(AP News)   Boyscouts of America's plans to go bankrupt to deal with thousands of pending sex abuse lawsuits. This is creating a rift with many of their sponsoring churches, many of whom were already upset with them for not sharing   (apnews.com) divider line
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am a member of a class action law suit against BSA.

Eleven year old me was at a critical juncture of life, either going to continue down the road of drinking, smoking, skipping school, shoplifting, vandalism, and fighting, or I was going to put on this uniform and learn first aid,  how to orient with a compass and a map, live in the woods, and all those good wholesome American things.

Then a Scout leader tried to force me to give him oral sex and scouting wasn't fun anymore. I was out of there and done with that goody two shoes bullshiat.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU MOTHER farkERS
FTA:
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took such a step last week, agreeing to contribute $250 million to a compensation fund in exchange for a release from further liability. The denomination, widely known as the Mormon church, pulled its units out of the BSA on Jan. 1, 2020, after decades as the biggest sponsor.

The LDS fought tooth and nail to keep BSA from any reforms around gay leaders and allowing females outside of the Explorer program. They held BSA hostage from modernizing  and much of those reforms could have only helped end some of this shiat earlier. I'm lucky my troop was based out of a gun range and not a church

as far as the host orgs liability it is not different than drug dealing, if you own a bar and someone trades drugs in the bathroom you are not at risk, if however it happens everyday, is publicly known that bar is where you go to do drug deals safely and it can be proven you knew people were doing it you are at risk. If anyone at the Churches or other host locations in a position of power knew or suspected and didn't act let them feel the hit in their wallet
 
LineNoise
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

While i certainly feel awful for you, what do you think the outcome should be?

The majority of things of value the BSA has left is real estate. Do you want every camp they have liquidated and sold to the highest bidder?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like the churches are just upset that the Boy Scouts are being sued, and it leaves them open to also be sued.

fark the church. Sue them all.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark the LDS. Hid abuse in its churches and in the BSA. Burn it to the ground.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That certainly seems like a realistic and easy way to deal with the matter at hand.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fark yes. WTF?
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I was in boy scouts for a year and then was able to quit and drink, skip school, shoplift and fight and it was way better than the boyscouts and that's without the attempted sexual abuse.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any time you see a man who wants to spend time with kids who are not their own you need to watch that guy.

As a man I can tell you that we dont go out of our way to spend time with anyone we dont plan on fu*king.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I don't know.  I don't want a check so much as I want the guy who stuck his genitals in my face to have to stand in front of his family and his church and admit what he did, but I don't even remember the man's name.  I want every sick motherfarker in their ranks to go to prison and sit in a cell all day in PC.  I want justice but I guess I have to settle for whatever monetary amount the justice system says a penis in your adolescent face is worth.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the Christian thing to do.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Do you want every camp they have liquidated and sold to the highest bidder?


If that happens we can only hope the National Parks Service ends up with custody of Philmont Scout Ranch.  With or without Scouting's involvement in that property, it's a national treasure to be preserved.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not OP, but...yes?

The whole point of punitive damages is that they're, you know, "punitive," right?

If they were concerned about the future of their campgrounds, perhaps they should have considered that during the decades, and decades, and decades they spent actively covering up rampant child abuse while simultaneously vilifying homosexuals?
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sounds good to me. They'd have less campgrounds to ignore the sexual abuse happening in them, not seeing the problem
 
K3rberos
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hardly seems fair that the churches might be held accountable for all the kiddie diddling done by the BSA when they have so many kids they've diddled themselves to deal with.

/Eagle scout
//guess I was lucky, none of the leaders or kids I was involved with were part of this mess, as far as I know
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Speak for yourself.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I coach, and my kid is starting all kinds of things where i'd like to be involved with the host organization. Now i'm not out there to diddle kids, and if i ever did, string me up, please.

And obviously every accuser should be taken seriously, investigated, etc. But there is this huge liability you take on when you do this stuff, even just from an accusation, and its turning more and more good people away.

