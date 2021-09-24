 Skip to content
(CNN)   FBI intensifies manhunt with federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. Apparently, he forget the dead can't use debit cards   (cnn.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Police, Constable, National Park Service, Petito's remains, good soul, Warrant, Grand Teton National Park, Moab police  
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cash.
Bus.
Lock box.
Be homeless in Cali for the winter.
Bus
Take a job on a farm with Mexicans in Kansas for summer.
Bus.
Live in Mexico.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I knew his brother Matt.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farkers will be along shortly to tell us how Petito is responsible for this.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
*a vigil was held in Utah*

Yeah, your patriarchy did enough, the cops knew she was being abused and you all let her go because she was scared as f*ck and took the blame.

Want to atone for what YOUR STATE did to allow this? Fix the culture. You know at least two places to start.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Too many questions

How much do the parents know?
Did they help him escape?
Is he alive?

There is a possibility we may never know the answers.
 
