(BBC-US)   Okay, fellow media moguls, here's our play for this year: 1) Don't report on missing nonwhite persons 2) Report like crazy on one white lady going missing 3) Report on how we didn't report on those other people, whatever their names were 4) Profit   (bbc.com) divider line
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 1/2)  Extensive online commentary regarding 2) and 4)
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing but re-runs.
 
Drasancas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, CNN played its part too, briefly bringing up the total non-coverage of non-white girls, while simultaneously continuing coverage, then reverting back to wall-to-wall hand-wringing with at least 3 concurrent articles at any given time..
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We COULD do that, or... we could just repost everything from AP with our own brand plastered on the top and an ad-bar on the side.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're not a pretty blonde white woman you going missing is not going to be national news, and maybe not even local news. Sorry, but that's our world. "Our" as in American.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already mentioned this.
Western society only gives a fark if you're wealthy or farkable.

Want to be posted all over the media when you go missing? Make sure you're either wealthy or farkable.

If you are neither wealthy nor farkable then at least have the good sense to go missing in a very novel or bizarre fashion like being caught on camera getting pulled into a mini van by midgets wearing grey alien costumes...

At least the media will report they're costumes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Western society only gives a fark if you're wealthy or farkable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://worldpopulationreview.com/sta​t​e-rankings/missing-persons-by-state
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missing​_​white_woman_syndrome
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live in the south, it seems that everyone gets treated the same by the local media when someone goes missing. Usually someone in the family has to start it when its an adult or there is no unsolved crime.  Now what they do at the National level is different, but at the local level where its most important it seems to pan out evenly, at least to me..
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reality people go missing unless it is bizarre no news coverage
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
600,000 a year
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for the last time

Repo Man (6/10) Movie CLIP - Flying Saucers & Time Machines (1984) HD
Youtube vRJ5cCP0ZPE
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x287]

[static.tvtropes.org image 350x248]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Missing_​white_woman_syndrome


But this is the key. They get paid for eyeballs. So vote with yours.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes there's a missing white girl syndrome. But in the case with Gabby, the media jumped all over it because she provided a bunch of great photos of herself in interesting places.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It will take some time, but eventually any missing TikToky Instagraming Twitter influencer that goes missing will create a vortex of clickbait news stories.

The algorithms will insist on it.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Wolf892: Western society only gives a fark if you're wealthy or farkable.

[Fark user image 600x489]


Exactly what I was thinking of.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zeaper12: Yes there's a missing white girl syndrome. But in the case with Gabby, the media jumped all over it because she provided a bunch of great photos of herself in interesting places.


Clothed?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abox: So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.


She's pretty, and the bizarre nature of her boyfriend driving HER VAN back home and then refusing to say anything at all about her.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wolf892: I already mentioned this.
Western society only gives a fark if you're wealthy or farkable.


Pretty much true in general.
Otherwise, you're just in somebody's way.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do you expect? This country made the Kardashians rich and famous and elected an idiot named Trump as president. Our idea of what's "newsworthy" is farked up and kind of always has been.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What do you expect? This country made the Kardashians rich and famous and elected an idiot named Trump as president. Our idea of what's "newsworthy" is farked up and kind of always has been.


I'd say it has been getting worse.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Responsible media outlets typically don't cover suicides. Even if it fits their political narrative. Until very recently, of course.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Smelly Pirate Hooker: What do you expect? This country made the Kardashians rich and famous and elected an idiot named Trump as president. Our idea of what's "newsworthy" is farked up and kind of always has been.

I'd say it has been getting worse.


Meh. Do you think news people gave a shiat about missing black or brown people in the 1950s or 1960s or 1970s, etc.? They didn't. Police didn't, either.

The constant garbage about the latest missing/dead white chick is pretty easy to avoid. Easier to avoid than when a lunatic in obvious cognitive decline was in the news every day babbling like an idiot and the press took great care not to suggest he was a lunatic in obvious cognitive decline.

That shiat was way more heinous than what's happening now.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
These media companies just don't really know what to do. Do they virtue signal to the SJW crowd while completely knowing what they're doing, or do they just ignore the SJW crowd and keep doing what they're doing?

