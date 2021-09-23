 Skip to content
 
(People Magazine)   "We want to provide the support to our soldiers, and we will do everything we can to help their wish come true. We appreciate any donations to help get Sgt. Whiskers and her babies to safety." Let's give them a hand on Caturday   (people.com) divider line
276
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nadia says Happy Caturday and Happy Autumn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
When the kittens wake up they'll join Caturday.
My laptop is having major issues. This is from my phone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


really.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


will it take me away from RL?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mudd's woman: Nadia says Happy Caturday and Happy Autumn.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Hi Nadia! Same to you :-)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the equinox was yesterday around 3:30 pm. just about that time a line of storms came thru in front of a cold wave. temps dropped and it was beautiful after the storms blew past.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]


hey, HI! good to see you!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a kitten I took in from a friend who fostered the momma and her 2 surviving kit of a litter of 4.
Turns out the momma had no clue how to be a mom and just stopped even trying. This little boy is the sole survivor. And is alive only 'cuz my friend would not give up on him.
He technically 10 weeks old but smaller than 7 1/2 week old Pip.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is a kitten I took in from a friend who fostered the momma and her 2 surviving kit of a litter of 4.
Turns out the momma had no clue how to be a mom and just stopped even trying. This little boy is the sole survivor. And is alive only 'cuz my friend would not give up on him.
He technically 10 weeks old but smaller than 7 1/2 week old Pip.


He's cute!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey, all... going to be scarce this weekend, so if you need me, please tag me. Chica is moving to her new place, and I also have a lot of work... so. Yeah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the onesie that Louie is wearing tomorrow when he sees the doctor lady.  STITCH REMOVAL!!!!!!

I also have Neiman Marcus cookies for the vet's office.  They were requested
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

This is the onesie that Louie is wearing tomorrow when he sees the doctor lady.  STITCH REMOVAL!!!!!!

I also have Neiman Marcus cookies for the vet's office.  They were requested


Good news!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
What a week..and it is not over yet!! On the Blessing side..Imma gonna get a cool shirt in the mail..and Eli is still gracing us with his presence. His Boy is going to an art exhibit tonight, so I had fud duty. Oh, and the coffee was good this morning. Even though a non-coffee peep thought my dark brew smelled like skunk..gotta find a small stuffed plush for her mailbox!!

Got my medical excuse so that I don't have to go outside when it is cold..I have Reynauds..which I kinda knew, but the doc confirmed it..for those not in the know it means that when I get cold my hands turn blue..like really blue..so I am not allowed outside for car duty! And believe it or not the cut off temp is 60F!  I am not that bad, but once temps are in the 40's I am out. I have been double gloving for a while now, and I am not willing to do it for the car line!! Maybe admin will let me just do my job??
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

This is the onesie that Louie is wearing tomorrow when he sees the doctor lady.  STITCH REMOVAL!!!!!!

I also have Neiman Marcus cookies for the vet's office.  They were requested


Do we have that recipe??
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 399x622]


Oh, hai!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]


Hey, missed seeing you posting in the Caturday threads! :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: lilyspad: [Fark user image 399x622]

Oh, hai![Fark user image 240x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hai sherpa!!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Meanwhile, the rain moved through yesterday (mostly last night) and ushered in a cold front .... it's only supposed to be in the low/middle 70's for the next week!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ while I truly despise the early darkness, I love the cool autumn weather
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size

/ nice to see you again!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

This is the onesie that Louie is wearing tomorrow when he sees the doctor lady.  STITCH REMOVAL!!!!!!

I also have Neiman Marcus cookies for the vet's office.  They were requested

Do we have that recipe??



Cookie recipe


Instant oats are perfect.   And I use extra vanilla. I don't grate the chocolate, I cut it into tiny pieces.  I let it hang out in the fridge for at least 24 hours to let the sugars meld

Pssst, the dough is tasty.

Sorry, NYT had an easy copy of the recipe.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: Meanwhile, the rain moved through yesterday (mostly last night) and ushered in a cold front .... it's only supposed to be in the low/middle 70's for the next week!!!!

[Fark user image 188x200] [View Full Size image _x_]
/ while I truly despise the early darkness, I love the cool autumn weather


That's where we're at now...it's great!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 425x566]
This is a kitten I took in from a friend who fostered the momma and her 2 surviving kit of a litter of 4.
Turns out the momma had no clue how to be a mom and just stopped even trying. This little boy is the sole survivor. And is alive only 'cuz my friend would not give up on him.
He technically 10 weeks old but smaller than 7 1/2 week old Pip.


