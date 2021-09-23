 Skip to content
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a number entitled Flying High Again, so keep on smoking those joints!
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In my mind, deadly balloon crash really only summons one historical event...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Media.


WHY THE GOD DAMNED HELL DO YOU LEAD WITH THC WHEN HE HAS COCAINE IN HIS SYSTEM?!!?

"The pilot allegedly had a seizure and crashed the 737 into the forest. Toxicology reports show that he had eaten a poppy seed muffin 12 hours before the flight and had also been found with 37 heroin needles stuck into his arm."
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The word "pilot" is very loosely defined for these contraptions. Adding and venting hot air is hardly piloting. More like sorcery.

/tried a tethered balloon once
//not my thing
///I'm an actual pilot of single engine airplanes
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: Media.


WHY THE GOD DAMNED HELL DO YOU LEAD WITH THC WHEN HE HAS COCAINE IN HIS SYSTEM?!!?

"The pilot allegedly had a seizure and crashed the 737 into the forest. Toxicology reports show that he had eaten a poppy seed muffin 12 hours before the flight and had also been found with 37 heroin needles stuck into his arm."


I'm out of cocaine, people, that's not going to be a problem anymore!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's also the state which reported this. Toxocologists said he was "under the influence" of both. Not "dtests contained traces."

If you can make THAT determination, you're making it from a blood or urine test, and dare I say cocaine may be the overriding influence in that tandem.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

powhound: The word "pilot" is very loosely defined for these contraptions. Adding and venting hot air is hardly piloting. More like sorcery.

/tried a tethered balloon once
//not my thing
///I'm an actual pilot of single engine airplanes


Dude.

It's called a PILOT LIGHT for a reason.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/note: that is nor the reason
 
powhound
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: powhound: The word "pilot" is very loosely defined for these contraptions. Adding and venting hot air is hardly piloting. More like sorcery.

/tried a tethered balloon once
//not my thing
///I'm an actual pilot of single engine airplanes

Dude.

It's called a PILOT LIGHT for a reason.


That's when your house blew up
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powhound: puffy999: powhound: The word "pilot" is very loosely defined for these contraptions. Adding and venting hot air is hardly piloting. More like sorcery.

/tried a tethered balloon once
//not my thing
///I'm an actual pilot of single engine airplanes

Dude.

It's called a PILOT LIGHT for a reason.

That's when your house blew up


CSB: I rented a forest service cabin  ($40... Tamarack Cabin in Oregon BTW).. Got up there, open the door, walk inside and *boom* rotten eggs. Sure enough the pilot light had gone out on the stove/oven. And thank f*ck a) there wasn't another pilot light in there and b) I vaped.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The second part is a joke. I only smoked and vaped outside anyway but I'd been around a few propane mishaps. And a good first step to not having one is common sense and a sense of smell.
 
