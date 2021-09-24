 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   I think we just found the plot of the next Indiana Jones movie: The Taliban announces that it is searching for the legendary horde of 2,000 year old objects known as the Bactrian Gold-which critics fear they'll destroy to "cleanse" Afghan history   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Central Asia, Hazara people, ornate gold crown, graves of wealthy northern Afghan nomads, Taliban, United States  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the stuff Cheney has on the mirror backed shelves in his billiard/bar room in the basement?
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
asiaone.comView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buddhas​_​of_Bamiyan
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
sir, it was in the glove box the whole time.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet Hobby Lobby already "acquired" it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It belongs in a British museum!
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They'll consider it TREASON if it was taken out of country...?

Odds are, if someone took it out of there - they were never a citizen nor loyal to that country.  So, it's not treason.  If it was someone from there, and they took it and left the country - chances are they are no longer loyal to that country - with ZERO intent on returning...

So, beyond bluster and noise, what is this really supposed to mean to anyone?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And in future apocalypse news, they instead find the Bacterial Gold; a cursed take that brings a plague upon us that wipes 2/3 of the population.
 
mrparks
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: So, beyond bluster and noise, what is this really supposed to mean to anyone?


They have guns Daryl, do what they say. Go find their gold.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can send it to me if they don't want it. I'll be sure to dispose of it properly.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it will be like the Ark.  They'll open it and they not close their eyes.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: "The crown stands five inches tall, was forged out of hammered gold, and is adorned with leaves and a golden mountain goat."

The ancient, mythical Goat Crown has gone missing?!  And a bunch of Afghani clerics have set out to find it?!  How is this not the start of a parody D&D campaign?

Or, at least, a one-off adventure for a night when two of your players can't make it...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Taliban Tali-To-Dos

1.  Take over country
2.  Put chicks back in their places
3.  Start cutting off hands
4.  Continue to blow shiat up for Allah.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The items, discovered by archaeologists in the graves of wealthy northern Afghan nomads in the 1970s, reportedly show a variety of Persian and Greek influence.

O noes! We would hate to have people find out that Afghanistan didn't reach its current heights of majesty without a little interaction with the rest of the world, would we?
 
Dafatone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Items plundered from Afghani graves in the 1970s and are now missing?

Yeah, those are in some rich people's collections. Good luck with that.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Taliban Tali-To-Dos

1.  Take over country
2.  Put chicks back in their places
3.  Start cutting off hands
4.  Continue to blow shiat up for Allah.


You forgot:
5. Grow opium on an  industrial scale
6. Profit! (by stealing everything that isn't nailed down)
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Here's a picture of it I found on the internet. They probably should look in the glove box.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Running a country involves more than just destroying shiat you don't like.

/pass that along to the Republicans when you get a moment
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Items plundered from Afghani graves in the 1970s and are now missing?

Yeah, those are in some rich people's collections. Good luck with that.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

He took them to his grave
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I bet Hobby Lobby already "acquired" it.


Good. I know people hate them but at least it's safe if they have it. The US needs to stop sending all that other stuff back to Iraq too. Fark them
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Since they seem to be angling for sweet, sweet international money as of late, their desire to "cleanse" things may be tempered a little bit by good ol' fashioned greed.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Are you kidding? They are going to fence that shiat immediately
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The items, discovered by archaeologists in the graves of wealthy northern Afghan nomads in the 1970s, reportedly show a variety of Persian and Greek influence.

O noes! We would hate to have people find out that Afghanistan didn't reach its current heights of majesty without a little interaction with the rest of the world, would we?


It's interactions with the rest of the world that made Afghanistan what it is today.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Have they checked Hobby Lobby?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh is this going to be the thing the media asks us to care about since we don't give a shiat about the people there?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: DarkSoulNoHope: I bet Hobby Lobby already "acquired" it.

Good. I know people hate them but at least it's safe if they have it. The US needs to stop sending all that other stuff back to Iraq too. Fark them


What if that Buddha fought for the wrong side?  Destroy that artwork, it was probably generic craep anyway. There's a dozen of those, right?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: They'll consider it TREASON if it was taken out of country...?

Odds are, if someone took it out of there - they were never a citizen nor loyal to that country.  So, it's not treason.  If it was someone from there, and they took it and left the country - chances are they are no longer loyal to that country - with ZERO intent on returning...

So, beyond bluster and noise, what is this really supposed to mean to anyone?


Someone helped them.
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Article is useless without pics.....
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aungen: abhorrent1: DarkSoulNoHope: I bet Hobby Lobby already "acquired" it.

Good. I know people hate them but at least it's safe if they have it. The US needs to stop sending all that other stuff back to Iraq too. Fark them

What if that Buddha fought for the wrong side?  Destroy that artwork, it was probably generic craep anyway. There's a dozen of those, right?


*scoffs*
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

buster_v: Running a country involves more than just destroying shiat you don't like.

/pass that along to the Republicans when you get a moment


Wait a sec. The talibanners are republicans now? I knew it!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They have been trying for this stuff for years
For the longest time, it was supposed to be in a vault under a bank, they were finally able to crack into it about a year before we invaded...

Al capone's vault, the people in charge of it had already moved it,

My bet is that it's out of the country, together, in a nice safe friendly museum,
 
Two16
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: And in future apocalypse news, they instead find the Bacterial Gold; a cursed take that brings a plague upon us that wipes 2/3 of the population.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It belongs in a British museum!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Could be in someone's peritoneum.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: Could be in someone's peritoneum.


Or their perineum.
 
