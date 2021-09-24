 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   "They laughed when I wanted to build a house on a tiny hill in the shadow of a volcano. Well, who's laughing now?"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Features:
hot tub
Incino-let
Working oven
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder if volcano smoke is like fire smoke, and ruins a house in the same way.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
His son Herbert was laughing just before he fell out of the tall tower.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh, if this isn't obscure.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size

https://bellaonbooks.wordpress.com/20​1​1/11/01/old-favorite-the-finches-fabul​ous-furnace/
(You can read it here https://openlibrary.org/works/OL69025​3​5W/The_Finches%27_fabulous_furnace )
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
According to the story, nobody, including the people who own the house.

Why would you want to live in a house surrounded by a lava field? That shiat is barren. No trees or plants. The road (I'm guessing) is also covered. It sounds farking terrible.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think at this point, the words "so far" are still very much in play.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Check back in a month.
 
