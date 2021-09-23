 Skip to content
(NYPost)   And the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize is...? Well, we're going to have to wait a bit to find out   (nypost.com) divider line
    Nobel Prize, Nobel Prize medals, Nobel Foundation, Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee, STOCKHOLM  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Postponed?!
Come on, I really need that million dollars like now.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For discovering the benefits of ivermectin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine. I'll accept the prize by Zoom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did you hear that Einstein's theory of space was finally published? It's about time, too!"
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many Republicans will win it.

Ignore this post.  I'm just testing my sarcasm meter.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He created a time machine and they are waiting for him to return?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize is...

Donald Trump!

There he is... Mr President...

/Ducks like crazy.
 
slantsix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Except that it's not postponed. They cancelled the in-person ceremonies. The winners will still be announced in October, as usual.
 
