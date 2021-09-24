 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   "That's momma's casket, and those are momma's clothes...but that ain't momma." Somebody has some serious 'splaining to do   (nypost.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are really weird about corpses. Cremate me, put me in a Folgers can and blow the ashes in someone's face, I don't give a shiat, I'm dead.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it Tyler Perry in a dress?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That there Goldilocks has gone too far this time!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: People are really weird about corpses. Cremate me, put me in a Folgers can and blow the ashes in someone's face, I don't give a shiat, I'm dead.


Did exactly that with my brother when he died. I swear he made the wind blow the ashes up my nose when I scattered them in the canyon. No superpowers. Yet.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to be fed to vultures or some kind of large cat in hopes that I will be reborn as one.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
After a while. ne dead body looks like any other.
 
