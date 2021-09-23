 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Sinéad O'Connor, The The, Cocteau Twins, and Cabaret Voltaire. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #258. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
40
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

we have retained our current time slot(s) for the fall quarter. so yaaaaay for that.

also, yes, we will be having a short in memoriam for richard h kirk on the show today.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

Today is Fire Alarm Test day. They forgot to warn us.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Today is Fire Alarm Test day. They forgot to warn us.


so you started the day with a pants change.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


Madainn mhath.

Sorry I haven't been around much, life is complicated. I should really be outside but instead I'll be here, listening and doing some painting if I can help it.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Current background music: "January's Little Joke".
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Sorry I haven't been around much, life is complicated.


Funny thing: this line could apply to yesterday's show, which also wasn't around much.

Glad you're with us today.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...


We'll be ready next time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...


sounded pretty not-silencey from where i sat.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

We'll be ready next time.
[Fark user image 425x566]


AWESOME! He just got the fancy one where it uploads data to an alien home base or something.

/crazy weird medical tech
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

We'll be ready next time.
[Fark user image 425x566]

ohhhhhhh cat toy
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

sounded pretty not-silencey from where i sat.


Loud angry cussing doesn't count, plus it makes the FCC all twitchy.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

sounded pretty not-silencey from where i sat.

Loud angry cussing doesn't count, plus it makes the FCC all twitchy.


thankfully, the IT closet is not in the DJ booth.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm back. I think I returned the switch that I was accused of stealing apparently :P At least, I hope I did.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, despite everything, yesterday was hilarious.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

sounded pretty not-silencey from where i sat.

Loud angry cussing doesn't count, plus it makes the FCC all twitchy.

thankfully, the IT closet is not in the DJ booth.


Hey, when are you djs going back into the studio?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled:

We'll be ready next time.
[Fark user image 425x566]

ohhhhhhh cat toy


It's too heavy for the cats to play with, but it does make one hell of a fridge magnet. It's also great for retrieving lost/dropped sewing needles. Just do a few sweeps with it and *tick* there's your needle.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

sounded pretty not-silencey from where i sat.

Loud angry cussing doesn't count, plus it makes the FCC all twitchy.

thankfully, the IT closet is not in the DJ booth.

Hey, when are you djs going back into the studio?


waiting for the official word. hopefully very, very soon.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Madainn mhath.

Sorry I haven't been around much, life is complicated. I should really be outside but instead I'll be here, listening and doing some painting if I can help it.


Life has a tendency to do that unfortunately. Glad you're hear today, and hope everything is okay.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled:

We'll be ready next time.
[Fark user image 425x566]

ohhhhhhh cat toy

It's too heavy for the cats to play with, but it does make one hell of a fridge magnet. It's also great for retrieving lost/dropped sewing needles. Just do a few sweeps with it and *tick* there's your needle.


nothing is too heavy for cats to play with.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

djslowdive: thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Madainn mhath.

Sorry I haven't been around much, life is complicated. I should really be outside but instead I'll be here, listening and doing some painting if I can help it.

Life has a tendency to do that unfortunately. Glad you're hear today, and hope everything is okay.


here not hear. I did just wake up.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...


Yes, yes you should
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

Yes, yes you should


if so, there should be two versions. one for us locals who heard the entire show, and one for you non-locals who didn't. ours of course would be better. and by better i mean not blank.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: djslowdive: thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Madainn mhath.

Sorry I haven't been around much, life is complicated. I should really be outside but instead I'll be here, listening and doing some painting if I can help it.

Life has a tendency to do that unfortunately. Glad you're hear today, and hope everything is okay.

here not hear. I did just wake up.


tsk tsk. Already on my fifth cuppa of the day here. I <3 Caffeine
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bah. Monthly Teams meeting. Maybe they'll have it wrapped by showtime.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

djslowdive: djslowdive: thespindrifter: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.

Madainn mhath.

Sorry I haven't been around much, life is complicated. I should really be outside but instead I'll be here, listening and doing some painting if I can help it.

Life has a tendency to do that unfortunately. Glad you're hear today, and hope everything is okay.

here not hear. I did just wake up.


no worries, it's all good!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.


I see what you did thethere.
 
Pista
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hello all.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

Yes, yes you should

if so, there should be two versions. one for us locals who heard the entire show, and one for you non-locals who didn't. ours of course would be better. and by better i mean not blank.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FARK YOU EAS.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

Yes, yes you should

if so, there should be two versions. one for us locals who heard the entire show, and one for you non-locals who didn't. ours of course would be better. and by better i mean not blank.


Ours wasn't blank, it was just curated by pc_gator and myself :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

I see what you did thethere.


really? i don't even see what i did there. 🤷🏼♂🤔
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

Yes, yes you should

if so, there should be two versions. one for us locals who heard the entire show, and one for you non-locals who didn't. ours of course would be better. and by better i mean not blank.

Ours wasn't blank, it was just curated by pc_gator and myself :p


that wasn't a playlist, that was a train wreck.
 
Pista
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Deserta are playing some shows over that way if anyone's interested
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: 'Ello everybuddy!

So sorry about yestermorrow - they were fiddling with dad's pacemaker and I think a few radions were released. I have consulted with the scientific vortex community and they think that it was just a one time occurance. Time will tell...

/loved reading the thead banter
//some great videos got posted!
///should do a "Enjoy The Silence" Show flyer for it...

Yes, yes you should

if so, there should be two versions. one for us locals who heard the entire show, and one for you non-locals who didn't. ours of course would be better. and by better i mean not blank.

Ours wasn't blank, it was just curated by pc_gator and myself :p


oooooOOOOOHHHH A guest dj show!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Spartapuss: socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

I see what you did thethere.

really? i don't even see what i did there. 🤷🏼♂🤔


Oh? Even now?
Fun coincidence, I guess.
Good Morning Beautiful (Remastered)
Youtube xLl86ON-gnk
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: Deserta are playing some shows over that way if anyone's interested
[pbs.twimg.com image 544x680]


I'll have to look into Deserta since they are coming to Seattle. But I have a question: Who the fark decides to play Modesto?!!!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Got my "Virtual KUCI playlist" ready for Technical Difficulties...

includes music from Sinéad O'Connor, The The, Cocteau Twins, and Cabaret Voltaire.
 
