? They don't put those up willy nilly. They are for where there is a problem with asshole drivers.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I regularly kick over those "no parking here from x time to y time on z dates" signs that road crews put up. fark you, nobody consulted me about this. As far as I'm concerned that shiat is just a racket to line the pockets of construction companies and their bought and paid for town council.

/ road crews typically do nothing but fark up traffic and *very slowly* resurface roads that don't need it - then come back in 1 -2 years to do the same roads because they did such a shiat job in the first place
// tree crews and cable companies are even worse. If it's not even for public good, why the fark do you think you can just take over the street?
///and fark truck drivers who think they can just park in the middle of a lane because they gotta take beer into a restaurant downtown. Walk your sweaty ass to the parking lot and back you goddamn fat farks.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: just spread some ivermectin on them. i hear it's a cure all for any problem


Also Windex
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: Not all heros wear capes.


Yup. May have been slightly dislegal, but it wasn't wrong
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flincher: I wish I had the ability to drop car-killing speed bumps in front of Texas tailgaters.


That what a bale spike brake check is for.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bandito King: I regularly kick over those "no parking here from x time to y time on z dates" signs that road crews put up. fark you, nobody consulted me about this. As far as I'm concerned that shiat is just a racket to line the pockets of construction companies and their bought and paid for town council.

/ road crews typically do nothing but fark up traffic and *very slowly* resurface roads that don't need it - then come back in 1 -2 years to do the same roads because they did such a shiat job in the first place
// tree crews and cable companies are even worse. If it's not even for public good, why the fark do you think you can just take over the street?
///and fark truck drivers who think they can just park in the middle of a lane because they gotta take beer into a restaurant downtown. Walk your sweaty ass to the parking lot and back you goddamn fat farks.


We gots a badass over here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: NateAsbestos: Here in Dumbfark, CA, I see cockbros in their giant lifted trucks hit speed bumps at tremendous speed, no doubt doing substantial damage to their vehicle. I imagine they complain about the price of gas while they do so

What if I told you that suspension systems are designed to handle at least some degree of fast travel without any major faults whatsoever?

A lifted truck, depending on how it was lifted, might even fare better than a vehicle with stock ride height if the lift increased suspension travel and decreased resistance at nominal loaded ride height.


Now tell me about gas prices!
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Solty Dog: How hard is it to drive the speed limit in town? They don't put those up willy nilly. They are for where there is a problem with asshole drivers.


It was an old deteriorating one, in an alley, interfering with access to his garage, that the city official said would be removed when they had funds. Of which they ran out of. So he did it himself. If anything, he saved the city money.
Not like he was out in a public street chiseling up one in front of a playground.
 
