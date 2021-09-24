 Skip to content
Disney Princess Dream Home Ghost Town
    Abandoned village, Ghost towns, Burj Al Babas  
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who would even buy those eyesores?
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, that's a horribly formatted site on mobile.
 
groppet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have seen some urban exploration videos of the places it is just so damn bizarre and cheaply built.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I saw this on Fark a couple of months ago.

I find it strange to see so many large houses crammed so close together. Surely land wasn't that expensive that they had to cram them in like that?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Pretty sure I saw this on Fark a couple of months ago.

I find it strange to see so many large houses crammed so close together. Surely land wasn't that expensive that they had to cram them in like that?


Like many large developments where the majority of the property is bought by overseas investors and shell companies, they're not designed with comfortable living as their primary goal.  Even if everything had been on track I doubt even 50% occupancy of the place.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They look shiatty and cheap and are all the same, no one wants to live there. That is why rich people/developers need real architects, artists and designers, etc.
You have this shiat, nice idea, but a huge fail in architecture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Pretty sure I saw this on Fark a couple of months ago.


...have-become-very-efficient-at-it.jp​g
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Little boxes on the hillside made of ticky-tacky, all the same.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Pretty sure I saw this on Fark a couple of months ago.

I find it strange to see so many large houses crammed so close together. Surely land wasn't that expensive that they had to cram them in like that?


Yes, this is a repeat.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cookie cutter community.
 