Thank you!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey, all... going to be scarce this weekend, so if you need me, please tag me. Chica is moving to her new place, and I also have a lot of work... so. Yeah.
[Fark user image 425x566]


Take care of yourself, sweetie! ♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey, all... going to be scarce this weekend, so if you need me, please tag me. Chica is moving to her new place, and I also have a lot of work... so. Yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ just kidding, stay safe and don't work too hard ☺
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: tigerose: CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

This is the onesie that Louie is wearing tomorrow when he sees the doctor lady.  STITCH REMOVAL!!!!!!

I also have Neiman Marcus cookies for the vet's office.  They were requested

Do we have that recipe??


Cookie recipe


Instant oats are perfect.   And I use extra vanilla. I don't grate the chocolate, I cut it into tiny pieces.  I let it hang out in the fridge for at least 24 hours to let the sugars meld

Pssst, the dough is tasty.

Sorry, NYT had an easy copy of the recipe.


I got the recipe in 1994 when it showed up in my office, printed on a dot matrix printer, with a note attached 'you need to make these'    They are really good.  I use Ghiradelli chips...nice and rich.

My friends know me.  I have another cookie recipe that's been in my family since the 60's.  It came from one of my brothers teachers....Mr. Cornopolis...thus the name, Mr Cornopolis cookies.  A tender butter cookie.  Another that the dough is wonderful.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: What a week..and it is not over yet!! On the Blessing side..Imma gonna get a cool shirt in the mail..and Eli is still gracing us with his presence. His Boy is going to an art exhibit tonight, so I had fud duty. Oh, and the coffee was good this morning. Even though a non-coffee peep thought my dark brew smelled like skunk..gotta find a small stuffed plush for her mailbox!!

Got my medical excuse so that I don't have to go outside when it is cold..I have Reynauds..which I kinda knew, but the doc confirmed it..for those not in the know it means that when I get cold my hands turn blue..like really blue..so I am not allowed outside for car duty! And believe it or not the cut off temp is 60F!  I am not that bad, but once temps are in the 40's I am out. I have been double gloving for a while now, and I am not willing to do it for the car line!! Maybe admin will let me just do my job??


Management, allow us to do our jobs.........

Surely you jest!!!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
IMPORTANT: These HTML buttons have been deprecated for almost a decade, and will be removed by the end of the year. Please switch to the newer formatting buttons.

wut?? how???
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: What a week..and it is not over yet!! On the Blessing side..Imma gonna get a cool shirt in the mail..and Eli is still gracing us with his presence. His Boy is going to an art exhibit tonight, so I had fud duty. Oh, and the coffee was good this morning. Even though a non-coffee peep thought my dark brew smelled like skunk..gotta find a small stuffed plush for her mailbox!!

Got my medical excuse so that I don't have to go outside when it is cold..I have Reynauds..which I kinda knew, but the doc confirmed it..for those not in the know it means that when I get cold my hands turn blue..like really blue..so I am not allowed outside for car duty! And believe it or not the cut off temp is 60F!  I am not that bad, but once temps are in the 40's I am out. I have been double gloving for a while now, and I am not willing to do it for the car line!! Maybe admin will let me just do my job??


That is not good! Please to be very careful when going outside. And I apologize in advance for posting the .gif below, probably only fans of Firefly will understand ☺

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone have a good "over the campfire" style meals?? And I mean over the wood fire..it's not like I really want to cook for the company, but we need better food. Creamed corn, stuffing with canned chicken, and onion/zuccini fry, which was the best thing in the menu..btw doesn't cut it in my book..so I am thinking I am going the have cook..at least one mea!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: Anyone have a good "over the campfire" style meals?? And I mean over the wood fire..it's not like I really want to cook for the company, but we need better food. Creamed corn, stuffing with canned chicken, and onion/zuccini fry, which was the best thing in the menu..btw doesn't cut it in my book..so I am thinking I am going the have cook..at least one mea!


what do you have to cook in?
period correct?
think local food, in season.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: IMPORTANT: These HTML buttons have been deprecated for almost a decade, and will be removed by the end of the year. Please switch to the newer formatting buttons.

wut?? how???


You must be using the old style buttons.  This is what my comment box looks like when I switch to them
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what I normally see as I made the change a long time ago
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is the box on the Preferences page where you can make the change, or you can click the "Use formatting Buttons".  You must be using the old HTML 4 buttons, and that's going away shortly.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: valnt9: IMPORTANT: These HTML buttons have been deprecated for almost a decade, and will be removed by the end of the year. Please switch to the newer formatting buttons.

wut?? how???

You must be using the old style buttons.  This is what my comment box looks like when I switch to them
[Fark user image 599x297]

This is what I normally see as I made the change a long time ago
[Fark user image 600x300]

This is the box on the Preferences page where you can make the change, or you can click the "Use formatting Buttons".  You must be using the old HTML 4 buttons, and that's going away shortly.
[Fark user image 604x357]


thank you. I had no idea. I think I have it right now.
 
