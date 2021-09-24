 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   26 men arrested in India for gang-raping a 15-year-old girl 33 times over a period of 8 months. What the hell is wrong with you India? Seriously, what the fark   (cnn.com) divider line
65
    More: Sick, Sexual assault, Rape, Sexual intercourse, slew of rape cases, last month, Mandapa police, gang-rape, 9-year-old girl  
•       •       •

677 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 9:20 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rape was filmed, with the video then used to blackmail her repeatedly for the next eight months, said Mukne. She was allegedly raped by 33 perpetrators in total, including two teenagers, with the abuse lasting until this week.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion and\or social hierarchy?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd hardly say it is representative of all India. Besides there is plenty of horrific stuff close to home.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.


I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: Religion and\or social hierarchy?


Also a bit of politics, probably.  The BJP promotes Hindu Nationalism pretty hard and likes to only-slightly-deniably encourage violence against anyone, even Hindus, that are on their shiat list.  I'm not saying this is that, but when you wink wink nudge nudge about violence as a social statement, that shiat spills over.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They probably didn't wear masks.  And that's definitely not how you socially distance.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Start with the belief that everyone is in their rightful place, and the only way to improve your lot is to die and be reincarnated. Then add on a class stratification where some people are below human.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.


Yes. It's totally the same thing.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'd hardly say it is representative of all India. Besides there is plenty of horrific stuff close to home.


Could have something to do with being half the size of Brazil with a billion more people, and having some of the worst income disparity in the world. Plus the castes.

Man, India sucks.
 
starsrift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, I remember reading about this a few ye-- wait, it happened again??
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.


Why's it always white people that get knocked on when someone is being racist towards another group?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.


Shove your whattaboutism up your ass.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Start with the belief that everyone is in their rightful place, and the only way to improve your lot is to die and be reincarnated. Then add on a class stratification where some people are below human.


Save it for Sunday.
 
Avery614
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Family Guy India
Youtube itEamKJuY28
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh man.... this thread is going wheels off already
 
Headso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.

Why's it always white people that get knocked on when someone is being racist towards another group?


That's how you get the most virtue signal points when chiding someone for their lack of wokeness.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.

Why's it always white people that get knocked on when someone is being racist towards another group?


For the same reason we expect "Teh muslins" to speak out when their peers are plotting the terrors.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.


Yeah that never happens in the good ol', US of A. We totally got our shiat together here with Epstein and his pedo plane, children mowing down fellow students at school, bombing federal buildings, mowing down hundreds at open air concerts, roping immigrants like cattle and refusing to believe reality in general.

Totally together
 
H31N0US
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is going to be a good thread!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"What the hell is wrong with you India?"

A backward economy with a backward culture and an average* of 1000 people per square mile.


* 1.37 billion people in a country of 1.27 million square miles - significant portions of that land being barely habitable
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have our own issues. Specifically...if you play sportsball you can do pretty much whatever you want
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had a very liberal professor who was a world traveler...India left him pretty much stunned. He too attested to street shiatting and the deplorable conditions.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.


It's a factor of population density, poverty, and then you add the caste system and the whole thing becomes a recipe for horrific violence.  India is farked up. But they were kind of farked up before the British got there, and they just made it worse.

It's accurate to say socioeconomic factors combined with the way the country is governed have made India suck. It's not about their culture, apart from their religion being a big part of their culture, and the castes are a big part of the problem.

FWIW, I have plenty of similar criticisms of America too, but this article isn't about America.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is going to be a good thread!


Before you accuse me of zeno.. xina.. uh, being a racist, my primary assertion is that extremely high population densities aren't good to begin with and made much worse by widespread poverty, inequity and lack of education.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.


Don't care to go into the scat-play you fellas got going. Bit India's got some f*cked-up gang rape thing that you can't just whatabout away:
https://m.dw.com/en/what-is-behind-in​d​ias-rape-problem/a-51739350
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Oh man.... this thread is going wheels off already


That's the juggernaut. Just stay on the sidewalk.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.


I've got lots of Indian friends who have moved to the US from India and have never done either of those things. They are awesome, friendly, generous, and loving people.

I've worked in downtown metropolitan areas where I've seen people of many different races and colors pissing and pooping on the sidewalks, in trash cans, in gutters, etc. Some of them were even homeless.

Sadly, human history is drowning in countless examples of raping, pillaging, plundering, etc across every race, culture, nation, and creed. Pick a point in history and any nation, kingdom, or empire you want to talk about and I can give you all kinds of ugly stories of ugly people doing ugly things to their fellow man.

Don't think this is exclusively an "India" problem. Sounds more like a "selfish people suck" problem. And selfish people are not indigenous to one culture, color, nation, or tribe. Got 'em everywhere, unfortunately.

The good news is, not everyone is a selfish asshole. In fact, there are a LOT of kind, generous, and non-selfish assolish people out there. It's just unfortunate that the charitable actions of selfless people don't generate high ratings or many clicks.

#justathought
 
jim32rr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Merltech: Religion and\or social hierarchy?


https://www.wisn.com/article/fort-mcc​o​y-wisconsin-afghan-refugees-charged-wi​th-federal-crimes/37697225
 
H31N0US
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know India is bizarre. I had a beggar girl about 6 years old try to climb into my arms on the street, and my local college literally kicked her off of me.

