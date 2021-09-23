 Skip to content
 
We will replace you
32
posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2021 at 6:20 PM



leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. You can't be against vaccinations and in healthcare without endangering everybody.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good.  Now let's see how many of them admit that their objections over medical concerns were thinly-veiled political bullshiat, and get vaccinated to keep their jobs.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Might be a little harder then they thought.

https://www.npr.org/2021/09/23/103922​8​806/nurses-are-in-short-supply-employe​rs-worry-vaccine-mandate-could-make-it​-worse
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it is like an intelligence test for health care workers. do you understand how vaccines work? no? you are too stupid to work in health care.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: Might be a little harder then they thought.

https://www.npr.org/2021/09/23/1039228​806/nurses-are-in-short-supply-employe​rs-worry-vaccine-mandate-could-make-it​-worse


*than
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reagan to ATC "You're fired"
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Adios Chumps
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is that really true tho?  You have a statewide call, are people going to just move?  Are they going to rent an apartment on their own dime to help out?

I know a guy who sub-let his apartment to someone helping out during the pandemic, so it's not implausible.  It's just not going to be common.

I mean, stay firm, but to insist that they are replaceable?
 
neongoats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. No jobs for plague rats.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for her -- exercising her power as governor. This has been a public health emergency for long enough, so get your sh*t together or get fired.

And to those of you who are of libertarian bent -- get lost -- nobody is coming for your guns. We're just coming for your jobs.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chucknasty: DogNamedBox: Might be a little harder then they thought.

https://www.npr.org/2021/09/23/1039228​806/nurses-are-in-short-supply-employe​rs-worry-vaccine-mandate-could-make-it​-worse

*than


iatrogenic
 
ng2810
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I know for a fact that there are a lot of Filipina nurses who would LOVE to help out US hospitals if it means getting vaccinated.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good. Nobody wants anti-vaxx nurses any more than we want anti-handwashing chefs.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ng2810: I know for a fact that there are a lot of Filipina nurses who would LOVE to help out US hospitals if it means getting vaccinated.


Go on.......
 
DittoToo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder where they think they'll go work when proof of vaccine is required to get hired
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, that new head of HR William "Curly Bill" Brocius is a real stickler
 
Psylence
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Good. Nobody wants anti-vaxx nurses any more than we want anti-handwashing chefs.


farkING THIS!

How the fark are there even antivax docs and nurses, fark outta here and someone revoke their shiat on the way out the door please!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tell them it's Jews who will replace them.

The Venn diagram of people who don't want "the Jews to replace us" and anti-vaxxers might not be one perfect circle, but it's pretty close - not for no reason.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chucknasty: DogNamedBox: Might be a little harder then they thought.

https://www.npr.org/2021/09/23/1039228​806/nurses-are-in-short-supply-employe​rs-worry-vaccine-mandate-could-make-it​-worse

*than


then
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"It's kind of hard to see it writing. So it was a pretty sad moment and certainly not what I thought things would come to in my career at this point," Klein said.

Klein also said "I thought they were joking"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kinda like Reagan and the air traffic controllers. Except the controllers weren't out to kill their customers like the nurses are.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: "It's kind of hard to see it writing. So it was a pretty sad moment and certainly not what I thought things would come to in my career at this point," Klein said.

Klein also said "I thought they were joking"


"I didn't think farking around was that big of a deal. It was hard to imagine that I was going to eventually find out."
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So... creating scarcity, thus demand for any up & coming nurses fresh out of school who may get kick-started at higher pay.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I wonder where they think they'll go work when proof of vaccine is required to get hired


Florida? Idaho? Alabama?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoblit: So... creating scarcity, thus demand for any up & coming nurses fresh out of school who may get kick-started at higher pay.


What is going to do this more than the antivax idiots is all the good nurses who burn out from COVID and quit.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DittoToo: I wonder where they think they'll go work when proof of vaccine is required to get hired


They also won't qualify for unemployment.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: DittoToo: I wonder where they think they'll go work when proof of vaccine is required to get hired

Florida? Idaho? Alabama?


Texas
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: chucknasty: DogNamedBox: Might be a little harder then they thought.

https://www.npr.org/2021/09/23/1039228​806/nurses-are-in-short-supply-employe​rs-worry-vaccine-mandate-could-make-it​-worse

*than

then


fewer
 
Boondock3806
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When the already-overburdened healthcare system is further weakened by this, healthcare rationing begins. First to go: the unvaccinated.

Problem solved.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This should apply to patients too.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
