(CNN)   If the US had kept the death rate from Covid the same as Australia or Hong Kong or South Korea, 650,000 people would be alive today   (cnn.com) divider line
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is Merica! We ain't living under conditions of them communist hell holes!
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans killing 650k Americans thru greed, incompetence and generally being POSs is not the final number. The US had a good plan in place but fatboy and republicans decided killing Americans was their plan.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans killing 650k Americans thru greed, incompetence and generally being POSs is not the final number. The US had a good plan in place but fatboy and republicans decided killing Americans to save the economy was their plan.


Slight adjustment for ya
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Republicans killing 650k Americans thru greed, incompetence and generally being POSs is not the final number. The US had a good plan in place but fatboy and republicans decided killing Americans was their plan.


Malice is the word we are looking for here. I really wish I tried harder to get out of here. I may be too old and too poor now. Mexico is starting to look better and better, and that might be my only out...
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So we can be an authoritarian state, or an island nation with very dispersed population centers?

I mean certainly we could have done better.....but i don't think we are a fair comparison to either of those places.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If the U.S. ____________________,
then _______ people would be alive today.

So many possibilities.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Several South American countries have higher rates, as do a few countries of Europe

I'd wager that India did as well, but India cannot for a variety of reasons from poverty, disconnected regional governments, corruption, and a simple lack of resources, reliably record nearly anything.  They also have a fractured culture both political and cultural.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hobnail: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!


Because if it is, it's not American freedom, it's Naval Battle freedom.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, but our death rate from drop bears, poisonous toads, even more poisonous snakes, absurdly poisonous spiders and jellyfish so poisonous you die from shock due to the pain would be much, much higher.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That was never going to be an option.    These alternate universe counterfactuals are all kind of pointless.

You can't shame the country into treating the pandemic seriously.  Believe us, we have tried and tried and tried.  It hasn't worked.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Channeling the worst of Norm McD:  Save the dolphins, fark the Tuna.  Right?

Ask yourself this - if COVID was killing waves of cute young white girls instead of your old fat uncle, would the national response have been different?

The answer may shock you.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This thing is more deadly then the Spanish Flu because I CAN GET IT AND NOT THE SPANISH FLU.

Know why?

That's right, a vaccine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dbaggins: That was never going to be an option.    These alternate universe counterfactuals are all kind of pointless.

You can't shame the country into treating the pandemic seriously.  Believe us, we have tried and tried and tried.  It hasn't worked.


No, WE haven't. America's reasonable minority has tried. The rest, including our useless "liberal" media has been nice about it instead of naming the people directly responsible: Republicans.
 