Personally, I think they should just be honest and do what they do. They report on missing people who have a loud support system. Gabi was a social media personality no matter how popular she was. There were thousands of people who knew her. Her family and supporters were very vocal during her time missing and there were all sorts of online campaigns to find her. The media of course saw this as an opportunity to cash in, because what makes for better tv than people's raw emotions that can be captured and shown to the world? Fear, anxiety, sadness, despair, these are the ingredients of what makes people glued to tv.

So what about the other missing people who never became hot topics? Well maybe there weren't enough voices to be heard from their supporters. Maybe the family simply made one statement to the police, and that's it. No online campaigns. No pleas to the media. Maybe the missing people weren't popular because they're just your average person. They weren't social media personalities. They didn't have lots of friends who made noise online. They didn't have any kind of system that allowed information to spread towards other places and were just concentrated in their locales.

I bet if the other missing people had extremely vocal supporters or campaigns, they'd also be featured more prominently in the news. Remember, it's fear, sadness, anxiety, and despair that sells these types of stories. If you're quiet, if you leave it to the authorities, nobody's gonna pick up your story. You gotta be loud and proud like a rainbow parade to get attention.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

get real: 600,000 a year


So you read the same article about that I did.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We need a government agency to bring the coverage into parity.  Obviously we can't force the media to report on missing non white girls.  But the agency can make more white girls go missing.  Until the perctages equalize.

Problem solved.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.


She has 980,000 followers on Instagram who were interested in what happened to her when her feed suddenly stopped being updated. That's 980,000 viewers who would watch your commercials when you report on her disappearance. 980,000 viewers who you can bring to advertisers. None of the other missing have 980,000 social media  followers.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
-no comment-
 
Geotpf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abox: So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.


Almost a million followers on IG as she traveled across America in her van.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CNN responded to this blowback by reporting on a handful of POC missing persons in the same area as Gabby. Of course, they only had these stories on their homepage for one day, rotating them every few hours. The next day the were  gone, replaced with latest nuance in the Gabby case.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: If you're not a pretty blonde white woman you going missing is not going to be national news, and maybe not even local news. Sorry, but that's our world. "Our" as in American.


Dude, the entire world loves that shiat. It's because unlike in other countries, American women are proud and independent and don't need no man.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Drasancas: Hey, CNN played its part too, briefly bringing up the total non-coverage of non-white girls, while simultaneously continuing coverage, then reverting back to wall-to-wall hand-wringing with at least 3 concurrent articles at any given time..


The particular article talks about Gabby in the headline and for the first 4 paragraphs of the article. I wonder why?

It's because her name will be clickbait until someone goes to prison.
 
Abox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skybird659: Abox: So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.

Almost a million followers on IG as she traveled across America in her van.


So missing IG star syndrome.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Abox: So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.

She has 980,000 followers on Instagram who were interested in what happened to her when her feed suddenly stopped being updated. That's 980,000 viewers who would watch your commercials when you report on her disappearance. 980,000 viewers who you can bring to advertisers. None of the other missing have 980,000 social media  followers.


This.

It's America people, you should know by now decisions are made by looking at profit margins. That includes the news.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay, fellow media moguls, here's our play for this year: 1) Don't report on missing nonwhite persons 2) Report like crazy on one white lady going missing 3) Report on how we didn't report on those other people, whatever their names were 4) Profit

Wait! Where's the part where we steal the underwear?
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Abox: So is the contention here that during this time Petito was the only missing white lady?  Or the only missing pretty white lady?  If not then what made this one the big story.

She's pretty, and the bizarre nature of her boyfriend driving HER VAN back home and then refusing to say anything at all about her.


Yeah, the circumstances are pretty bizarre.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there an equivalent viral news effect in other countries?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Daniel was born without a left hand

Is the image flipped or was the sub-editor drinking that day?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I kind of want to know what happened but not enough to do much more than read a Fark thread about it.
So I know she was found and they took his van from the parents' place.
I suspect a roving band of morlocks killed the other couple and her, and he raced home to Florida to escape not remembering the numerous sinkholes in the state.
Maybe there will be a thread to explain it.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Is there an equivalent viral news effect in other countries?


In other countries, life is hard. People go missing, they never come back. It's the harsh reality and everyone knows nothing can be done. They just have the funeral and move on. If the person shows up, then good, but they expect nothing, and ask for even less.
 
