(Local10 WPLG)   Man finds woman drugged him and stole his watch. Kidneys still intact   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, Crime, John Cecil Collins, Miami, transgender woman, Robbery, Florida, arrest report, Theft  
lindalouwho
28 minutes ago  
Come into this century, Local10.
a transgender woman No, it's just woman, that's all you have to say.
John Cecil Collins Use the name SHE uses, ya dickheads.

On a different note, Miami apparently has this as a possible charge - robbery by sudden snatching.
I'm not touching that line with a 10 foot pole.
 
cravak
25 minutes ago  
Is one charge of not being a woman?
 
cravak
23 minutes ago  
Who the heck would have a drink from this? I'd be like get the h away from me. Transgender obviously didn't work
 
fsbilly
22 minutes ago  
vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
chawco
22 minutes ago  
If you wear a $30,000 watch, I can't bring myself to feel bad for you if it gets stolen. Thats just absurd. Stupidly gregarious and pointless. A watch should not cost as much as a car.
 
Isitoveryet
21 minutes ago  
$30k on a watch, thirty thousand dollars on a timepiece, 3 0 0 0 0 point 0 0 on a wrist clock.

*audible sigh*
 
chawco
20 minutes ago  

fsbilly: [vhistory.files.wordpress.com image 720x561]


Sigh.


I'll be in my bunk.
 
skinink
11 minutes ago  
When I was younger, a bartender I got to know told me that if I was leaving my seat, to put a napkin or a coaster over my drink to know I was coming back, and to protect my drink.*

*I realize now that anyone could just remove my napkin or coaster to slip something in my drink. On the other hand, it never happened. So either I lucked out, or it sort of did deter people.
 
