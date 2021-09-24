 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Biden wins Arizona yet again, gets a free sub on his next visit   (abc15.com) divider line
18
    More: News  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 3:40 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe this time will be the charm that gives Trump the brain aneurysm we need to be rid of him once and for all.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the next goal post!
 
Valter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He won it the first time.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's almost like the point of this wasn't to find fraud, but to reduce faith in our elections so they can justify voter suppression tactics.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Maybe this time will be the charm that gives Trump the brain aneurysm we need to be rid of him once and for all.


Hey, aneurysms are useless until they break.
 
gaspode
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
lol
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I admit it, I'm amazed and I was wrong.

I was 100% sure the GQP Fraudit would come out guns blazing claiming the Traitor somehow "won" Arizona.

So now: why? The grift is not profitable enough? They're trying to get out from the albatross of the Traitor's big loss that he keeps being a salty-ass biatch about?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

erik-k: I admit it, I'm amazed and I was wrong.

I was 100% sure the GQP Fraudit would come out guns blazing claiming the Traitor somehow "won" Arizona.

So now: why? The grift is not profitable enough? They're trying to get out from the albatross of the Traitor's big loss that he keeps being a salty-ass biatch about?


DeSantis has too good a shot.
 
alex10294
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The more interesting question, not addressed, is whether he wins by more, or significantly less. There has always been the idea that election fraud is very rare.  If the number is minus a few for Biden, then it is.  If the number is a few thousand minus for Biden, then the question will be why is that the case, and what happened to the votes.  Will be interesting to see.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

erik-k: I admit it, I'm amazed and I was wrong.

I was 100% sure the GQP Fraudit would come out guns blazing claiming the Traitor somehow "won" Arizona.

So now: why? The grift is not profitable enough? They're trying to get out from the albatross of the Traitor's big loss that he keeps being a salty-ass biatch about?


I think they finally realized that they could honestly go to jail.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Under Arizona law this means that Kyrsten Sinema has to give her seat up
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Next time, if they want a recount, let Trump pay for it.
 
whr21
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The deep state must have gotten to them.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

alex10294: The more interesting question, not addressed, is whether he wins by more, or significantly less. There has always been the idea that election fraud is very rare.  If the number is minus a few for Biden, then it is.  If the number is a few thousand minus for Biden, then the question will be why is that the case, and what happened to the votes.  Will be interesting to see.


From CNN:

The draft report shows that the hand recount found that President Joe Biden received 99 more votes than Maricopa County had reported after November's election, while former President Donald Trump received 261 fewer votes than the county reported.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They're not done yet!  I can't wait for them to expose all the Republican voting fraud in Alabama and Texas.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: It's almost like the point of this wasn't to find fraud, but to reduce faith in our elections so they can justify voter suppression tactics.


Right.  Almost.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alex10294: The more interesting question, not addressed, is whether he wins by more, or significantly less. There has always been the idea that election fraud is very rare.  If the number is minus a few for Biden, then it is.  If the number is a few thousand minus for Biden, then the question will be why is that the case, and what happened to the votes.  Will be interesting to see.



They didn't go into specifics, but it was addressed in the 3rd paragraph:

The draft of the forensic audit's hand count totals of paper ballots was not substantially different than Maricopa County's official numbers.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.