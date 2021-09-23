 Skip to content
Not feeling motivated to exercise? Would a little marijuana help?
42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...but then I got high
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Circuit training after having a little bit of the ye olde indica was always nice back in my younger days. Then again indica was the only thing available in my neck of the woods back then so I'll leave it to others to comment on the effects of the superweed available these days.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It works
 
The Brains
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's really good for when I want to dial in and really get at it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah. And some Doritos and maybe a tv break.  Oh. Babylon 5! Maybe some exercise after Season 5.
 
uberalice
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
sativa gets me motivated like a mofo, sadly, I can't partake at the moment.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nah. Huddling in the corner while having a panic attack won't help me exercise, Subby.

/Can't smoke mary jane
//Paranoia and panic attacks are no fun, man
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
With meth you will. And then paint your house. And then paint your neighbors house. And then paint your neighbors.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

solokumba: With meth you will. And then paint your house. And then paint your neighbors house. And then paint your neighbors.


PCP, skullfark the whole neighborhood.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tell that to Sha'Carri Richardson.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: solokumba: With meth you will. And then paint your house. And then paint your neighbors house. And then paint your neighbors.

PCP, skullfark the whole neighborhood.


Those were the days.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

uberalice: sativa gets me motivated like a mofo, sadly, I can't partake at the moment.


Seriously, the author didn't mention indica will make you not get off the couch to even eat.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sure, if you can get motivated to begin the activity, weed makes everything more enjoyable. News at 11:00 I guess.
 
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I go jogging with a vape pen.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'll do that when my workout routine is sitting on the couch eating cookies.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is literally how I lost 160 lbs. I went from 310 to 150, 45-30-46 measurements. And I smoked weed like a chimney, running 35 miles a week. I continue to smoke like that before exercising, but I do HIIT and yoga for my cardio and strength training to keep my figure instead of running. I don't have the four hours a day I used to spend at the gym anymore. Love exercising high. It's the best feeling.
 
Psylence
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I always have a small hit before my morning mile walk; thats something at least.
 
AirGee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

austerity101: Tell that to Sha'Carri Richardson.


She qualified for the Olympics, I think she's proof that at least  weed doesn't hurt workouts.

Also, difficulty level Michael Phelps.
 
AirGee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm loading my log vape and about to hit the elliptical myself.

Everyday.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can do nothing except video games, movies or make videos I regret the next day when I'm high.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

solokumba: OkieDookie: solokumba: With meth you will. And then paint your house. And then paint your neighbors house. And then paint your neighbors.

PCP, skullfark the whole neighborhood.

Those were the days.


Strength, endurance, and cardio, all in one workout.
 
nbt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Get changed and put your shoes on first.  Otherwise you'll be sitting there posting on FARK an hour later.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: solokumba: OkieDookie: solokumba: With meth you will. And then paint your house. And then paint your neighbors house. And then paint your neighbors.

PCP, skullfark the whole neighborhood.

Those were the days.

Strength, endurance, and cardio, all in one workout.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Think twice subby
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But exercise for what? If you want to lose weight, then you change your diet. On the other hand, if you want to be toned, then you exercise. I'm not the fittest person, but I have dropped a lot of weight by permanently changing my diet.

And just dropping sugar from your diet (and maybe a few other carbs) will help you lose a lot of weight.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think it all comes down to whether you enjoy exercising even if it's just going for a walk.

If getting high makes that more enjoyable for you, then getting high will motivate you to walk more.

I'm so smart.  Not really.  That's so obvious that I realized this all on my own - probably while I was stoned.
 
thepresence
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Nah. Huddling in the corner while having a panic attack won't help me exercise, Subby.

/Can't smoke mary jane
//Paranoia and panic attacks are no fun, man


Try Delta 8 strains.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

uberalice: sativa gets me motivated like a mofo, sadly, I can't partake at the moment.


I call the sativa "Get Up and Go Weed" and indica is "Got Up and Went Weed." Heaven help you if you get the wrong one at the wrong time.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skyotter: I go jogging with a vape pen.


I can't imagine going for a run while high. My mouth gets so dry I'd probably empty an entire Camelbak in the first half mile.
 
henryhill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Tell that to Sha'Carri Richardson.


