(DeadState)   Why hasn't Jesus returned yet? Because you haven't given evangelical pastors enough money   (deadstate.org)
42
•       •       •

Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Bah, saviors these days.  Talk about drama.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
More like b/c those pastors touch themselves at night. Sinners.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He already came back and raptured all the worthy. The rest of you are stuck in hell.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the real Jesus Christ were to stand up today,
He'd be gunned down cold by the C.I.A

Armageddon Days (Are Here Again) (Remastered)
Youtube LRYwxotoe5o
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is the perfect jacket and tie for someone trying to scam money.  It is like the rattle on a rattlesnake, or the stripe on a skunk.  It screams "Run away! You don't want none of this!"  Can I get an AMEN?!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus comes back every Friday to cut the lawn and trim the hedges. Sometimes Bob and Carlos also show up.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My favorite part of everyone who invokes "Jesus" is using a Latin bastardization of Yeshuah ("Salvation") and hence committing blasphemy. Same with Jehovah vs. Yahweh. All Christians are going to Hell for blasphemy. Lol.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why hasn't Jesus returned yet?

Jesus Thinks You're A Jerk
Youtube 3renLopLxqw
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Repo Man (3/10) Movie CLIP - The Reverend's Telethon (1984) HD
Youtube sAO0owc4xeY
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Matthew 24:36 - "But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
People give this guy money. Now do you see why they don't believe in the vaccine. It doesn't take much to brainwash and influence them.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: People give this guy money. Now do you see why they don't believe in the vaccine. It doesn't take much to brainwash and influence them.


They believe in the vaccine.  They also believe it's God's will whether or not they die from COVID, which absolves them of all responsibility related to the pandemic.  Also, freedom.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

syrynxx: My favorite part of everyone who invokes "Jesus" is using a Latin bastardization of Yeshuah ("Salvation") and hence committing blasphemy. Same with Jehovah vs. Yahweh. All Christians are going to Hell for blasphemy. Lol.


That's what you get for building a religion off a bad fanfic of the Tanakh.

/ The New Testament is a fanfic zine
// Half the thing is a letters column
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Long before he snapped and became somewhat of a right wing moron, Ray Stevens was asking the important questions:

Would Jesus Wear A Rolex , Ray Stevens , 1987
Youtube 6m_gDoXUlOk
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To be fair, it worked before.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Final Jeopardy theme tune on a loop for eternity.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus is going to be on PPV?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The longest recorded grift in the history of the world.  The Jesus gambit practically runs itself!

Kah-Ching!
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: He already came back and raptured all the worthy. The rest of you are stuck in hell.


We may actually already be in hell.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Jesus is going to be on PPV?


Has been for roughly 2000 years
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
[God] loves you and he needs money!
George Carlin - God loves you!
Youtube QZ8hefESt7c
 
scanman61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: To be fair, it worked before.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


"Temple's infested"
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: Bootleg: He already came back and raptured all the worthy. The rest of you are stuck in hell.

We may actually already be in hell.


Don't get me wrong, large parts of this are awful, but - if this is all the worse hell is, that really shouldn't be much of an eternal deterrent.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Send Me Your Money

Suicidal Tendencies Send Me Your Money
Youtube 2ESWRtaHNU8
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How people can fall for these smarmy, oily cretins is scary. They are totally in thrall to these scammers for dog.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Saviour
Youtube aS4z8V7S8AU
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why steal when you can literally ask people to give you money?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jebus hasn't come back because y'all farked up his fret hand.
That's why he had to switch to vocals.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Darth_Lukecash: Bootleg: He already came back and raptured all the worthy. The rest of you are stuck in hell.

We may actually already be in hell.

Don't get me wrong, large parts of this are awful, but - if this is all the worse hell is, that really shouldn't be much of an eternal deterrent.


Oh this is early days, wait till things get started.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The French had the right idea when they burned churches and executed priests during the French Revolution.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: Final Jeopardy theme tune on a loop for eternity.


How do you solve the key change problem? It just gets higher and higher.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: The French had the right idea when they burned churches and executed priests during the French Revolution.


In hindsight, the priest knew that suggesting the French "wash away their sins" was a bad idea.
 
Trik
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And of course God works on human timetables.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image image 468x516]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sometimes I just think, "Why Not?"  I mean, if these people are so stupid, let them part with their money and maybe less of it will go to the Republican party. Then I think of the mentally ill people who would gladly give this guy two jets because he's neat and who doesn't want to see Jesus. Then I start thinking how they're all mentally ill.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: talkertopc: Jesus is going to be on PPV?

Has been for roughly 2000 years


Hasn't anyone seen Prometheus? Dude's not coming back. ;-)
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am a sinner. I have messed up. But I did deliver a Jack in the Box order via Door Dash to Jesus a couple nights ago. And he was satisfied.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Look, I'm not religious. I have a personal conspiracy theory that Jesus was a false flag operation by the Romans.

But I would love to see him come back and start beating bankers in his house. Because I bet he'd move to elected reps after that.

Put that shiat on pay per view.
 
