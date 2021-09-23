 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Husband responds to nurse vaccinating his wife by punching her in the face in...Canada?   (cnn.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That is not nice or polite.
Don't be like US. Eh?
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fighting over Rush albums and maple syrup, obviously.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tell me this asshole isn't a devout religious adherent.  Go ahead.  Tell me with a straight face.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wouldn't be at all surprised if this prick beat the crap out of his wife before going to the pharmacy and assaulting the nurse.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It was Quebec, so he had to punch bilingually.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"...without his permission."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: It was Quebec, so he had to punch bilingually.


He was actually justified, since they did not call it "vaccin"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah...sorry.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me this asshole isn't a devout religious adherent.  Go ahead.  Tell me with a straight face.


He's probably just French.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me this asshole isn't a devout religious adherent.  Go ahead.  Tell me with a straight face.


Probably just an average, grumpy Quebecois.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long was he put in the hospital's penalty box?
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?


What are they gonna screen all women who got shots there?

Anyways. What kinda pharmacy doesn't have security cams?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they find this asshole and repeatedly taze him in the balls before arresting him.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing. Especially not when her health is considered.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me this asshole isn't a devout religious adherent.  Go ahead.  Tell me with a straight face.

He's probably just French.


Then he'll probably surrender ..
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me this asshole isn't a devout religious adherent.  Go ahead.  Tell me with a straight face.


Canadian Taliban. They'll chop off your head, then apologize.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?


There is question of whether he even picked the right door to smash down in his rge or if he just blundered into the first pharmacy he saw and started waiting away.

So...that's awesome.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Wouldn't be at all surprised if this prick beat the crap out of his wife before going to the pharmacy and assaulting the nurse.


There's no farking way he didn't.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They stopped giving vaccines over this? If an incident becomes an international news story, that's a good indication it's a probably somewhere between very rare and a one-off. Keep giving the shots! Are they worried they'll also be the world's second victims of this bizarre event?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing. Especially not when her health is considered.


* not applicable when in Texas. Other conditions apply.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me this asshole isn't a devout religious adherent.  Go ahead.  Tell me with a straight face.


Well, it seems he had a cross tattoo in violation of Leviticus so I'm going to assume he's hyper-religious.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?


What I was thinking is:

"You gave my wife a shot without my permission."
"Who is your wife? Maybe she got the shot somewhere else."
"Her name is..."
"Let me see...ah, oui, I gave her the shot."
*insert punch here*

So they'd know her name and whatever other information they have on her. I can't believe he just walked in yelling about the shot and no one said anything, then he started punching the nurse. If I was the nurse at the very least I'd start by denying I gave her the shot until I was proven to be lying. And before people say how was the nurse supposed to know he'd be trouble, why ELSE would some guy show up complaining about something like that?

They may be denying knowing who it is for privacy reasons or because they don't want to cause more problems for the wife. But I think they will be arresting him soon.
 
byteme4321
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?

What are they gonna screen all women who got shots there?

Anyways. What kinda pharmacy doesn't have security cams?


the kind that's apparently very easy to rob
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.


You think there would be some privacy laws which could cause an obstacle? Especially medical records.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Russ1642: They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.

You think there would be some privacy laws which could cause an obstacle? Especially medical records.


Oh FFS people just love to make shiat up when it comes to medical privacy laws.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Russ1642: They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.

You think there would be some privacy laws which could cause an obstacle? Especially medical records.


Our health records are protected. Not our nurse punching records.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.


Shouldn't be hard. Quebec had very high vaccination rate.  Let's say about 80%.  Sherbrooke is 167,162 people.

So you are talking about roughly 33,000 people who were not already vaccinated several weeks ago.  Of those 33,000, you are looking for a woman that was vaccinated less than a couple weeks ago (perhaps).  Can't be more than a few hundred.  They will catch the guy quickly.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Russ1642: They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.

You think there would be some privacy laws which could cause an obstacle? Especially medical records.


A criminal investigation would allow you to access to medical records - I would think.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Toxic masculinity in action.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They must have records of everyone they've vaccinated recently. You'd think it'd be rather easy to find the suspect.


