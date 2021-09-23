 Skip to content
(CNBC)   CBP will no longer use whips when chasing down border crossers. Scratch that, they'll no longer use horses. Whips still standard issue   (cnbc.com) divider line
51
    More: Facepalm, United States Department of Homeland Security, Joe Biden, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Democratic Party, Rio Grande, Vice President of the United States, United States Senate, President of the United States  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you're harshing their wild west cosplay.

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah.  It is probably hard to run down immigrants in a stolen state vehicle, that Abbot tried to build that temp wall out of, when on horseback.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They going to switch over to dirt bikes with spikes?

riderswestmag.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Issue whips to Border Patrolettes, and I'll cosplay as a Haitian immigrant.
 
cob2f
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whipping faces a backlash.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They going to rape the horses and ride off on the women?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolos and nets like the apes in the movie where they ran the planet.  I think they called that movie, "The Apes and the Planet they Ran."
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok then... How did Mexico handle that group entering their border?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is unfortunate that horses are being pushed out of one of the remaining corners of human civilization where they still had a place.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people had an issue with the horses being used?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.


That's what the article said. Any horse people here?  Those "reins" seemed awfully long for their intended purpose, and in the photo below the rider was waving it like it was an old west lasso or something. That said, I'm not a horse guy. I don't believe DHS, but I'd believe a consensus of horse people. 
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.

That's what the article said. Any horse people here?  Those "reins" seemed awfully long for their intended purpose, and in the photo below the rider was waving it like it was an old west lasso or something. That said, I'm not a horse guy. I don't believe DHS, but I'd believe a consensus of horse people. [image.cnbcfm.com image 740x416]


Have you not seen a single western? The reins are long so that you can tie them off to something so your horse doesn't run away while you are getting shiatfaced in the saloon.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subby try actually READING the article:

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

If you look at the pic it doesn't look like  a whip. It's too thin.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, libs, they weren't beating them with whips.  They were beating them with long reins.  God!  You libs know nothing of horsemanship and beatings!
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: Because people had an issue with the horses being used?


When they're being used to corral people, including children, in a way that can cause injury?  Yes.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had ABC nightly news on last night (because apparently the week wasn't shiatty enough on its own) and my husband got to watch me SCREAMING at the television over their oh-so-delicate dancing around reality with their word choices. You a-holes are supposed to be JOURNALISTS.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And really that picture could have been taken at any one of a hundred rowdy Texas BBQ's over the summer.  But seriously.  Why are they using traditional "To Go" packages as their luggage? This behind a Chili's or something?
 
morg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Corvus: Hey subby try actually READING the article:

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

If you look at the pic it doesn't look like  a whip. It's too thin.


Your Democratic foot soldier status will never be questioned
 
KingKauff
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

morg: Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.


This.  So very much this.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.


They weren't whips, they were just long pieces of leather used to strike people.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Look, libs, they weren't beating them with whips.  They were beating them with long reins.  God!  You libs know nothing of horsemanship and beatings!


There's not a single picture or video of any Haitian being beaten with reins. In fact, this photo:
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
is often front and center whenever the subject is brought up as an example of the whipping (as on NBC News last night). But it shows no such thing. The CBP agent's hand is grabbing the Haitian's T-shirt leaving the rein free.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

KingKauff: morg: Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.

This.  So very much this.


I'm not a horseologist, but I'm pretty sure horses can stomp/trample people without being trained.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.

They weren't whips, they were just long pieces of leather used to strike people.


No one was struck by any leather wielded by CBP on horseback.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

morg: Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.


How to Not Help, but make beltway media write headlines about how hard you're helping.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: And really that picture could have been taken at any one of a hundred rowdy Texas BBQ's over the summer.  But seriously.  Why are they using traditional "To Go" packages as their luggage? This behind a Chili's or something?


Because that isn't their luggage. The Haitians weren't being fed once corralled on the US side, so they would cross the Rio Grande and go back to Mexico, purchase food for their people, then bring it back to the US side.

The people the Border Patrol were trying to stop were on a food run.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.


No Haitian was stomped on by a horse.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Rapmaster2000: Look, libs, they weren't beating them with whips.  They were beating them with long reins.  God!  You libs know nothing of horsemanship and beatings!

There's not a single picture or video of any Haitian being beaten with reins. In fact, this photo:
[img.huffingtonpost.com image 720x501]is often front and center whenever the subject is brought up as an example of the whipping (as on NBC News last night). But it shows no such thing. The CBP agent's hand is grabbing the Haitian's T-shirt leaving the rein free.


Exactly.  I bet these libs have never even seen a horse in real life or a John Wayne movie.  They probably sit around watching the Care Bears all day!

They know nothing of our lifestyle of horsemanship and masculine cinephilia.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't it their job to chase and detain people illegally crossing the border?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Corvus: Hey subby try actually READING the article:

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

If you look at the pic it doesn't look like  a whip. It's too thin.

