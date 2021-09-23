 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Carlos the Jackal fails to get his life sentence reduced. Fark: even if he won he still has two other life sentences that would stand   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Murder, Life imprisonment, Prison, life sentences, Carlos the Jackal, special criminal court, biggest attacks of the 1970s, Crime  
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He may have been a monster, but this guy is cool AF.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought he was assassinated by Saddam Hussein? Then HTH was I thinking of?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Filing meaningless appeals is the worst he can do at this point. Best part is that he knows it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's not his best day, eh?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A man needs to have a hobby, I guess.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
#ThatSeemedUnnecessary
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with the similar-sounding but failed revolutionary Carlos the Jackass.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

soupafi: [Fark user image 425x283]


The first movie Jack Black really exploded on screen
 
stuartp9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

soupafi: [Fark user image 425x283]


I liked the original movie better

floridagators80.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, there goes any chance of a Die Hard 6
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zedster: soupafi: [Fark user image 425x283]

The first movie Jack Black really exploded on screen


Literally
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Inconsolable.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
