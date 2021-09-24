 Skip to content
 
(WLOS 13 Asheville)   When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will use bows and arrows. What, what?   (wlos.com) divider line
278 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Sep 2021 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cannot tell me that's not Brian Cox
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to start banning those high capacity quivers...
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Luke has really let himself go since Uncle Jesse died.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Need to start banning those high capacity quivers...[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x292]


And assault bows
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wake me when the amount of injuries by slung stones goes up...

/ Watch your asses giants!
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Wake me when the amount of injuries by slung stones goes up...

/ Watch your asses giants!


Atal atal be the day...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He looks disappoint
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I had a bow with a 35 pound draw weight.   That would hurt if I managed to hit you, but it's not really going to stop anyone if they're really determined.

And I probably wouldn't be able to get a 2nd shot off.
 
anuran
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Need to start banning those high capacity quivers...[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x292] [View Full Size image _x_]


Let me show you its features! *Germanic Laughter*

"Instant Legolas" - Archery Reinvented.
Youtube NTJnyQ-bZLU
 
