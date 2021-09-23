 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   Siegfried fined $40,000 for promoting fake Covid cures. Roy unavailable for comment, because, well, you know   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A cat has his tongue?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Richard Wagner - Götterdämmerung - Siegfried's Funeral March
Youtube a53s4jyCqqU
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Big good big cat tamer illusionists are hard to find
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Would love to hear some captions on this face.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
