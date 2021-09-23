 Skip to content
(TMZ)   ¡Ay Harambe (definitely NSFW)   (tmz.com) divider line
48
    More: Giggity, Ape, Gorilla, kids' faces, eye of a fellow ape, gorillas, adults, Simon, gotta  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she/he get the promotion?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hung like a gorilla
 
Wolf892
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Talk about dicks out for Harambe!
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It would be funny if it was discovered that the zookeeper was playing them porno all night long in the hopes this would happen.
 
baorao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
beautiful headline
 
GRCooper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he fix the cable?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's thinking Arby's
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?


Had to smart and funny that one.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Did he fix the cable?


Don't be fatuous, GRCooper.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?


Yes.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?


I've heard of bonobo chimpanzees doing it but not gorilla's. So yeah, I think they've seen things.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Approves.
 
treesloth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that's the worst thing you see in the Bronx, you're good.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Didn't last very long.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Showed wife how easy and informal this could be.  I now have a season pass to the zoo.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?

I've heard of bonobo chimpanzees doing it but not gorilla's. So yeah, I think they've seen things.


Gorillas have been observed doing it before.  Dunno how frequently, and dunno if in the wild or only captivity.  My search history is already fouled up enough, I'll let somebody else sacrifice theirs.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
As hysterical as the gorillas were ... you gotta see the adults who quickly shielded their kids' faces and began screaming to make a run for it.

Pretty obvious that the kids knew what was going down and were less traumatized than amused.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The video cuts off, but we're pretty sure it was a happy ending. And, we're not being fallacious. phallacious
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: As hysterical as the gorillas were ... you gotta see the adults who quickly shielded their kids' faces and began screaming to make a run for it.

Pretty obvious that the kids knew what was going down and were less traumatized than amused.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And you all wondered what drove Dian Fossey to devote years in the mountains on her research.
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The movie title "Gorillas in the Mist" sounds a bit porny now
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Archie Goodwin: baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?

I've heard of bonobo chimpanzees doing it but not gorilla's. So yeah, I think they've seen things.

Gorillas have been observed doing it before.  Dunno how frequently, and dunno if in the wild or only captivity.  My search history is already fouled up enough, I'll let somebody else sacrifice theirs.


Fair enough. But I'll still say those zoo gorillas have seen things.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So what is Gorilla mood music?
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's not even talk about the frog
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's a good thing it wasn't macaque.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: So what is Gorilla mood music?


Megadeth?
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChibiDebuHage: The movie title "Gorillas in the Mist" sounds a bit porny now


That would be Gorillas in the Miss.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: So what is Gorilla mood music?


Obviously "Feel Good Inc" by the Gorillaz.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Christian Bale: Let's not even talk about the frog


I remember that!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No Bloodhound Gang yet?
 
palelizard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Did he fix the cable?


They never do! I'm starting to think the whole cable thing is just an excuse to get in the door.
 
rekoil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?


Nature finds a way.

Chimp Rapes a Frog !!!
Youtube lmESxn5wQwM
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Too soon subby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: orneryredguy: Archie Goodwin: baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?

I've heard of bonobo chimpanzees doing it but not gorilla's. So yeah, I think they've seen things.

Gorillas have been observed doing it before.  Dunno how frequently, and dunno if in the wild or only captivity.  My search history is already fouled up enough, I'll let somebody else sacrifice theirs.

Fair enough. But I'll still say those zoo gorillas have seen things.


Oh no doubt.  I am skeptical they were copying humans, but only because the act they chose was so pedestrian.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: So what is Gorilla mood music?


Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch (Explicit)
Youtube 6f7pgA0riU8
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

orneryredguy: Archie Goodwin: orneryredguy: Archie Goodwin: baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?

I've heard of bonobo chimpanzees doing it but not gorilla's. So yeah, I think they've seen things.

Gorillas have been observed doing it before.  Dunno how frequently, and dunno if in the wild or only captivity.  My search history is already fouled up enough, I'll let somebody else sacrifice theirs.

Fair enough. But I'll still say those zoo gorillas have seen things.

Oh no doubt.  I am skeptical they were copying humans, but only because the act they chose was so pedestrian.


Pedestrian sex is what Quentin Tarantino is into.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rekoil: [Fark user image 850x438]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't tell what I'm looking at.
was one of them female?
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 minute ago  

orneryredguy: Archie Goodwin: baorao: do gorillas perform oral sex in the wild, or are they just imitating some humans they've seen around the zoo?

I've heard of bonobo chimpanzees doing it but not gorilla's. So yeah, I think they've seen things.

Gorillas have been observed doing it before.  Dunno how frequently, and dunno if in the wild or only captivity.  My search history is already fouled up enough, I'll let somebody else sacrifice theirs.


Sacrifice? Pfft. Cowardice, I say.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-r​e​productive_sexual_behavior_in_animals#​Oral_sex
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What else are you gonna do, locked in a zoo?
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves
 
