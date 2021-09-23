 Skip to content
Pay $1850 once to have your luggage follow you around or $150/hr to try to get it to stop
24
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian electronics.

Get used to dragging it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Italian electronics.

Get used to dragging it.


media-amazon.comView Full Size


$60 on Amazon
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll wait for this one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DAMMIT!
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: DAMMIT!


It's traditional to shake your tiny fist, but a dozen or so foot-waves would be acceptable too.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sorceror: Driedsponge: DAMMIT!

It's traditional to shake your tiny fist, but a dozen or so foot-waves would be acceptable too.


How about a flapping from a giant sea turtle?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Honestly, though, if the Japanese could figure out how to make a carry-on-sized case with retractable wheels that was robust enough to be checked, will follow me around the airport, do stairs, and scream blue murder if anyone tried to steal it, I might be tempted for a few hundred bucks.  A charging port would be nice, too, since it would have to have a battery anyway.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Honestly, though, if the Japanese could figure out how to make a carry-on-sized case with retractable wheels that was robust enough to be checked, will follow me around the airport, do stairs, and scream blue murder if anyone tried to steal it, I might be tempted for a few hundred bucks.  A charging port would be nice, too, since it would have to have a battery anyway.


A battery big enough to do that would almost certainly be required to be checked.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sorceror: I'll wait for this one:
[Fark user image 800x800]


I, too, would like a sapient pearwood luggage set.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Honestly, though, if the Japanese could figure out how to make a carry-on-sized case with retractable wheels that was robust enough to be checked, will follow me around the airport, do stairs, and scream blue murder if anyone tried to steal it, I might be tempted for a few hundred bucks.  A charging port would be nice, too, since it would have to have a battery anyway.


There's rules on Li batteries in checked luggage now because some idiot's Swagtron Hoverboard caught fire once.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've looking at that Gitamini and thinking you can pack an awful lot of homemade C-4 in to that twenty pound load limit. It would take almost nothing for someone with a modicum of robotics knowledge to pre-program a route because I would wager real money that the firmware in that thing is not especially secure, if at all.

Instant remote terror device.
 
Salmon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Would be perfect for music festivals, "follow me, and don't share my drugs!"
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Benevolent Misanthrope: Honestly, though, if the Japanese could figure out how to make a carry-on-sized case with retractable wheels that was robust enough to be checked, will follow me around the airport, do stairs, and scream blue murder if anyone tried to steal it, I might be tempted for a few hundred bucks.  A charging port would be nice, too, since it would have to have a battery anyway.

A battery big enough to do that would almost certainly be required to be checked.


100 Watts is the max size for TSA compliance, there are a few laptops at 99W for that reason, mostly desktop replacements with 2 hour battery life
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So, it holds... virtually nothing? I don't often travel where I need a towel, a paperback book, a can of water and a tube of sunscreen.  And, when I do, I usually find that I can transport those things some other way.  Like: in my hands.
 
db2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh so THIS is what kicked off that episode of Black Mirror.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: DAMMIT!


Double damnit! This is what I get for not being a TFer!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sorceror: Driedsponge: DAMMIT!

It's traditional to shake your tiny fist, but a dozen or so foot-waves would be acceptable too.


Of course username checks out.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have decided my true calling in life is robot rustler. I am looking forward to spending my 40's and 50's chasing robots throughout the streets of big cities in the West.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can already predict folks will trip over/sue the rich owners.  They'll be shoving each other to be first in line.  Hope it has a dashcam.  Luggage cam?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
20 pounds? How much does a simple backpack cost??
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: 20 pounds? How much does a simple backpack cost??


About the same as a banana.  $10
 
LineNoise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One of the courses i play on got robot caddies this year. They are actually surprisingly good.

It was partially in response to covid as well, so that real caddies didn't need to be potentially exposed.

I mean, of course they are out of a job now....and some of them were cool and fun to play a round with, but i also don't have to tip the robot.
 
