(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Oklahoma minister tackled by bystander, arrested by police after allegedly touching child inappropriately at bus stop every day as he jogged by. With pic of results of said tackle   (kfor.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He thought he was a level 16 Paladin.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That after picture is the face of a FAFO.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yesterday, our adult that was made aware of the situation, actually stopped, retrieved a recording device, monitored at the bus stop, observed and viewed the suspect run past the bus stop, stop, come back, and then touch the juvenile," Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police said.
The report says the suspect looked at his watch, as though waiting for the kids to arrive.

JFC, leave the damn kids alone.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
friday_daaaaaym.jpg
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That after picture is the face of a FAFO.


kfor.comView Full Size


/How unfortunate
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of charge they can lay for touching someone on the back?

I think this going to end with him suing the vigilante.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the way.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geeze I hope that guy put some ice on his knuckles. The hammers got some work and need to cool down.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody got told...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: He thought he was a level 16 Paladin.


I have a paladin named bill Cosby in my current campaign.
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What kind of charge they can lay for touching someone on the back?



Assault and battery.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Sorelian's Ghost: That after picture is the face of a FAFO.

[kfor.com image 850x476]

/How unfortunate


Good tackle!  Someone should sign the tackler up as a linebacker.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thoroughly enjoy seeing the "holy shiat I farked up" look in his one good eye.

I'm not saying it's right....wait....no, that's exactly what I'm saying.  You directly witness someone touching a kid inappropriately?  The opposite direction suddenly got a lot more interesting.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he won't be watching any more gladiator movies for a good long while?

[grumpycatgood.jpg]
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hands on Ministry?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".


Another bad apple!  What are the odds?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".


It seems US churches exist solely for tax dodging and child molesting these days.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, looks like a youth pastor - you can feel the positive energy vibrating through the bruises and coagulated blood
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That after picture is the face of a FAFO.


If preachers buy into the whole theological thing...do they forget GOD SEES ALL?!  I would be embarassed.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang. .... released a statement that reads:
"We were heartbroken to learn of the incident this morning involving one of our adult ministers, and our hearts go out to the child and family involved. We were shocked at this news as he had a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure. Church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse and is meeting tonight to discuss next steps. We will cooperate with authorities as needed."

Sounds like they are getting ready to
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
throw him under the bus.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: MelGoesOnTour: Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".

It seems US churches exist solely for tax dodging and child molesting these days.


It's not like they havebany other real products.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yesterday, our adult that was made aware of the situation, actually stopped, retrieved a recording device, monitored at the bus stop, observed and viewed the suspect run past the bus stop, stop, come back, and then touch the juvenile," Sgt. Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police said.

suspect run past the bus stop - red devil on his shoulder:  Go back.  Grab that kid.
stop:White angel on his shoulder:  NO!  You are a man of the cloth!  Don't give in to temptation!
come back:Red devil:  Just a look, bro.  No harmsie.  Let's check it out!
then touch the juvenile:White Angel:  Shiat!  Grab that candy.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like Pastor Paedo is going to be going somewhere that'll teach him all about what unwanted touching is like.

/Just close your eyes and think of Jesus.  NOT THE BABY JESUS, ya sicko.
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: MelGoesOnTour: Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".

It seems US churches exist solely for tax dodging and child molesting these days.


"These Days"???
Let's drop that last part
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tackled... then punched... then kicked... then punched again...
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Shamelessly stolen from some other farker earlier today.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pastor touchy 'pon de kid's backside?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITT: Innocent until proven guilty doesn't apply to charlatans we don't like

/he was a good boy
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DecemberNitro: MelGoesOnTour: Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".

It seems US churches exist solely for tax dodging and child molesting these days.


Well, pretty much since their inception.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Sorelian's Ghost: That after picture is the face of a FAFO.

[kfor.com image 850x476]

/How unfortunate


Yeah, ain't saying it was right, but definitely understand and justified.

/Hey look, another pervy "minister"
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey! Preacher! Leave them kids alone!"

/time to put him behind a very tall Wall ...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Where do they just come out the woodworks and prey on children...

Is that what they're calling seminary school these days?
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Sorelian's Ghost: That after picture is the face of a FAFO.

If preachers buy into the whole theological thing...do they forget GOD SEES ALL?!  I would be embarassed.


You forget part 2: All they have to do is ask God to forgive them and *ZAP* its all FORGIVEN!!!!  HOORAY!  You can go back and keep doing it with your magic "Get out of Hell, free!" card
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UberDave: He thought he was a level 16 Paladin.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: [Fark user image image 450x343]
/Shamelessly stolen from some other farker earlier today.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"It wasn't my intent to harm him, your honor, but he was running away. And when I caught him he kept struggling and trying to get away." (To grateful district attorney over coffee there in the courthouse: "Yeah, it seemed like every time I hit him his head bounced right back up off the concrete. He just wouldn't be still.")
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: MelGoesOnTour: Not at all surprising the guy is some sort of "minister".

It seems US churches exist solely for tax dodging and child molesting these days.


Pretty sure it has always been this way.
 
BigMax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What kind of charge they can lay for touching someone on the back?

I think this going to end with him suing the vigilante.


Are you going to represent him?  What's his answer going to be when he is asked why, on multiple occasions, he engaged in unwanted touching of the same boy at the same place? Unwanted touching is battery, even if it causes no harm.

And I'm pretty sure that weird touching guy does not want any further investigation of his life.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: That after picture is the face of a FAFO.


Not enough
 
kobrakai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What kind of charge they can lay for touching someone on the back?

I think this going to end with him suing the vigilante.


Would you be surprised to learn that touching someone against their will - especially a minor - is assault? Now you know and this guy is going to jail, not the person who stopped him.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigMax: And I'm pretty sure that weird touching guy does not want any further investigation of his life.


ugh. Sucks to be the poor soul who has to examine his computer.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DON'T TOUCH HIM, THE KID IS MINE!
 
kendelrio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark dillemma:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: What are the odds?


1:1
 
Wolf892
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kobrakai: HotWingConspiracy: What kind of charge they can lay for touching someone on the back?

I think this going to end with him suing the vigilante.

Would you be surprised to learn that touching someone against their will - especially a minor - is assault? Now you know and this guy is going to jail, not the person who stopped him.


A skeevy lawyer might point out that the kid never actually said "no" to the touching. And the minister could say he was just giving the kid a daily "blessing" cause he looked like he needed it.

Not saying this is what was happening, only that they could play it that way.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What kind of charge they can lay for touching someone on the back?


Premeditated, to a stranger, when you changed your entire course dramatically solely to touch them and nothing else, in a manner so unsubtly sexual in nature that a farking nine-year-old could tell it was in appropriate?

Either general assault or sexual harassment would be 100% appropriate, the only reason they can't charge him with both at once is likely that there's enough overlap in the cause of charges to constitute double jeopardy.

Context is a thing, man.  Like, if I asked whether you'd consider me pulling a lever to be some sort of crime like a snooty asshole, I suspect you'd have a different response if it was a purely theoretical lever in a vacuum not attached to anything and if the lever was the trigger of a pistol with the barrel pressed to your temple.  This is the kind of nonsensical bullshiat you're trying to pull with your "just touching him on the back" bullshiat.

Also "pedophile apologist" is a farking weird hill to choose to die on when the defense is unsolicited and it's not like you know the guy personally, but I guess it's the internet so you do you, pedobear.
 
