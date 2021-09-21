 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Laundrie sighting put in spin cycle   (fox13news.com) divider line
dittybopper
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remind me why we care about this?

Oh, right, attractive white woman got killed.  Sorry, carry on, racist assholes.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The FBI seems to be looking to hang him out to dry
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: The FBI seems to be looking to hang him out to dry


They have alot on the line.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: HighlanderRPI: The FBI seems to be looking to hang him out to dry

They have alot on the line.


And permanent press about it.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ar least The Daily Mail included a helpful map of where the not-sighting occurred

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


"F*ck it, we already made this map, we're gonna use it!"
 
