(WCAX Vermont)   Ah, Autumn. Outdoors, fresh air, live bands. chili cookoffs, DIY medieval siege weapons that can hurl pumpkins   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Siege engine, annual celebration of fall, Elissa Borden, Artillery, live bands, Squash, festival founder Dave Jordan, Fortification  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not something a bit more... modern.

TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aremmes: Why not something a bit more... modern.

You'll actually see a mix at those events. The cannons do win overall but the trebuchets put in a respectable performance.

If you've never seen medieval artillery in action, it's pretty darn impressive.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Obligatory gourd projectile fail:

foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Which.
 
