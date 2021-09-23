 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   How can a 'White' sign be 'unintentionally' placed on the drinking fountains at a North Carolina high school?   (wsoctv.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From the cheer section?  Did they also misplace the "Power" sign?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: From the cheer section?  Did they also misplace the "Power" sign?


Come on, it's perfectly normal...

Go Fight White Win!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What cheer uses that sign? Please, have the cheer team demonstrate so we can determine if there are deeper problems or you're just talking out your ass.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"During practice, a cheer sign was left just outside the gym on the floor, and it was picked up and placed on a water fountain," the principal said. "We have investigated this matter and concluded that the placement was not intentional."

Utter bullshiat. That was placed exactly where the racist moron wanted it.  Gyms are large areas and this sign just happens to be put on water fountain in such a way that it looks like crap that we should have moved on past decades ago.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But remember, teaching about racism is wrong and not allowed in schools
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


"GO BIG WHITE!"

Oh, wait... probably not that one
 
Daer21
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


We were black and gold. We had signs for each. Could be something similar.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Were there also three consecutive "K" signs from the baseball game?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
White peoples matter. Yayyyy!!!

Or

GOOOO white people
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

"GO BIG WHITE!"


Why are they cheering a ski resort in BC?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What cheer uses that sign? Please, have the cheer team demonstrate so we can determine if there are deeper problems or you're just talking out your ass.


It's totally within reason that the sign is "real." For instance, MSU's rallying cry is "Go Green, Go White."

It's not within any reason at all that it ended up there accidentally.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


Blue and White are the schools colors.  Sorry but those seeing this as racist are the racist.
 
baorao
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

not out of the realm of possibility. you have four sets of cheer team 2 with Go signs and 2 with green/white signs in different areas getting the crowd yell "go green!" "go white!".

/not the sort of rocket science that really requires practice though
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I really want to picture a new teacher, Professor White, thinking "Oh this is going to look bad..."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Daer21: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

We were black and gold. We had signs for each. Could be something similar.


Stop trying to be sensible. Anytime the word "white" is used is obviously done with racist intentions.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's NC. It's possible someone thought this is how "water" is spelled.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Daer21: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

We were black and gold. We had signs for each. Could be something similar.


pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

Blue and White are the schools colors.  Sorry but those seeing this as racist are the racist.


Lol
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image image 425x597]


I'm gonna need to confiscate those uniforms for the investigation.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


Power.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.


You sound white.

For black students, I could see this being very intimidating and harmful.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


Unless the quarterback is a black guy named "white" I call bull
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If it's heritage, it has to be "White Only"

Know your heritage kids.  What are your parents/ alt right YouTubers teaching you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Was the drinking fountain white?  Porcelain white?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Talk about some low energy, high output trolling.

Some 15 year old edgelord finds a sign, gently places it on a water fountain and it gets national attention. In my day we just used to draw pentagrams and anarchy signs on everything.

The pearl clutching is exactly the same though.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The photo showing a sign labeled "white" hung above a drinking fountain"

First off, the sign is very clearly sitting on the fountain, not "hung above" it. Words farking matter.

Second, how it got there is clear, some dumb teen found the sign and thought it would be a laugh riot to place it on the fountain and take a picture of it.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Daer21: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

We were black and gold. We had signs for each. Could be something similar.

Stop trying to be sensible. Anytime the word "white" is used is obviously done with racist intentions.


I agree.  There has NEVER been White signs placed on drinking fountains.  Anyone who thinks otherwise are the REAL RacistsTM
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OK this school used to play my kids school in football.

The cheerleaders in the area have signs while cheering. Half have WHITE, half have BLUE and they alternate cheer....WHITE!......BLUE!..​...  or  YELLOW!......GREEN!. Whatever the school colors are.


/The explanation makes sense.
//Move along nothing to see here.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe it was...a joke...?

I mean I know that today people have more fun getting fake outraged but think about it.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Teenager trolls the internet. Dems/Libs being the suckers that they are fall for it hook, link & sinker.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.


counterpoint, stamp it now now before they become these:

cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.


If your children are playing pranks like this, you have not only failed as a parent but as a citizen as well.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.


Years ago my friend worked at a screen printing place and one day we made a bunch of bumper stickers that said "HITLER WAS RIGHT" that we would put on cars that did something to annoy us like a BMW taking up three spaces.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
High school students are trolls and the more people make articles like this the more trolling is going to occur. Save your outrage for things that isn't just harmless pranksters
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What cheer uses that sign? Please, have the cheer team demonstrate so we can determine if there are deeper problems or you're just talking out your ass.


Having been to my daughter's cheer competitions, it's very common.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They probably intended to hang it over the front entrance to the school rather than the drinking fountain.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.


I agree! When those KIDS burned that cross, they were just dicking around.  Kids do that all the time!

If you think otherwise you are just being whiny little WOMEN.  Because we all know WOMEN get hysterical all the time.
 
henryhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: jaivirtualcard: [Fark user image image 425x597]

I'm gonna need to confiscate those uniforms for the investigation.


indiewire.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dracos31: Schmerd1948: Creeping Jesus, it's just a prank. No need to get your panties all in a bunch. It's high school kids, for gods sake. They do this kind of shiat all the time.

If your children are playing pranks like this, you have not only failed as a parent but as a citizen as well.


Eh, sometimes kids are dumb or lack empathy or just have a moronic sense of humor. A lot of kids think vandalizing the school is the height of hilarity, so this is probably in their wheelhouse.
 
baorao
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Bootleg: What cheer uses that sign? Please, have the cheer team demonstrate so we can determine if there are deeper problems or you're just talking out your ass.

It's totally within reason that the sign is "real." For instance, MSU's rallying cry is "Go Green, Go White."

It's not within any reason at all that it ended up there accidentally.


For a while in the early 2000s the Spartan rally was Smoke Green, Snort White.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

Blue and White are the schools colors.  Sorry but those seeing this as racist are the racist.


Right. Because there is no conceivable racist interpretation of specifically putting the WHITE sign on the water fountain. Of all the possible signs, and all the possible places to put it.

Go back under your stone.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?

Blue and White are the schools colors.  Sorry but those seeing this as racist are the racist.


I looked it up and the school colors are Red and Columbia Blue.
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: Sure, Mr. Principal. Perhaps you can elaborate on what cheer the "WHITE" sign is used for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gru: accidentally destroyed maliciously
Youtube 9fuNNtmjDXs
 
