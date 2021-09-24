 Skip to content
(CNN)   Chuck Grassley isn't ready to get on the cart   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do we really need a guy whose prime was around 1970? Is that the era we live in? Do his very few peer-aged constituents really need his representation?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray. Gerontocracy!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some family values republican!  he must really hate his family to want to spend as much time away from them right up to the day he kicks
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time for some more of the you-know-what at the DQ!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dairy Queen just can't catch a break.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He's running because if he doesn't republicans will probably lose the seat
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Doesnt the gov't already have mandatory retirement?   I mean, if your over 70 or something, go fish and hang out with the grandkids, spend all the wealth you acquired while in office by nefarious ways.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The guy driving the "bring out your dead" cart will whack Grassley over the head before then.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jeez what crimes has he committed that he needs continued immunity from until the grave?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's 88 years old. Is he going to advertise that on his election materials? Is it his 14th term?
 
sniderman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.


I don't think they should be behind the wheel of a car, let alone holding office.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just fill it with Republicans. Any old Republicans will do. The Young Repugnant Incels are even better.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Time for some more of the you-know-what at the DQ!


Black market insulin?
 
eagles95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Somewhere I read where a lot of people think he's going to run and win and then a month or 2 later resign so his grandson can take over as there's a deal in place with the governor. Apparently the grandson can't win on name value so he must have been eating paste from a young age.
 
MFK
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Do we really need a guy whose prime was around 1970? Is that the era we live in? Do his very few peer-aged constituents really need his representation?


BOTH of Vermont's Senators are in their 80s and have been in office so long that even the lone Rep (who traditionally runs for Senate upon death or retirement of the incumbent) is so old that he's in his 70s too and that state's about to lose all of it's seniority and clout within the next 5 years when the Senators start dying off. Patrick Leahy is 81 and has said he'll run again next year. Bernie has already filed for re-election in 2024 (as an independent of course). Meanwhile, VT has a popular Republican governor who will not commit to appointing a Democrat if one of them dies in office, so their egos are threatening us all.
 
rogue49
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's pretending he's on the Supreme Court
Uhh, you don't have to on until you croak.

Then again, he probably just likes the $$$ and attention.
And people still have to listen to him yell at clouds.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This guy is and always has been a joke and detriment to this state. Joni Ernst, Ashley Hinson and our lovely Governor Kim Reynolds along with Grassley can go take a long walk off of a short pier IMO.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Any job you can do at 88 is to easy, and pays to much. If you have to work at 88 you have seriously farked up or you are holding the  loset door closed that is full of skeletons.
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so it's probably "don't run and risk losing a R seat" versus "win the seat and if you die we can appoint a different republican" ?
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.


That's the mandatory retirement age for the Canadian Senate.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: He's running because if he doesn't republicans will probably lose the seat


I wish this were true, but the demographics just don't support it. I have a feeling he's gonna retire before this next term is up so Kim Reynolds can appoint someone (possibly his own grandson) so they're pre-sold as an incumbent.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
NSFW...

Bloodhound Gang - I Hope You Die
Youtube kbGSa11yA1c
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/No, seriously.  What's going on?
//"Give me five bees for a quarter!"
///Wait.  What's going on?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time to give it up Chuck ..
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It really seems to bug some people that voters get to choose unapproved candidates to represent them.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.


Uh, have you seen who is president?
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What happened to you Iowa?  Around 2008, I thought you were gonna be cool.  Voted for Barack Obama 2x, and legalized gay marriage.  Now you're just another shiat hole midwestern state.  Might as well be Nebraska.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1. He will run for reelection and win on name recognition.

2. Somewhere in the next six years he will die or retire for health reasons.

3. The governor will give his seat to his grandson, Pat Grassley.

4. Pat Grassley will run for reelection and win on name recognition.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Yellow Beard: I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.

That's the mandatory retirement age for the Canadian Senate.


In America, we have a constitution that basically can't be amended, given the current political makeup, and said constitution spells out the only restrictions on who can be a Senator, and a maximum age is not one of said restrictions.  Isn't that special?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Yellow Beard: I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.

Uh, have you seen who is president?


And yet you participate in society. Curious.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Term limits for thee but not for me.

Watch what the sponsors do when they hit the limit that they proposed.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/repu​b​licans-term-limits-constitutional-amen​dment
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Just fill it with Republicans. Any old Republicans will do. The Young Repugnant Incels are even better.


So I just looked it up - a Senate vacancy for Iowa would be filled by the Gov [Kim Reynolds]
 
AFKobel
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ColonelCathcart: Yellow Beard: I don't think anyone over the age of 75 should be in any elected or appointed office.

Uh, have you seen who is president?


If you think there's a crazy choice now, wait until you learn who the previous president was!
 
