(ABC 6 Providence)   Hospital employee stabbed while on break in Taunton. And you thought the break room smelled bad on the outside   (abc6.com) divider line
20
20 Comments
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it was lukewarm on the inside!
 
azbubba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lab Monkey: But it was lukewarm on the inside!



meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


FWIW this Star Wars universe short story collection  has a story in it from the point of view of Hans tauntan.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Lab Monkey: But it was lukewarm on the inside!


[meme-arsenal.com image 850x824]


Should we take this to mean it was also soft and downy?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Return of the Tough Guy.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

azbubba: Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.


Must be a nurse.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: azbubba: Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.

Must be a nurse.


Or her shiat employer didn't offer her a choice...
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have stood back.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bobson Dugnutt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, if one is to get stabbed, at least get stabbed in a hospital where they can patch you right up.
 
information0verlo4d
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: namegoeshere: azbubba: Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.

Must be a nurse.

Or her shiat employer didn't offer her a choice...


Never too late to consider an uprising.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I feel that scene would have actually ended with luke freezing, and some very confused future archaeologists...
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That wampa mad
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stop harming those who would help.

Like, really, stop that.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously salty about something
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

azbubba: Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.


She probably thought if she file a workman's comp claim they'd drug test her. That's why she finished her shift.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: azbubba: Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.

She probably thought if she file a workman's comp claim they'd drug test her. That's why she finished her shift.


I highly doubt workmans comp would get involved with a random attack off-premises off the clock... But hey, ya got to insinuate she's a drug user, so that's a win for you I guess
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: mrmopar5287: azbubba: Tough woman to get stabbed, stitched up, and still finishes her shift.

She probably thought if she file a workman's comp claim they'd drug test her. That's why she finished her shift.

I highly doubt workmans comp would get involved with a random attack off-premises off the clock... But hey, ya got to insinuate she's a drug user, so that's a win for you I guess


At my job, our contract states that breaks are paid time. You are "on the clock" but are given a 15-minute break for every 4 hours scheduled and should receive a third break if scheduled longer than 10 hours. Top level management (only the head boss or the deputy - it cannot be delegated lower) has the discretion to reduce, postpone or in rare instances eliminate rest breaks.

If it's paid, it's work time even if we are "on break." That means worker's comp applies.

Our meal breaks (30 minutes) are unpaid, and that's time where we are off the clock.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pleasant Street, in Taunton and ANY of the surrounding towns/cities, is NEVER Pleasant.  Whole part of MA could be nuked and nothing of value would be lost.
 
focusthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's September.  How cold can it be in Massachusetts??
 
Redisplay/refresh comments
 