But there's a lot more to India than that.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I've got lots of Indian friends who have moved to the US from India and have never done either of those things. They are awesome, friendly, generous, and loving people.

I've worked in downtown metropolitan areas where I've seen people of many different races and colors pissing and pooping on the sidewalks, in trash cans, in gutters, etc. Some of them were even homeless.

Sadly, human history is drowning in countless examples of raping, pillaging, plundering, etc across every race, culture, nation, and creed. Pick a point in history and any nation, kingdom, or empire you want to talk about and I can give you all kinds of ugly stories of ugly people doing ugly things to their fellow man.

Don't think this is exclusively an "India" problem. Sounds more like a "selfish people suck" problem. And selfish people are not indigenous to one culture, color, nation, or tribe. Got 'em everywhere, unfortunately.

The good news is, not everyone is a selfish asshole. In fact, there are a LOT of kind, generous, and non-selfish assolish people out there. It's just unfortunate that the charitable actions of selfless people don't generate high ratings or many clicks.

#justathought


No, you have groups of men who randomly pick women and rape them to death.
THAT IS WHAT'S GOING ON.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Colleague
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hopefully they go to prison and suffer the same fate as their victim.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

Yeah that never happens in the good ol', US of A. We totally got our shiat together here with Epstein and his pedo plane, children mowing down fellow students at school, bombing federal buildings, mowing down hundreds at open air concerts, roping immigrants like cattle and refusing to believe reality in general.

Totally together


Here's the thing though, saying that about India doesn't make it false because it's also true in America.

Though I'd replace gang rapes with "shooting in the face and opioid addiction" for the US.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

I have personally seen a homeless white lady take a shiat between two cars in Greenwich Village, and last time I checked, rape is a popular pastime right here in the US of A.

Shove your xenophobia up your ass, and maybe change whatever channel you're watching.


Phew! Almost let a thread about another country on a different continent slip by without bringing the US into it
/US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: I've got lots of Indian friends who [...] are awesome, friendly, generous, and loving people.


Ask them about social class stratification in India sometime.  What class are *they* from?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And this:
https://m.dw.com/en/india-rape-victim​-​dies-after-being-set-on-fire-on-way-to​-court/a-51567230
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Colleague


Thank you for the clarification. My morning coffee is apparently batting for the other team today and I was having a helluva time sorting that out.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
AND THIS!
https://m.dw.com/en/rape-and-murder-o​f​-eight-year-old-divides-jammu-and-kash​mir/a-43379081

Sick f*cks
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
33 times over a period of 8 months?

Was it soccer season?  A gang of Hell's Angels could do 33 times in one day and take breaks for beers and smokes.

I mean.  Horrible.  Simply horrible.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Theres too many people on this planet.

Drtfa
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I'd hardly say it is representative of all India. Besides there is plenty of horrific stuff close to home.


You mean stuff like our mass shootings that seem to happen about once a week?

But if we point out assholes doing asshole stuff in other countries, it makes us feel better about not doing anything about the assholes doing asshole stuff in our country.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Louis Toolz: I had a very liberal professor who was a world traveler...India left him pretty much stunned. He too attested to street shiatting and the deplorable conditions.


I've been. I will never go back. It was pretty much like stepping into a dystopian future where climate change has forced the entire population of the world into cities, and then raised the heat.

Food was good.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Experts say that a woman is raped in India every 16 minutes.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Speaking of India, rape, and caste... I recently saw the Indian movie Article 15, which tackles these subjects and is well worth watching. Hint of Mississippi Burning flavor. Would recommend.
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The 29 men were arrested under the country's penal code

um
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: RTOGUY: I'd hardly say it is representative of all India. Besides there is plenty of horrific stuff close to home.

You mean stuff like our mass shootings that seem to happen about once a week?

But if we point out assholes doing asshole stuff in other countries, it makes us feel better about not doing anything about the assholes doing asshole stuff in our country.


It's actually possible to do both. And white-knigting gang rape is one hell of a way to close out the week.

Yiiiiikes

FARK , IS NOT NEWS, IT'S RAPE POSITIVE!
 
SansNeural
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

solokumba: Experts say that a woman is raped in India every 16 minutes.


You're just setting up the obvious joke.  I will not participate.  But I might wait and check back for it.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: FleshFlapps: Jake Havechek: India, such a fascinating country rich in culture and history. Where people openly shiat on the sidewalk and a gang rape is how they say hello.

Yeah that never happens in the good ol', US of A. We totally got our shiat together here with Epstein and his pedo plane, children mowing down fellow students at school, bombing federal buildings, mowing down hundreds at open air concerts, roping immigrants like cattle and refusing to believe reality in general.

Totally together

Here's the thing though, saying that about India doesn't make it false because it's also true in America.

Though I'd replace gang rapes with "shooting in the face and opioid addiction" for the US.


I'm just saying don't go blasting others for issues you have.

There are children raped and abused here everyday too. How many of those kids on Epstein's island do you think got dicked down on a regular? Bad things are not unique to what we perceive as lesser than ourselves. That thinking habit is dangerous.
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.