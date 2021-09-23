 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Massive haul of idol singer laminated photos wash up on Japanese coast. "I wonder if the owner stopped liking them"   (soranews24.com) divider line
26
    Morning Musume, Japan, Natsumi Abe, Maki Goto  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm imagining some lonely guy finally met up with a flesh and blood woman on a cruise, she stopped by his cabin unexpectedly, and in a panic he grabbed all the pictures he had strewn around the room and threw them out the nearest porthole.

The Benny Hill theme may or may not have been playing.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
... Yeah, this is a guy getting rid of his shrine. This won'r end well.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well I see ditching the spank bank before girl finds it has already been covered.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.
 
Cache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why would anyone keep them?  They're all dressed.
 
Salmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.


never jerked off to a Sears catalogue?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm betting these belonged to some producer or talent scout who got these sent to him by the box
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Salmon: Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.

never jerked off to a Sears catalogue?


with a magnifying glass?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.


In the US they're just called celebrities and their followers fans.
 
tasteme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cache: Why would anyone keep them?  They're all dressed.


Well, actually, it's the dressed ones that can go. The nudes stay.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Domo arigato, AVA AKIRA
f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rule 34
 
moto-geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Salmon: Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.

never jerked off to a Sears catalogue?

with a magnifying glass?


I think his comment is less about jerking off to strangers than jerking off, or otherwise fantasizing about, one specifics stranger.

Imagine finding someone in the Sears catalog then finding every other magazine they have a shoot in and making a scrapbook.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moto-geek: [Fark user image image 123x118]


I'm still conditioned from the days of gorgor. My first instinct was to ask myself am I at work or on a work device? And then I tried to click.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.

In the US they're just called celebrities and their followers fans.


It's the formalism of the whole thing that makes it really creepy. Con signings in the US don't even compare to the level of starfarking that the japanese idol industry gestates.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People call American pop music "cookie cutter crap".  It's not even close to the same ballpark as Japanese Idols.  They all have the same looks, the same sound, the same dance moves, the same everything.  When you've seen one idol singer, you have seen them all.  Not to mention that absolute control the corporations have over the under age girls and the sexual exploitation of them by their managers and staff.  The fans, however, are the absolute worse.  They take celebrity stalking to new heights, with their obsessions encouraged and reinforced by the recording companies.

There are some very talented musicians in Japans.  Just not in the idol industry.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Last year I found a signed picture of the Hardy Boys that said "to Becky".
Fark user imageView Full Size

Luckily I know a Becky so I threw it in a frame and sent it to her as a joke.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: west.la.lawyer: Salmon: Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.

never jerked off to a Sears catalogue?

with a magnifying glass?

I think his comment is less about jerking off to strangers than jerking off, or otherwise fantasizing about, one specifics stranger.

Imagine finding someone in the Sears catalog then finding every other magazine they have a shoot in and making a scrapbook.


you're both giving me too much credit, but I didn't need to jerk with a magnifying glass; how would you even do that? I'd need two, and it still sounds scratchy.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's at least start off with the classics.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Minmei defense system tests aren't what they used to be.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
both Abe and Goto were members of idol mega group Morning Musume, which dominated the genre during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Abe was a member of the unit from 1997 to 2004, and while Goto's membership was shorter, 1999-2001

Maybe someone woke up and realized, "fark, I'm already forty, maybe they're not going to respond to my love letters."
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's not lamination...
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: Bertuccio: west.la.lawyer: Salmon: Heamer: The whole "Idol" thing trips me out--I don't have that many friends (unsurprisingly), but I just can't fathom spending that much time and effort fawning over someone I've never met and likely never will, even someone whose art I enjoy.

I mean, I'm insufferable in plenty of other ways; this particular one is just beyond my grasp.

never jerked off to a Sears catalogue?

with a magnifying glass?

I think his comment is less about jerking off to strangers than jerking off, or otherwise fantasizing about, one specifics stranger.

Imagine finding someone in the Sears catalog then finding every other magazine they have a shoot in and making a scrapbook.

you're both giving me too much credit, but I didn't need to jerk with a magnifying glass; how would you even do that? I'd need two, and it still sounds scratchy.


I was referring to magnifying the sketch or tiny photo next to the item (say, a bra) in the pulp paper catalog.
Infinitely more pathetic than desperately wanking to a catalog pic in yesteryear is having to magnify the image to get a good enough look.
Was not after a stalker's collage or tiny peepee jokes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And not a single tentacle in sight. What's the world coming to?
 