It was probably Maxime Bernier. He's been on a real farkin tear since we gave him those 2-4 weeks of attention.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Somebody should have laid that farker out.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The suspect is described as, 30 to 45-year-old-man, 6-feet tall.

6 feet tall in Sherbrooke, Quebec? So basically one of about a dozen guys.  Probably a bouncer or a cop.

I love Quebec and Quebecers but they are not a tall group of people.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing. Especially not when her health is considered.


Difficulty: tubal ligation and hysterectomies, which many doctors won't perform if a woman's husband isn't in board.

/yes, that's a real thing. Some doctors will even tell single women, "But what if you meet someone? What if you change your mind then?" What about that's not your f*cking business and her bodily autonomy shouldn't be under the control of men she hasn't even f*cking met yet?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Somebody should have laid that farker out.


It's not that easy in Canada. First of all you would never expect to see some asshole assault someone so publicly, second of all we have no good guys with guns.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: The suspect is described as, 30 to 45-year-old-man, 6-feet tall.

6 feet tall in Sherbrooke, Quebec? So basically one of about a dozen guys.  Probably a bouncer or a cop.

I love Quebec and Quebecers but they are not a tall group of people.


I grew up on the Quebec border. Can confirm. They are a short people.

/also comes from short people
//is not short, but sure feels like it on the west coast sometimes
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

austerity101: iheartscotch: Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing. Especially not when her health is considered.

Difficulty: tubal ligation and hysterectomies, which many doctors won't perform if a woman's husband isn't in board.

/yes, that's a real thing. Some doctors will even tell single women, "But what if you meet someone? What if you change your mind then?" What about that's not your f*cking business and her bodily autonomy shouldn't be under the control of men she hasn't even f*cking met yet?


Dude. Get your woman under control.

But seriously, my wife knows her place.

It's in charge.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nirbo: austerity101: iheartscotch: Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing. Especially not when her health is considered.

Difficulty: tubal ligation and hysterectomies, which many doctors won't perform if a woman's husband isn't in board.

/yes, that's a real thing. Some doctors will even tell single women, "But what if you meet someone? What if you change your mind then?" What about that's not your f*cking business and her bodily autonomy shouldn't be under the control of men she hasn't even f*cking met yet?

Dude. Get your woman under control.

But seriously, my wife knows her place.

It's in charge.


mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Probably a bouncer or a cop


.The suspect is described as, 30 to 45-year-old-man, 6-feet tall, medium build with darker skin, short brown hair, thick eyebrows


I'm going with Vape or Pawn Shop owner.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?


So you arrest the hundreds of husbands of women who went to that pharmacy to get a shot?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Flab: edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?

So you arrest the hundreds of husbands of women who went to that pharmacy to get a shot?


Throw 'em all in jail. Now that we're at the furthest point from a federal election we can get we don't need Quebeckers.

/Why yes I am in Alberta
//How did you guess?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: mrshowrules: Probably a bouncer or a cop

.The suspect is described as, 30 to 45-year-old-man, 6-feet tall, medium build with darker skin, short brown hair, thick eyebrows


I'm going with Vape or Pawn Shop owner.


or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

byteme4321: jaivirtualcard: edmo: Police do not have a name or photo of the suspect or security footage of the incident,

His wife got a shot there. How hard could it be to figure out who he was?

What are they gonna screen all women who got shots there?

Anyways. What kinda pharmacy doesn't have security cams?

the kind that's apparently very easy to rob


Or the kind that doesn't have cameras in the nurse's office in the back of the store.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

austerity101: iheartscotch: Your wife does not need your permission for a single god-damned thing. Especially not when her health is considered.

Difficulty: tubal ligation and hysterectomies, which many doctors won't perform if a woman's husband isn't in board.

/yes, that's a real thing. Some doctors will even tell single women, "But what if you meet someone? What if you change your mind then?" What about that's not your f*cking business and her bodily autonomy shouldn't be under the control of men she hasn't even f*cking met yet?


This incident occurred in Quebec, where the only time a doctor is allowed to ask a husband's permission is if the wife is in the coma and can not give consent by herself.

The nurse at a CVS-type pharmacy will definitely not tell someone over the age of 14 to ask their husband/wife/parents for permission before giving them a vaccine.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also, wasn't this already posted earlier today?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tase him in the nutsack. Twice.
 
