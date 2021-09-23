 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Memphis)   America's favorite pastime reported to have occurred at a Kroger Supermarket in Collierville, Tennessee
61
•       •       •

Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We talking about a baseball game, or randomly whipping Haitian refugees?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Captain Steroid: We talking about a baseball game, or randomly whipping Haitian refugees?


Nah, mass shooter.

Nice try though.

/narrator: it was not a nice try
//you gotta do better than that
///back in my day the kids knew how to troll
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fox News to report that the shooter was Antifa protesting Kroger's decision to add Elaine Chao to the board of directors in 5..4..3...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Competition in the grocery business is getting fierce these days...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They've been low on cheese dip for weeks, this was bound to happen sooner or later.


/panchos
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fred Meyer?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
13 shot, one of whom died. Other 12 in various hospitals, condition unknown. Shooter offed himself in his car in the parking lot, which is still there. Bringing in bomb squad to open the car.
 
Flincher
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Trolled in one.

Next up, the pedantic gun crowd with such hits as it's a magazine not a clip, we already have laws against
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Trolled in one.

Next up, the pedantic gun crowd with such hits as it's a magazine not a clip, we already have laws against


Ffffffffffuuuuuuuu add comment button

Ahem... we already have laws against murder why do we need more laws, cracks about assault knives and twisting the English language around so the text of 2A meets their agenda.
 
walrusonion
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a dude that works wide out in the open at Fry's in AZ, this shiat scares the crap out of me.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I get really tired of reading that phrase when hearing about events like this. At least own up to your despicable actions asshole, instead of taking the coward's way out.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is the Kroger I regularly shop at.  Seems they fired their sushi guy today and he came back to the store.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's time once again for the reminder that it's actually more unusual when there isn't a mass shooting in the US.

There were 6 last Sunday...

This is just the Gabby Petito of mass shootings...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: We talking about a baseball game, or randomly whipping Haitian refugees?


I think it was a cleverly disguised Safeway ad.
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mass shooting?  Time to ban abortions.
 
farkalt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I need to know their position on vaccinations before I can decide if I care about those shot.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I get really tired of reading that phrase when hearing about events like this. At least own up to your despicable actions asshole, instead of taking the coward's way out.


"The Coward's Way Out" is the name of my 180 proof artisanal grain alcohol that I sell at outdoor poetry slams.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.


Mid-'80s I worked graveyard shift and would go Krogering at two or three in the morning on day off.  Eighty degrees outside, ice cold and deserted inside.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do the police even show up when a conservative with mental illness and faulty justification for his action is just asserting his 2nd Amendment rights?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The comments at FOX are a boiling cauldron of racism and "see?? This is why I carry EVERYWHERE!"
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.


It seems a number of cities have a Murder Kroger. One here in Cincinnati was razed and replaced not all that long ago. More for being in specifically troubled areas though rather than for something like this.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I get really tired of reading that phrase when hearing about events like this. At least own up to your despicable actions asshole, instead of taking the coward's way out.


If you are feeling like a mass shooting spree and suicide is the correct course of action, please reverse the order of events.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I get really tired of reading that phrase when hearing about events like this. At least own up to your despicable actions asshole, instead of taking the coward's way out.


A brave person does not use violence Randomly.

If you really want to stop mass shootings, you have to change all the societal sticks and carrots that inspire cowards to lash out.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.


Ours is just called "wait in line for an excruciatingly long time while a surly Russian immigrant haggles with the checker over the price of cabbage.".... Kroger.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Becoming a mass shooter today is truly one of the only ways everyone is on equal footing right from the get go in terms of making it to the big leagues. You don't need talent, luck, good looks, intelligence or connections, only the desire.

That and the bullets.
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

walrusonion: As a dude that works wide out in the open at Fry's in AZ, this shiat scares the crap out of me.


Man, remember all the businesses that didn't get shot up today, don't let shiat like this fark with you.  You ever be somewhere and think "I am way too farking stoned to be here?"  Don't let that happen to you at work, if you get what I'm laying down.

yep, stoned as fark.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lilistonic: Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.

