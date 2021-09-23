 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11782445


(New York Daily News)   (Sound of gun clicking) "I SAID, somebody better give me my burrito...NOW"   (nydailynews.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine, Gun, Surveillance, Firearm, maskless patron, Customer, surveillance video, According to Jim, Customer service  
•       •       •

740 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redmid17
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not saying I endorse this chain of events but I have been that hungry before.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doesn't Chipotle's give you diarrhea?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/pay these food service workers more and you wouldn't have staffing issues.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
chrisrock.jpg
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really??? And I even went the lazy route...
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're not you when you're hungry.
 
Doryphore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Expensive, rubbery chicken.. no thx.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Where's Pete??

https://www.fark.com/comments/1178244​5​/You-think-you-get-hangry-THIS-is-hang​ry#new
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Angry customer pulls gun on Chipotle staff: 'Somebody better give me my food"

Lets not forget, an armed society is a polite society.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I heard that headline in Samuel Jackson's voice.
 
Spego
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'It all started when the cashier was instructed by her manager to tell customers waiting in line that the store was closing due to staffing issues and advise them to order online, authorities said.'

If the store was closing, what would be the point of ordering online?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Second Amendment is a curse upon my local Chipotle.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Spego: 'It all started when the cashier was instructed by her manager to tell customers waiting in line that the store was closing due to staffing issues and advise them to order online, authorities said.'

If the store was closing, what would be the point of ordering online?


to get their food from the next nearest chipolte?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Spego: 'It all started when the cashier was instructed by her manager to tell customers waiting in line that the store was closing due to staffing issues and advise them to order online, authorities said.'

If the store was closing, what would be the point of ordering online?


Closing the FoH so all the crew can concentrate on cooking the food.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The woman got her food, didn't she?

And you snowflake libs honestly believe that you can't solve your problems with a gun.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: Doesn't Chipotle's give you diarrhea?


Only if there's something medically wrong with you.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She should be put down, along with anyone else using a gun during a crime.
 
rga184
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "Angry customer pulls gun on Chipotle staff: 'Somebody better give me my food"

Lets not forget, an armed society is a polite society.


A good girl with a gun saved the day.  Look how fast the line moved after she pulled out her gun.

It's too easy for assholes to get guns.  And the gun fetishists propose the solution to that problem is to make it EASIER for assholes to get guns.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Loaded gun in purse, she was waving it around with what looked like her finger on the trigger.

Surprised she didn't shoot herself or someone else just handling the pistol.


/The guy with her?  Dick, crazy, yadda.
//"But she was a good girl!"
///2nd Amendment, curse, country.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it was a Baja Fresh, I'd understand, but chipotle?

This lady is going to do 5 years in prison over a goddamn chipotle order.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.