I have a buddy, one of the best dads i know, and he was a hell of a ball player in his day. His daughter is now in our little league and i was trying to get him on to coach, and he was, "no way man...". He is a pretty high level lawyer, and he is absolutely right that it just takes allegations to put an end to your career. Nobody sees the 3rd page google link where you were cleared of all charges, they just find, "accusations against coach of...." or whatever....Not to mention what you would go through during the time it was worked out...

I really don't know what the right answer is here, but it is getting harder and harder to find qualified parents willing to get involved in youth activities.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.pinimg.com image 320x240]


That sketch wasn't funny when it was new.  It's less funny now.
 
forever_blowing_bubbles
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently their business model of paying them money to send your young boy deep into the woods with a stranger isn't working out like they planned
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Every accusation is a confession.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This is the post of a man on a watch list already
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's all a scam anyhow.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

But us as a society, do we want to give up wilderness because the highest bidder is going to be some kind of developer? There is a big scout camp near me which would be worth a fortune on the open market. Do i need another shopping plaza or corporate campus, or do i need woods? Turn it over to uncle sam, ok, well now we all pay for the boyscouts mistake (and i honestly support that idea more than any alternative and would get out my checkbook).
 
snapperhead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
+1, subby. I chortled.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The only sexual abuse I knew of when I was in scouting was from a guy at summer camp who abused underage girls. I felt left out... I was a rather attractive young boy.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I coach, and my kid is starting all kinds of things where i'd like to be involved with the host organization. Now i'm not out there to diddle kids, and if i ever did, string me up, please.

And obviously every accuser should be taken seriously, investigated, etc. But there is this huge liability you take on when you do this stuff, even just from an accusation, and its turning more and more good people away.

I have a buddy, one of the best dads i know, and he was a hell of a ball player in his day. His daughter is now in our little league and i was trying to get him on to coach, and he was, "no way man...". He is a pretty high level lawyer, and he is absolutely right that it just takes allegations to put an end to your career. Nobody sees the 3rd page google link where you were cleared of all charges, they just find, "accusations against coach of...." or whatever....Not to mention what you would go through during the time it was worked out...

I really don't know what the right answer is here, but it is getting harder and harder to find qualified parents willing to get involved in youth activities.


Not a parent but both as an overnight camp counselor and in other positions general rule was never be alone in a closed space with a camper and even now I prop the door to an office open if working on a computer with the user there and my co-workers out. It sucks but it's how we live
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: That sketch wasn't funny when it was new. It's less funny now.


Bullshiat. It was hilarious.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Im sure your dollar store philosofizin' is a big hit with the guys smoking on break out by the dumpster.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was in the scouts (Cubs and Boy) back in the 60s. I don't remember any molestations nor any churches involved. My dad was involved as an assistant scoutmaster and he would have been in a shootin' mood if he heard about it.

/remember webelos?
//wolf, bear, lion
 
Sgt. Expendable [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Decades spent fighting to get the Mormons to release their stranglehold on BSA, and it only happens because the Church wants to avoid all the responsibility they have for enabling pedophiles, shielding pedos, and blocking any attempts to change the organization in any way for the better.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

We'll go ahead and keep an eye on you.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I don't know.  I don't want a check so much as I want the guy who stuck his genitals in my face to have to stand in front of his family and his church and admit what he did, but I don't even remember the man's name.  I want every sick motherfarker in their ranks to go to prison and sit in a cell all day in PC.  I want justice but I guess I have to settle for whatever monetary amount the justice system says a penis in your adolescent face is worth.


And you deserve that (Well the justice, not the penis in your face, unless its a consensual thing...).

Its tough, i get it justice can be a lot harder to get than a check, but if you really wanted the dough to pay everyone out there is no way to do that and keep conservationism, and still have the hammer fall on the scouts.

Rather than cutting checks to everyone, i'd love the answer to be all of that money going to seek out, and investigate, and prosecute every claim to the fullest wherever possible. Even if you don't get everyone, you make the ones you don't live in fear the rest of their life.
 
Perlin Noise
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I loved Boy Scouts... my troop was more like hoodlum school than scouting so it was fun as f*ck. The troop was as far from religious as it can get.

I really wish there was a decent secular option for kids.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: The only sexual abuse I knew of when I was in scouting was from a guy at summer camp who abused underage girls. I felt left out... I was a rather attractive young boy.