It seems a number of cities have a Murder Kroger. One here in Cincinnati was razed and replaced not all that long ago. More for being in specifically troubled areas though rather than for something like this.


As was the one in Atlanta. And the Disco Kroger has been slated for redevelopment.

We still have Kosher and Fiesta Krogers though.
 
zulius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They were all anti vaxxers. He wanted to do right by the community. Even he was one so he offed himself.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: LurkerSupreme: The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I get really tired of reading that phrase when hearing about events like this. At least own up to your despicable actions asshole, instead of taking the coward's way out.

If you are feeling like a mass shooting spree and suicide is the correct course of action, please reverse the order of events.


Amen to that.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: This is the Kroger I regularly shop at.  Seems they fired their sushi guy today and he came back to the store.


Sounds logical.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: Captain Steroid: We talking about a baseball game, or randomly whipping Haitian refugees?

Nah, mass shooter.

Nice try though.

/narrator: it was not a nice try
//you gotta do better than that
///back in my day the kids knew how to troll


Was gonna call it 'The Running of the Consumers' or alternatively 'The Hungry Games'.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Over under until someone who's never lived in Memphis claims that Collierville is "a bad neighborhood"

This used to be in my run area when I worked there. Freaking horrific. Collierville is the kinda suburb where the worst that happens is a rich white guy DUI or someone smoking pot.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's too soon to talk about gun control... but random thoughts and worshiping a fairy tale super being are approved!
 
woodjf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: LurkerSupreme: The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I get really tired of reading that phrase when hearing about events like this. At least own up to your despicable actions asshole, instead of taking the coward's way out.

A brave person does not use violence Randomly.

If you really want to stop mass shootings, you have to change all the societal sticks and carrots that inspire cowards to lash out.


Have you looked around? America is about as far from brave as you can get. Armed grocery shopping. Only in America lol.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: lilistonic: Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.

It seems a number of cities have a Murder Kroger. One here in Cincinnati was razed and replaced not all that long ago. More for being in specifically troubled areas though rather than for something like this.

As was the one in Atlanta. And the Disco Kroger has been slated for redevelopment.

We still have Kosher and Fiesta Krogers though.


Lol, when I moved here I was overwhelmed by the number of Krogers and would visit them each in turn to give them my own nicknames.

Then I got poor and got a job at one eight years later. I used to call it Down the Pub Kroger but it's changed a lot.

Anyway, in the next day or so, there will be a sign over the time clock telling us about a minute of silence like there was when the CO murders happened, and reprinted instructions on active shooter situations.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
...and will continue to remain unclear to us long after that motive has been made perfectly clear to all others.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

walrusonion: As a dude that works wide out in the open at Fry's in AZ, this shiat scares the crap out of me.


Phew - took me a minute.  I thought you still showed up at Fry's electronics which shuttered all stores.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: This is the Kroger I regularly shop at.  Seems they fired their sushi guy today and he came back to the store.


I heard the same thing.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah but without our government-granted  right to collect enough guns to kill 50-100 people we wouldn't be able to defend ourselves against the government.

So you can't change the law because laws don't work anyway.

Besides look at all the freedom we have to not have our property taken away and we can do whatever we want with our own bodies and not worry about the police violating our persons.
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flincher: We have a Kroger nicknamed Murder Kroger in Denton. We also have a MIlF Kroger.


That's my K-Rog!

/waves to fellow Lil D denizen
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: trappedspirit: This is the Kroger I regularly shop at.  Seems they fired their sushi guy today and he came back to the store.
I heard the same thing.


That's too bad he didn't attack them with a bunch of knives, so we wouldn't have to have another gun thread.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
: masturbates republicanly:
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: trappedspirit: This is the Kroger I regularly shop at.  Seems they fired their sushi guy today and he came back to the store.

I heard the same thing.


Clearly the solution here is when Kroger fires a sushi guy they really fire him, out of a canon, into oncoming traffic.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Two months ago, the Collierville Police Department went through training to prepare a situation of this magnitude, Lane said.

The police prepared this?  FALSE FLAG!!!  THEY'RE TRYING TO TAKE OUR GUNS!
 
