(The Hill)   Aaaaand...here comes Sam, the rootin, tootin, shootinest hurricane you ever did see. Say yer prayers, Florida   (thehill.com) divider line
    Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Sam, Weather Channel, United States, Atlantic hurricane season, eastern Atlantic Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Atmospheric Administration  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're already at 'S'?  Damn!
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: We're already at 'S'?  Damn!


QFT
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Deathsantis last seen pushing his anti-evacuation bill through as quick as possible!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yawn.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Scream Like a Baby.

David Bowie - Scream Like A Baby

 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sam to Death Santa :

Outta my way, fancy boy. I'm a-commandeering this here clown car.


 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like maybe another threat to New England not Florida, so far.

 
GoodHomer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Looks like maybe another threat to New England not Florida, so far.



Subby's channeling Trump's sharpie forecasting, I think.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is Hurricane Taz next?


 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Looks like maybe another threat to New England not Florida, so far.



At least Bermuda - hoping it curves east before it reaches us in the drenched lands of New England.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 31 minutes ago  



Pretty sure they'll make it through this one.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: Is Hurricane Taz next?





 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Doubt it.  On Wednesday of next week, there are two separate H pressures in its way - one off the coast of Florida and one centered over North Georgia.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Looks like maybe another threat to New England not Florida, so far.



We were assured Alabama is in the crosshairs....


 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uh oh. He's armed. That's gonna scare the grabbers half to death.

 
eagles95
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Looks like maybe another threat to New England not Florida, so far.



If it's going to flood Philly again, at least pour in some Dawn dishsoap to clean Vine St and any SEPTA stations it may flood.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Weather forecasts from The Hill? Somebody really likes flogging that site. Maybe we can get recipes and NFL topics from The Hill too.
 
woodjf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
COME Back when you grow a pair!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Yawn.


Yum!


 
zerkalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My Cyclone Sam, this fall on ABC
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

typerrrrrrrr: Deathsantis last seen pushing his anti-evacuation bill through as quick as possible!


It's important for freedom that anyone who moves out of the path of the hurricane be shot. And and anyone who helps another person out of the way of the hurricane will be shot twice.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: We're already at 'S'?  Damn!


The NOAA site said it's the 2nd earliest that an 18th named storm has formed. Last year was the earliest.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cape Verde season is winding down. Now we have to watch for Caribbean and GOM storms. This has been a very active season so far, but the last 3 have been fish, so hopefully Sam will be too. It would be nice to have no more landfalls this year, but that's optimistic.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let's hope Sam becomes a Sham and water bully doesn't get stronger.


 
