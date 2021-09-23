 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   I've heard of 'bats in the belfry' but 'bats in the crotch' is completely new to me   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 8:03 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Clearly you're not Selina Kyle.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Clearly you're not Selina Kyle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bats to the crouch I am all to familiar with.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Clearly you're not Selina Kyle.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


SureJan.jpg
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, I see. Kids today are too good for butt gerbils. It's got to be all "locally sourced".
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Tiko, shouldn't we assume is set up?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did someone say bat crotch?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.