Yeah, I was in Scouts for most of my childhood and stuck around for a few years after I aged out to help with logistics before I ran out of time with work and life to keep up with that.

Then when I was 25 I heard from pretty much every Mormon dude that Scouts farked eachother like rabbits in their troops.  Like, from multiple people unaware of each other's existence.  Then the whole pedophilia thing started cropping up in the news.  Which made me wonder, where was I for the sex?
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I went on to a life of punk rock and mayhem, settled down a bit when I met Mrs. Skyking, but ended up ok in the end.  I've only started dealing with the PTSD I have from the events of my life such as the scoutmaster and my psychotic father's behavior.  Right now I'm sitting in a comfy suburban home in a cozy little music studio I put together with someone who's had my back for 33 years, so in the end it's all been good.

But I'll put it like this:  I turned to scouts because I wanted to learn how to be a man who could take care of himself and achieve his goals, and what I got was a creep trying to make me blow him.  This man had no business being around kids.  This was a widespread, systemic problem in scouts and many of us are in therapy dealing with the fallout.  Wonder why I don't trust authority figures?  Kind of a no-brainer.

Evil must be dealt with, and in our society that often means litigation.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

which sucks ass because someone of them are the only green space left in areas and some ass hole developer would pick them up.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sounds ok to me.

Fark these pedophile shops.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

#fakeassmoralgrandstanding
 
farker99
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's the 'merican way. Do something horrible, then when you are up for financial damage : declare bankruptcy.
The 'merican way.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My kid was doing horseback riding this weekend. I was talking to one of the coaches after she got off and turned around, and there was a little girl with her back to me, her size, same hair, they were in the same horse-riding getup, and i swear i thought it was my kid, so i put my hand on my shoulder and gave it a little squeeze and was, "Hey awesome job honey"

Yeah. not my kid.

I immediately went into "HEY, SORRY, WHOSE KID IS THIS! I THOUGHT IT WAS MINE!"

We all laughed it off, including the kids....but.....man....i was sweating bullets for a bit.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: It's all a scam anyhow.


You are correct, religion and religious based organizations, all a scam.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder if our Russian friends ever had a scandal like that in the Pioneers?

I myself am missing the fun I had in the BSA, albeit none of it was in the United States.   Bike camping with the German Catholic Scouts, especially the Peasant Rebellion (against the Bishop) reenactment with the Protestant Scouts at the castle, doing some excellent patch and uniform trading with the Swedish scouts, going to the Berner Oberland to the International Scout Chalet in the alps, going to England to a world Jamboree in the mud of Salisbury Plain and sitting tired and muddy in a group at Victoria Station.

It wasn't perfect. Neither is adult life.  There was exploitation going on.  Adult life is full of exploitation on every level.  Some political parties can only be explained as free range exploitation.

My troop, and the Transatlantic Council as a whole, was probably not subsidized by any church.  I'm sad to hear that liability is the biggest issue.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fark yes. WTF?


Cool. So the highest bidder is going to be someone who can redevelop most of these properties. Still cool with it?

Like we aren't talking office space and shiat like that, we are talking, well, the woods.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

at a party once I gave my bf's butt a friendly squeeze when he was bending over for something and it wasn't my bf.
I realised immediately cos the butt was unfamiliar, too much trouser to butt ratio.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You (and I) weren't attractive enough to get abused.

/or so I've heard
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
also, it is the least important thing about this whole sorry tale, but boyscouts... one word?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I also heard you weren't attractive.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

My troop and my council were surprisingly secular.  Council mostly because that's kind of the default for management.  My troop met at a presbyterian church but was mostly episcopalian, lutheran, jewish, wiccan and agnostic with only like 1 kid that actually attended the church we met in.

But yeah, holy shiat...it's amazing we didn't burn down Mt. Hood National Forest or Tillamook NF on roughly a monthly basis.  The industrial roll of trash bags hung from a steel cable under the Camp Ireland suspension bridge and then lit on fire so the plastic dripped into McKay Creek below...kisses fingers.  Each flaming drop of plastic would make a loud "ZOOOOOB" sound as it fell.  That became known as "the zoobzoob incident".  Amazing we didn't burn the bridge down.
 
