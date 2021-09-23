 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Try not to cry   (wcax.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is a milk roll
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.picturequotes.comView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby. It got me.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No no no. The only try not to cry image today is this one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh, only if it was on its way to be made into cheese.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was truck cited for spilling it's load in public?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

syrynxx: What is a milk roll


The perfect starchy companion to a well boiled milk steak.
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Emergency vehicles are being mobilized.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

beakerxf: No no no. The only try not to cry image today is this one.[Fark user image image 425x631]


Why lie to them then?

That shiat ain't "chocolate"
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bet that road never breaks a bone again.
 
