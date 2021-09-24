 Skip to content
(Slate)   Time's Up was an advocacy organization founded in the wake of the #MeToo movement that promised a group run by powerful women could save the world from sexual harassment and toxic workplaces. Instead, it embraced both of those things   (slate.com) divider line
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How Times Up went Tits Up.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halfway through that article I got told to wash my c*nt.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There had been no human resources department. No performance reviews, no clear paths to promotion.

What were they doing in my office?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Capitalism rewards bad behavior.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gar1013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Instead of focusing on hashtags, people should be focusing on hashbrowns.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I only know you from here so I could be wrong but you could probably stand to wash your fud more often.
 
mekkab
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Times up!
Living Colour - Time's Up (Official Video)
Youtube 0YAA7nivQng

The Lawyers' Calling!
 
wademh
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Time's Up Goes Tango Uniform
 
Lifeless
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Power dynamics don't change when someone new gets power.  This is basically Animal Farm but with women.
 
Gramma
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone that doesn't think women can be ruthless hasn't met many women.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And history ain't changed
'Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think this is a great advancement in gender equality. No longer will the glass ceiling prevent anyone from expressing their inner scumbag.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"As a start-up organization, TIME'S UP has been constantly working to build its own workplace systems, including working with outside expert consultants to develop and implement human resource systems for a small, growing organization, and providing benefits, such as unlimited paid time off, to provide support for staff working in a fast-paced, high impact environment," the [CEO] statement read.

Gee, I'm just so surprised this kind of management style didn't pan out.
 
meathome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, Hollywood started an organization to combat sexual harassment and promote gender equality. That's good.

So they chose a group of women to lead them. Women who rose to the top by using the same system they're trying to correct. That's bad.

The leadership promoted a wage gap amongst their own. That's very bad.

People within their leadership rose to their positions by helping sexual harassers (and those accused) beat the charges, or at least by dragging the accusers through the mud. That's WTF kind of hypocrite are you?

Then they'd only speak out if the "right person" was affected. If the accusation or situation involved someone that leadership liked or could do something for the leadership personally, then TU wouldn't utter a word of support for the alleged victims. That's "why are you even here?" level of nonsense.

Yeah. Pretty easy to see why the organization was considered a joke by so many people who were actually trying to change things for the better.
 
Abox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You literally made me think this was the breakfast, Food tab thread ("Jelly on grits") and I had to do a double-take.

/Just started the coffee here...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yes, Hollywood is so full of shiat which is why it was great to hear Ricky Gervais tell them off:

So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.
So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and fark off, OK? It's already three hours long. Right, let's do the first award.
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People are people and the problem is narcissism and other such mental illness. While I realize that this is not the case overall, women have been in charge most of my life ( family, church, school, work) and I have run into the same crazy and abusive shiat (though thankfully on a smaller scale). These same people are the ones who push sexism and whatnot as distractions/scapegoats so they can get more power and get away with being even shiattier.
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We really gonna pretend to be shocked when someone turns from victim to perpetrator?

Because if you are, you missed the point. They're a product of their environment.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This is one of the basic truisms of humanity.  There is no race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender or any other subgroup of humanity you'd care to make that is immune to the corrupting influence of power.  Exceptionalism of any kind is false.  We can and should lament the treatment of various subgroups throughout history but make no mistake: had the roles been reversed, the oppressed would have just as gleefully become the oppressor.  We all share the same demons and we are all just as vulnerable to them.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Time's Up first came into being in 2018 as an idealistic response to the abuses exposed by the #MeToo movement. It was founded by a coalition of 300 actresses, writers, directors, and entertainment industry'

It never had a chance. Nothing that comes from the cesspool that is the entertainment industry can't ever not be a reflection of it.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
BY LILI LOOFBOUROW
SEPT 23, 20214:32 PM

Stopped reading right there.
 
