(USA Today)   Covid is running amok in children in Wisconsin   (usatoday.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Health care, Health care provider, Vaccination, Public health, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, state officials, Gainesville, Florida, late Thursday  
•       •       •

dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My kids just missed a week of school due to RSV.  Which they generously shared with me.  Pediatric nurse across the street says it's running rampant in preschools here too - and the younger the kids are, the more of a concern it is.  And we are all thankful to be having RSV instead of COVID.  (Their school of ~450-500 people has seen about 1 case/week, so far.  Weekly pooled testing starts at the beginning of October, yay.)

/Masks forever
//Surface never
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
austin.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They just need some cheese, give em some cheese.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Shocking ... oh, wait, no, the opposite of that.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not to worry.  In my experience, children LOVE muck.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I blame he who walks behind the rows.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: They just need some cheese, give em some cheese.


If cheese curds cured Covid, Wisconsin would rule the world while Florida and Texas would ban dairy products.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [austin.com image 200x150]


....came here for that....

/Leaving sassyfied.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thats OK they can just make more.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course it is. Kids are the one age group with absolutely no level of vaccination in America today, and Wisconsin's legislature is doing their damndest to prevent anyone from enforcing meaningful ways to otherwise prevent infections.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
herocollector.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just a matter of time now...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My daughter is in her first year as a teacher (elementary school) in a very red county in Ohio. She regularly has 25% or more of her kids out sick. The school district will not institute mask mandates for fear of upsetting the MAGAt parents. She said the superintendent essentially said there's nothing he can do and that, I shiat not, everyone should pray for the end of the pandemic.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Walker: They just need some cheese, give em some cheese.

If cheese curds alcoholcured Covid, Wisconsin would rule the world ....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Of course it is. Kids are the one age group with absolutely no level of vaccination in America today, and Wisconsin's legislature is doing their damndest to prevent anyone from enforcing meaningful ways to otherwise prevent infections.


Yes, kids are going to get hit hard anywhere policies are allowing community transmission to run rampant because so many of them are unvaccinated, and this is true regardless of what the schools themselves are doing.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fascist right AM radio propaganda has rotted more brains in my home state than CWD could ever hope to. Or maybe that has something to do with it. Hard to say, honestly.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And while their kids are home or in the hospital sick the parents will be outside of schools protesting mask mandates for children's.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Between the hicks who think it can't happen here because my nearest neighbor is 200 yards away, the dipshiats in the suburbs listening to the likes of Mark Belling, and the urban poor who don't have time or resources to get their kids shots yeah this seems the likely outcome.
 
Peter_B_Risen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice job Evers!
 
