(Mother Jones) Hey let's visit the stupid and venture inside the private Facebook groups where anti-vaxxers plot to get their religious exemptions for the Covid vaccines.
    Vaccine, religious exemptions, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccines, religious exemption requests, religious beliefs  
posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 10:34 AM



36 Comments
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mainstream religions don't have anything against vaccines.  You can read more of the specifics here.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jesus farking Christ, these farking people.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No, I don't think I will
 
GoGoGadgetLiver
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
my eyes!!!!!!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Mainstream religions don't have anything against vaccines.  You can read more of the specifics here.


You'd figure they'd want the flock to be healthy, numerous and ready to tithe.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Stupidity is losing a set of car keys.
Plotting to go against public health orders is not stupidity: it's evil.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.


Yep, we've known several. Anywhere from agnostic to anti-theist, but still feel immensely proud of themselves for finding a 'clever' way to "trick the system"
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Mainstream religions don't have anything against vaccines.  You can read more of the specifics here.


Feels kind of hollow when a political party and religions are busy giving eacher hand jobs in a truckstop parking lot. CYA in preaching, but not practicing.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People with legit medical exemptions: You're cool.  Be safe and follow best practices as best as you can, for your health and others.

People with real concerns over the safety of the vaccine: Please take the time to read up on real, legit sources, not just Facebook posts and Tweets.  Keep an open mind and educate yourself, and I think you'll find there's nothing to be concerned about.  Talk to your doctor, he can explain things better than anyone can.

People claiming religious exemption: No.  Fark you.  You're as bad as anti-vaxxers.  Stop looking for biblical interpretations that could be twisted beyond the breaking point to suggest that vaccines are forbidden. They don't exist in any religion.  No, not even the Jehova's Witnesses, which ban blood transfusions.  Ask yourself, "Would Jesus want you spreading the farking plague all over the place and getting people killed?  Is that something He would do?"  No, and no, are the answers you're looking for. Shut the fark up, get the farking shots.  Stop being whiny little children.  Take responsibility for once in your useless lives and do the right thing.

Anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, anti-maskers: Just get the plague and die already.
 
palelizard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Harry Wagstaff: I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.

Yep, we've known several. Anywhere from agnostic to anti-theist, but still feel immensely proud of themselves for finding a 'clever' way to "trick the system"


They devoutly believe they shouldn't have to get vaxxed. If you measure a religion by how many folks it's killed, well, it's a young religion but off to a great start.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If they want to go live with Jebus, they should drink some Flavor-Aid, put on some nice Nikes and catch the 7:15 comet to Heaven.

Now the 7:15 comet leaves exactly at 9:25 so don't be late.
 
oneodd1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm ok with a religious exemption but the deity needs to appear and request it directly.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Religious exemptions of any kind to literally anything shouldn't exist.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The strategies seem like they can all be summed up as:
Bear false witness
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me that these 3rd century peoples are able to function at all in our modern society.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: The strategies seem like they can all be summed up as:
Bear false witness


Proverbs 6:16-19 seems pretty clear about all this stuff to me.
 
The Third Man
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Better yet," the member added, "submit their scripture rebuttal in Koine Greek or Hebrew and ask for the companies' reasoning for denial in a biblical language."

Allow them to do this...then set their preferred language as koine Greek or ancient Hebrew for all future communications.  Good luck getting a mortgage with a letter from your employer in koine Greek....
 
Klivian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.


Amusingly by their own scripture those who actually worship at home are actually more pious than those who attend services.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Harry Wagstaff: I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.

Yep, we've known several. Anywhere from agnostic to anti-theist, but still feel immensely proud of themselves for finding a 'clever' way to "trick the system"


Mental masterbation morons. Benefit to well being of self, none. Benefit to well being of society, none. Benefit to self gratification and stroking ones own ego, immense.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Idiots
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Klivian: Harry Wagstaff: I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.

Amusingly by their own scripture those who actually worship at home are actually more pious than those who attend services.


Something I've been saying since the bible thumpbers were whinging endlessly about church closures and/or occupancy restrictions during lockdown.  "Matthew 6:5-8?  Ringing any bells?  No?  You have read your Bible, right? It's that black book with the gold trim."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Klivian: Harry Wagstaff: I'd be willing to bet most of the religious exemption people haven't been inside a church outside of a wedding or funeral in decades.

Amusingly by their own scripture those who actually worship at home are actually more pious than those who attend services.


Good point.  Remember this when you hire a contractor with a prominent Jesus fish on their van.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Religious exemptions of any kind to literally anything shouldn't exist.


I have a religious exemption in hand, written from the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. It says that it's against my religion and my beliefs to work near stupid people, thus relieving me from working near those who refuse to get vaccinated.

/ Stoopid people
// not children, nor  those medically compromised
/// I still don't wanna work next to them, but... I understand
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you talk to people who have actually read the Bible. Getting vaccinated not only OK it is your Christian duty.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oneodd1: I'm ok with a religious exemption but the deity needs to appear and request it directly.


My cat says Meow
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: Mainstream religions don't have anything against vaccines.  You can read more of the specifics here.


A senior military chaplain put out an email that was essentially, "if you didn't ask for a religious exemption for the previous 50 shots in your medical record...sit the fark down."
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Religious exemptions of any kind to literally anything shouldn't exist.


I tried to tell my manager at my last job that I wanted a religious exemption to the only one drink at lunch rule.  Clearly Jesus preferred wine to water, after all.

I still think he might not have actually sent that over to HR to get it for me.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dbirchall: OccamsWhiskers: The strategies seem like they can all be summed up as:
Bear false witness

Proverbs 6:16-19 seems pretty clear about all this stuff to me.


Except the part about "haughty eyes." WTF is that about.  Everything else is spot-on.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nah.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Religious exemptions of any kind to literally anything shouldn't exist.


This. One of the reasons these people don't feel a responsibility to the rest of us is they're encouraged not to.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A Pro-life group & research institute published a chart stating "no abortion-derived cell line involved in production of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine."

Fark user imageView Full Size


The vaccines won't put a dead fetus into your body. And even the Pope urges people to get vaccinated from Coronavirus. So, what's the next Christianity-derived excuse to avoid a Covid vaccine?
 
Ant
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Religious exemptions are farking stupid. You don't want to get the vaccine? Stay away from places that require them.
 
