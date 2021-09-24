 Skip to content
Surge in Texas women coming to Oklahoma for Obvious tag
    Abortion, OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma City abortion clinic, Oklahoma people, Abortion law, Trust Women clinic, flood of patients, Oklahoma  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this going to be like the liquor stores on all the borders around Utah?
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Texas women like to ride without "saddles"
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Oklahoma, and told all my friends in Texass if they need transport for an abortion, we'll road trip it.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is just helping the tax base of one of their neighboring states.  They make enough money off oil that they're just trying to help.

People have to pay for food, hotels, gas, etc in OK which means taxes for the state and local community, how nice of them!
 
fonebone77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, Oklahoma will follow in Texas' cruelty and stupidity soon enough.  I have no faith in my fellow Oklahomas to do the right thing.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, I think even a blind person could have saw that coming.
 
paswa17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women of means will always have access to abortions.
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dropping my obligatory GFY to all anti-abortionists who don't give a shiat about universal health care or universal childcare.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Is this going to be like the liquor stores on all the borders around Utah?


Time to open a chain of abortion + liquor stores on the border
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wow, this is almost as bad. WTF were we thinking?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I'm in Oklahoma, and told all my friends in Texass if they need transport for an abortion, we'll road trip it.


Suing you for $10,000 for premedicated medication.

Plus, them preggers is supposed to come to Illinois.  Get the A, maybe visit a crappy winery.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the American Taliban.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abbott is in the fight of his life, and he means no harm.

It's just that he's got to get a really really good job at a conservative think tank when he leaves the governorship, and those interview committees are ruthless.  They want to see how much pain and obstruction he can produce on a consistent basis.

It's getting so that nurses are making more than the governor.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when Oklahoma is on the less backwards and churchy side, maybe back it off a bit...

/hurr but guns and low taxes!
//durr yeeeehaaaawwww
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Green_Knight: Well yeah, I think even a blind person could have saw that coming.


I...don't think they use saws in abortion procedures. If I'm wrong, don't tell me about it.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Green_Knight: Well yeah, I think even a blind person could have saw that coming.

I...don't think they use saws in abortion procedures. If I'm wrong, don't tell me about it.


Everything is bigger Texas, you want to use a scalpel? Like the they do in NEW YORK CITY!
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can we be a united states when then no states are united. Time to start small. Merging the Dakotas and Virginias. Then some power moves like merging the "I" states with something next to them. Erase the borders in all of New England. Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi become as one.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figure for every woman that can afford to travel to another state for reproductive health services, 2 can't.

Going to get messy in Texas over the next few months.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: I'm in Oklahoma, and told all my friends in Texass if they need transport for an abortion, we'll road trip it.


"We never hang out anymore, so I made sure to get pregnant."
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's almost as though banning abortions doesn't make the demand go away.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: How can we be a united states when then no states are united. Time to start small. Merging the Dakotas and Virginias. Then some power moves like merging the "I" states with something next to them. Erase the borders in all of New England. Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi become as one.


Someone posted a map recently of what it would look like if Republicans could gerrymander the nation. All the cities connected by tiny little lines and all the little islands being red.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But because the Supreme Court is full of rapists and rape apologists, this doesn't constitute harm.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.


Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fonebone77: Not to worry, Oklahoma will follow in Texas' cruelty and stupidity soon enough.  I have no faith in my fellow Oklahomas to do the right thing.


Guess they'll have to go to Mexico soon.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.


If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.


This is where you should stop digging.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.

This is where you should stop digging.


He's gotta be a troll right?
I mean nobody is THIS stupid?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.

This is where you should stop digging.

He's gotta be a troll right?
I mean nobody is THIS stupid?


A woman's body has a way of uh... shutting the whole thing down.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.

This is where you should stop digging.

He's gotta be a troll right?
I mean nobody is THIS stupid?


Hey, he did admit "not sure what the problem is".
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: fonebone77: Not to worry, Oklahoma will follow in Texas' cruelty and stupidity soon enough.  I have no faith in my fellow Oklahomas to do the right thing.

Guess they'll have to go to Mexico soon.


New Mexico is a fairly blue state--the only one that borders TX.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.

This is where you should stop digging.

He's gotta be a troll right?
I mean nobody is THIS stupid?


I hate to break it to you.

