(The Daily Beast)   Apparently selling pillows for infants that kill said infants is not a good business plan   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rebrand as the Casey Anthony line.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I once worked in a seedy retail store that sold infant pajamas, except that the little neck label said "Not to be used as pajamas." (They didn't meet flame-retardant laws.)
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Rebrand as the Casey Anthony line.


Your comment is so sickening that I plan to report it once I can get off the floor, where I'm laughing hysterically.

Love,
Mama2tnt
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DiePillow
 
severedtoe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
why was i thinking this would involve Mike Lindell for some reason?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

severedtoe: why was i thinking this would involve Mike Lindell for some reason?


This.
Aww. It would have been such a nice consequence if it shut down MyPillow (albeit, the deaths themselves are tragedies)
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Seems like they should be bought up by a tobacco company.

They are experts at profiting while slowly killing their customer base.  There would be good synergy.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If only Anton Scalia were alive today ...
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
MyDeathPillow, brought to you by DeSantis Industries and the undisclosed location that houses Mike Lindell.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are these those crack pillows that Mike Pillow sells? Don't give your babby crack, give them baked beans instead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Killing newborn babies for modest profits on pillow sales.

Next on the Great Debate:   "Should we make abortions totally legal at any age or just wait until the HMO and other corporations has made their profit and let the surplus population die of health, welfare and safety violations?"

Sleeping on your stomach, back or sides. Are there any other options?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was given one of these as a gift and never let the kid use it. However, there are very clear and unambiguous warnings on the product about how to make sure your child doesn't fall off of it or roll over in it and suffocate. Very tragic but alternatives still exist on the market and new parents will even use pillows, which can also cause suffocation.

Always be aware of your child, their set, and setting. Think of babies as being on the biggest acid trip of their lives and you are the ultimate Shaman/sitter making sure they don't do something stupid like fall off a cliff, or in this case, a day lounger.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And I contend that those babies were dead before they were put on Krusty's children beds of spikes.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
brantgoose:

Sleeping on your stomach, back or sides. Are there any other options?

My baby sleeps in one of those indoor skydiving simulators.

/The walls are padded, so it's safe.
 