Your Democratic foot soldier status will never be questioned


Democrats are for the border as soon as the "wrong immigrants" come here.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Corvus: Hey subby try actually READING the article:

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

If you look at the pic it doesn't look like  a whip. It's too thin.


Alien Robot: Rapmaster2000: Look, libs, they weren't beating them with whips.  They were beating them with long reins.  God!  You libs know nothing of horsemanship and beatings!

There's not a single picture or video of any Haitian being beaten with reins. In fact, this photo:
[img.huffingtonpost.com image 720x501]is often front and center whenever the subject is brought up as an example of the whipping (as on NBC News last night). But it shows no such thing. The CBP agent's hand is grabbing the Haitian's T-shirt leaving the rein free.


Look at these guys, two peas in a pod.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ham Sandvich: morg: Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.

How to Not Help, but make beltway media write headlines about how hard you're helping.


Don't let facts get in the way of doublethink. They've already flown thousands of them back immediately, unlike the Mexican "refugees"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: HotWingConspiracy: Corvus: Hey subby try actually READING the article:

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

If you look at the pic it doesn't look like  a whip. It's too thin.

Your Democratic foot soldier status will never be questioned

Democrats are for the border as soon as the "wrong immigrants" come here.


It has been a disappointing week to say the least.
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The only "outrage" is among a bunch of lying, pandering politicians.  Get a clue people.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: The only "outrage" is among a bunch of lying, pandering politicians.  Get a clue people.


Politicians are all liars.  I prefer non-politicians like my peers on Fark.  They never lie.  Except for the libs.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corvus: Hey subby try actually READING the article:

Mayorkas and Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Monday rejected allegations that "whips" were used by agents in a compilation of images and videos that fueled an outcry on social media. They said the agents were wielding reins to control their horses.

If you look at the pic it doesn't look like  a whip. It's too thin.


Only a true idiot believes a CPB or ICE agent about anything.  They are trained to lie.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Manfred J. Hattan: EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.

That's what the article said. Any horse people here?  Those "reins" seemed awfully long for their intended purpose, and in the photo below the rider was waving it like it was an old west lasso or something. That said, I'm not a horse guy. I don't believe DHS, but I'd believe a consensus of horse people. [image.cnbcfm.com image 740x416]

Have you not seen a single western? The reins are long so that you can tie them off to something so your horse doesn't run away while you are getting shiatfaced in the saloon.


Well that's one reason. Longer reins are common for trail riding you give the horse lots of slack and it sort of wanders and does its own horsey thing plus with the longer reins you have a lead line already for when you get off the horse and need to direct it. Shorter reins are more common in racing or showing of various types where you need tighter control.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Isn't it their job to chase and detain people illegally crossing the border?


Username checks out.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.


Never let the truth get in the way of an outrageous narrative.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They're going to switch to border collies?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.


It doesn't matter. It's what they want to believe. It's like when AOC said illegal aliens were detained and drinking toilet water (it was a water fountain fixture on top of the toilet with potable water). Totally false, but it's the outrage that they want.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Abolish CBP. The biggest threat to America is white hillbillies.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some of those who run forces
Are the same who ride horses
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Any horse people here?  Those "reins" seemed awfully long for their intended purpose, and in the photo below the rider was waving it like it was an old west lasso or something. That said, I'm not a horse guy. I don't believe DHS, but I'd believe a consensus of horse people.


It's split reins - where the reins are attached to the bit but they aren't attached to each other. They are used for better control of the horse. They are longer because the rider then has the ability to use them to move the ass end of the horse quickly, left or right, to make the horse more maneuverable.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Abolish CBP. The biggest threat to America is white hillbillies.


First, this is Border Patrol, not Customs & Border Protection.

Second, 50% or greater of Border Patrol agents are Latino.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: EasilyDistracted: You do know that they didn't use whips at all, right?  That was a false report.

That's what the article said. Any horse people here?  Those "reins" seemed awfully long for their intended purpose, and in the photo below the rider was waving it like it was an old west lasso or something. That said, I'm not a horse guy. I don't believe DHS, but I'd believe a consensus of horse people. [image.cnbcfm.com image 740x416]


If it isn't a whip, he has a second set of reins. Which means he was swinging around a leather strap with a metal clasp on the end.

Does that make it better or worse?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

morg: Unless the horse were trained to stomp on people I don't think horse are the problem.


Horses are specifically used by Border Patrol because there are lots of locations where it's the best option. Terrain means vehicle access is limited, and horses are what is used. The horses are even fed a custom feed blend that doesn't leave seeds from invasive species in the manure left behind.

When using the horses around humans, the reins are often twirled as a tool to keep people away from the horses. The riders do not want the horses injured and they do not want other people injured by the horses. This is a standard control technique used to control or corral people.
 