No matter how stupid the rules were, she couldnt follow them. Not even to get to the Olympics. I smoke weed every day, but of course I'm not a world class runner trying to get to the big game.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AirGee: austerity101: Tell that to Sha'Carri Richardson.

She qualified for the Olympics, I think she's proof that at least  weed doesn't hurt workouts.

Also, difficulty level Michael Phelps.


Yeah, my point is that we talk out of both sides of our mouths when we talk about the benefits of cannabis. For every "These intrepid young white women have opened a new dispensary--with a twist!" story, there are dozens of "This Black person has been rotting in jail for months because a cop smelled weed on them maybe" stories. And for every "Groundbreaking new study shows cannabis can help workouts," there are stories like Richardson's. And there are stories of white athletes doing the same thing and not facing an ounce of repercussions.

Cannabis has a major, major race problem in this country. Even the name "Marijuana" is racist as hell, and the War on Drugs was begun explicitly so the government could persecute hippies and Blacks.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

henryhill: austerity101: Tell that to Sha'Carri Richardson.

No matter how stupid the rules were, she couldnt follow them. Not even to get to the Olympics. I smoke weed every day, but of course I'm not a world class runner trying to get to the big game.


See my followup comment.
 
uberalice
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: uberalice: sativa gets me motivated like a mofo, sadly, I can't partake at the moment.

Seriously, the author didn't mention indica will make you not get off the couch to even eat.


Seriously, did I mention indica?

And your double negative didn't even not address what I didn't mention.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Marijuana relaxes and loosens up your muscles making exercise more productive.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't need any more motivation to exercise, but weed really helps me stretch properly afterward. I get bored and easily distracted if I try to limber up while sober, but get me high and put some good tunes on and I'm good to go.

Could barely walk yesterday after summitting Mt. St. Helens the day before. Got blazed last night, put on some Tycho, and spent a solid hour stretching everything that hurt.

/everything still hurts
//just not as much
///worth it for the mountain views
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lost 70ish lbs just getting off work, and hitting a bit of indica leaning hybrid.

I'd get done taking care of dogs, feeding our ward, watering planting beds, trash and  recycling, that kind of shiat. I'd line up my podcast or audiobooks, check my desire for food or a beer, decide how far I wanted to walk, how many steps whatevs, before eating or having a beer out.

I had a transit pass just in case I wanted to do this elsewhere, or not walk home. I averaged over 5 miles a day there for quite a bit. I'd walk in almost any weather, dripping wet in the PNW evenings was common. Worked for me.

I just moved back. I'm planning on giving it a try again to work off the Covid-coward weight I gained sitting around inside on the computer for work 10 hours a day.

I got into some super racy shiat back in the Midwest a couple of years ago that bumped my heart rate up over 160 in about a minute. Put the scare on me. Where it's legal? Not a problem. I just visited a dispensary with over 500 strains in multiple ingestion forms.

Rosin/butter/oil/hash etc, that shiat got super cheap here since I left. Enhanced, honey dipped, kief-rolled, that kind of shiat? Much more common. About the same price. Chemically assembled cartridges, oral drops other edibles (added terps, more CBD, other non weed stuff) also more common, but spendy. Regular flower? Still cheapish for everything but boutique weed.

I think I'll find something that won't stroke me out, but will loosen my joints, reduce middle aged pain, reduce inflammation, raise my cheer, and make huffing and puffing around Seattle farking hills enjoyable again.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There's not much better than a good workout while high. Great before a run, hike, or ride in particular, IMO.

/and yes, I know it's possible to get a bike DUI for weed, but that seems pretty damn unlikely
 
Farkhole [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I clean the whole house after I get high, wash the floors and everything.

No, I will not turn the music down.
 
Nordolio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Amazing for stretches/yoga too. Stops your muscles from whining until you put in real work.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ever get 8,365 feet high while exercising?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Ever get 8,365 feet high while exercising?

[Fark user image 850x637]


I've gotten high at 12,000 feet+ while snowboarding.
 
AirGee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
austerity101:

I hear ya.
 
