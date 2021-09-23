 Skip to content
(Marijuana Moment)   And 24 will be the number   (marijuanamoment.net) divider line
24
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What - like today?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I need to know how they're defining "use" though. Like, how long has to pass between one hit on a pipe and the next hit on the pipe in order for it to count as two separate uses? Because depending on that definition, one could (conceivably) be engaged in a single use that started, I dunno, six or seven months ago.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Also here for the "in one day?"
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FBI: "how many times have you used marijuana?"
Applicant: "uh, lol, heh heh. I don't remember. Are you asking about this morning?"
FBI: "..."
Applicant: [giggles lightly]
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How many Beckys is that?

/Beckies?
//Becksies?
///no it's Becky
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if they cut a joint in half? Does that make it 48?
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Also here for the "in one day?"


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, how bout just "F*ck the Police"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if I just like the way it smells?
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What if they cut a joint in half? Does that make it 48?


Sounds Sublime.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they've used it 24 times, they won't even remember applying for the job.
 
Skail
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Well, I used it from 1998 until about 2009.  Then again from 2011 through 2016, and again for a while in 2018.  So, really, i only used it three times."
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: What if I just like the way it smells?


What if God Smoked Cannabis - Joan Osborne
Youtube iiZwrRLS2-A
 
GalFisk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They meant to say more than 24/7. Time traveling plays hell with the expenses.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Farking Bunch of Idiots trifecta in play?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FBI:  How many Marywannas have you used?
Agent:  I dunno.  Maybe 23.
FBI:  In your whole life?
Agent:  Oh, I thought you meant this morning.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh FFS. They should have that as a minimum, not a maximum.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
/clears throat

Fark you. Legalize it.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Skail: "Well, I used it from 1998 until about 2009.  Then again from 2011 through 2016, and again for a while in 2018.  So, really, i only used it three times."


So one of these?
images.fullybakedcontent.comView Full Size


/could a joint be snuffed and relit like some people do with cigarettes?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, I dont see any way around this.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just say you haven't used it. How would they know?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder how many people who read "Marijuana Minute" have any interest in becoming an FBI agent. I'm guessing not many.
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pfff hahaha

Now where's my crafty+...
 