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.


Or, every teenage boy could be given a vasectomy which they can reverse when they are older. It would work a lot better than "hey all ladies take the pill even if it farks you up good" and "tell your guy to wear a condom abd trust he doesn't slip it off, cause they never fail!"
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.

This is where you should stop digging.

He's gotta be a troll right?
I mean nobody is THIS stupid?


Welcome to fark?

/Yes, they are that stupid
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chawco: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Or, every teenage boy could be given a vasectomy which they can reverse when they are older. It would work a lot better than "hey all ladies take the pill even if it farks you up good" and "tell your guy to wear a condom abd trust he doesn't slip it off, cause they never fail!"


Awesome idea.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.


I'm not sure if you're just trolling or just amongst the worst kind of people.  Wait, either way, I guess its both.
 
captainN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We'll get the laws changed in ok soon enough
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

captainN: We'll get the laws changed in ok soon enough


Cool, looking forward to you folks turning the US into a 1950s theocracy.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Someone Else's Alt: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Thanks for mansplaining women's reproductive health issues.

We should also consider asking men to take a bit of personal responsibility to not rape women and girls,
We should ask men not to "stealth" when asked to use a condom,
We should ask men in the Texas capital to approve and expand funding for sex education and better access to birth control,
We should ask the mend in the Texas capital to approve funding for and encourage free/reduced cost vasectomies,

There is lots of room for sexual health improvement in Texas.

If a woman is raped in TX she has six weeks to abort. So... Not sure what the problem is.

This is where you should stop digging.

He's gotta be a troll right?
I mean nobody is THIS stupid?


I want to agree with you, but...have you ever read the comments to a Fox News article?

/ Don't do it.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chawco: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Or, every teenage boy could be given a vasectomy which they can reverse when they are older. It would work a lot better than "hey all ladies take the pill even if it farks you up good" and "tell your guy to wear a condom abd trust he doesn't slip it off, cause they never fail!"


Take the morning after pill or you know, use that six week window to abort... Or give the baby up for adoption. There are a lot of options available that don't include baby murder.
 
captainN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wolf892: chawco: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Or, every teenage boy could be given a vasectomy which they can reverse when they are older. It would work a lot better than "hey all ladies take the pill even if it farks you up good" and "tell your guy to wear a condom abd trust he doesn't slip it off, cause they never fail!"

Take the morning after pill or you know, use that six week window to abort... Or give the baby up for adoption. There are a lot of options available that don't include baby murder.


Correct... It's like they have bloodlust
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
...that they're going in the opposite direction to the one that Karen Silkwood took?
 
nativefloridian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Figure for every woman that can afford to travel to another state for reproductive health services, 2 can't.

Going to get messy in Texas over the next few months.


If you can, donate to NNAF. Helping those women is their entire mission.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wolf892: Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.


You sound Texasy.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wolf892: chawco: Wolf892: Maybe TX women need to think about asking their men to glove up... Or take a bit of personal responsibility and go on the pill. Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

Or, every teenage boy could be given a vasectomy which they can reverse when they are older. It would work a lot better than "hey all ladies take the pill even if it farks you up good" and "tell your guy to wear a condom abd trust he doesn't slip it off, cause they never fail!"

Take the morning after pill or you know, use that six week window to abort... Or give the baby up for adoption. There are a lot of options available that don't include baby murder.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


Trying to win points for your church group or something?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Wolf892: Then they wouldn't need to commit baby murder.

You sound Texasy.


I'm Canadian. Thanks though. I'd love to live in Texas.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fonebone77: Not to worry, Oklahoma will follow in Texas' cruelty and stupidity soon enough.  I have no faith in my fellow Oklahomas to do the right thing.


I'm still here and still trying.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bobson Dugnutt: JessieL: Is this going to be like the liquor stores on all the borders around Utah?

Time to open a chain of abortion + liquor stores on the border


Add a Sbarro and I'll drive cross-country a few times a week!

/kidding, I don't need that many abortions
//"abortion" is not a commentary on Sbarro pizza or the source of their lumpy red sauce
///okay, yes it is
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: when Oklahoma is on the less backwards and churchy side, maybe back it off a bit...


Been saying this about the Mormon Belt since I moved out of it a decade ago.  Oregon sucks hard enough without religion making it worse.
 
