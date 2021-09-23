 Skip to content
 
(NBC Philadelphia)   An armed society is a polite society. That is unless you need Chipotle and they're closing
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Live Fast, Diarrhea
Youtube vc_ZEKbxjac
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An armed society is a polite society is on the same level as saying you need the threat of hell to be a good person.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DerAppie: An armed society is a polite society is on the same level as saying you need the threat of hell to be a good person.


No wonder it resonates so well with  "christians"?
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Epidemic of Gun violence is a Public Health problem, not a Political one.  The President and the CDC have broad legal authority to stop this Epidemic through the creation of Rules.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: The Epidemic of Gun violence is a Public Health problem, not a Political one.  The President and the CDC have broad legal authority to stop this Epidemic through the creation of Rules.


They could create a vaccine. Preferrably given in the form of a shot.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no support for this conjecture.

Everything we've seen shows that weapons + inequity = violence.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quac is still extra.
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: There is no support for this conjecture.

Everything we've seen shows that weapons + inequity = violence.


It's not the craziest gun-lover's conjecture though.

The craziest one is the belief that when The Stuff Hits The Fan, people in the country will lord it over those in the city, when all history shows that the villages starve before the cities.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Chipotle isn't even that great. Once you've had better Mexican food, Chipotle is like slumming it one step above Taco Bell. But how good of this woman to take matters into her own hands, and to prove to everybody that she doesn't deserve good Mexican food. She deserves to be there with the dregs, ordering bland, mediocre fast Mexican. Hell, maybe she could be their new spokeswoman. I've even got the slogan for her ad campaign: "Hi, I'm (whatever this biatch's name is), and when I don't get my Chipotle, I get real blasty!"
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: DerAppie: An armed society is a polite society is on the same level as saying you need the threat of hell to be a good person.

No wonder it resonates so well with  "christians"?


The quotes are appropriate.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: There is no support for this conjecture.

Everything we've seen shows that weapons + inequity = violence.


So, what you are saying is... solve the inequity?

--------------------------------------​----------
The armed society thing basically means if *EVERYONE* is carrying - people behave, cause they don't want to roll those dice.  If only 10% are armed, they feel empowered over the unarmed.  Which leads to abuse - like the article cited...

FARK IT!  Everyone goes through basic military training at 18 - you get your long rifle to keep at home in an issued weapon safe, and a 9mm to carry at all times.  Required when on duty, encouraged when off duty, Unless you plan on imbibing any mind altering substances.

There, now everyone has use and safety training, everyone is encouraged to carry, and the cowards that once open carried to 7-11 for their Big Gulp and Budweiser to feel powerful are reduced to being the same as Literally every other adult citizen around them.

----------------------------

That all being said: eat the rich, reduce omnipresent police, legalize/decrim all drugs & prostitution, socialize medicine and education to include college, and mandatory military service and weapons training/safety.  Break the cartels by providing the same stuff legally and safely, and you get tax revenue to power the new costs.

Fix the damned roads, bridges, water, power, and internet before everything falls to ruin like pre-collapse USSR.  (Or, Rome, I Guess)

Not really sure where that puts me on most Farker's political spectrum...
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Neat a repeat from the food tab from yesterday.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: There is no support for this conjecture.

Everything we've seen shows that weapons + inequity = violence.


Weapons + terrible people = violence
 
brilett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
