(News4Jax)   Pilot totally nails zero-point landing, then just hangs around for an hour or so   (news4jax.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And very close to a substation.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus must have been operating the bucket truck.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"How far will this plane take us on just one engine?"

"All the way to the scene of the crash."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Merltech: And very close to a substation.


I think the pin is the substation. That was a damn low approach - those lines are evidently far enough away they don't need the orange balls you see on lines near airports. Or he missed the approach and didn't climb out enough trying to go around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Catching the 3-wire is good when you're landing on a carrier, not so good if you're aiming for the field. Just a tad low on final, but it looks like the aircraft can be reused, so it's still a great landing!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The cause of the crash is unknown but his flight plan shows he made a loop in the sky before he went down."

hmmmm...


HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM...
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last thing I needed this morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The cause of the crash is unknown but his flight plan shows he made a loop in the sky before he went down.

Crashing with style.
 
astronaut888 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
disappointed
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Flowery Twats: but it looks like the aircraft can be reused,


Ummmm, did you watch the video all the way to the end? I don't think that much of that airframe is salvageable.

Can't wait to see the NTSB report. As usual, TV news fails to get to the bottom of anything.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BeesNuts: "The cause of the crash is unknown but his flight plan shows he made a loop in the sky before he went down."

hmmmm...


HMMMMMMMMMMMMMMM...


Well, it looks like he did build an acrobatic aircraft. Something similar to a Stolp Starduster or Acro Sport II.
 
