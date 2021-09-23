 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The Seattle Van Gogh show fails to materialize, with ticket holders losing their money. While the Better Business Bureau warned of red flags about the event, apparently customers only listened with one ear   (kiro7.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"didn't fully listen." would have been funnier.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks. I have tixs to the Nov 18th event. Tho FTA...it looks like it was just bad planning on the event planner in Seattle and the ticket seller jumping  the gun selling tickets before they had event space lined up and it seemed their cargo was held up at port due to Covid. Our tixs actually have a venue listed and not "Location: TBA."
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more like Van Gone, amirite???
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've read there are currently FIVE different "Van Gogh Experience" type shows touring the US.

(well, maybe just four as per this article)

"Beyond Van Gogh" was here in Austin this summer and then headed off to St. Louis.  This is the only VG show using IATSE / union labor.  Good people, good show.

https://beyondvangogh.com/
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well that sucks. I have tixs to the Nov 18th event.


Do you have tickets to "Immersive Van Gogh"?  That is a wonderful experience.  You will enjoy it.

The troublesome one is called "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience."

They are not the same thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
patricula
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Rut roh.

I have tickets for the Oct 22 show in Cleveland.
The location has been announced already so maybe that's a sign this will actually happen...
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His album sucked anyway, you couldn't hear half of it.
 
Gibsongrl [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Saw this show in Phoenix a few weeks ago. Enjoyable, but would have been way better on mushrooms. Just saying.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So what about this company makes anyone think it's legit?

Also what is an "immersive experience" aside from watching a slideshow of his paintings, and why do they need to ship that in from China?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: The troublesome one is called "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience."


That one. But I hope the Seattle problems where about lack of communication with the ticket vender and event planner. Still mine has the venue printed and it's less than 90 days so I can refund through the CC company if need be.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well that sucks. I have tixs to the Nov 18th event. Tho FTA...it looks like it was just bad planning on the event planner in Seattle and the ticket seller jumping  the gun selling tickets before they had event space lined up and it seemed their cargo was held up at port due to Covid. Our tixs actually have a venue listed and not "Location: TBA."


Fever had the same show in Atlanta earlier this year and advertised it as being in a "secret location". I went and enjoyed it and it's likely the show will go on for Seattle too. PS The Immersive Van Gogh experience in Paris at the Atelier des Lumieres is a much better version.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The real story here is that the BBB thinks people should still listen to 'em.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beyond Van Gogh:  The Immersive Experience is currently here in Buffalo...we went on Friday.  While there are no actual paintings, it was better than I expected.

The immersive video presentation ran 32 minutes long and we stayed for two full runs of that.  I had to restrain myself from breaking into an interpretive dance number while it played.  My daughter showed no restraint and thoroughly enjoyed herself, dancing and twirling as the project images cascaded all around us.

Worth it.
 
Kim Jong Scott
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There appear to be similar issues with this same outfit in Pittsburgh.  There, they've been pushing back dates but at least have identified a venue.  Whether it happens will remain to be seen.  As I recall, there were a lot of social media ads running early in the summer but those are gone now.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Are there any non-ear Van Gogh jokes?

Seems that's the only kind I've ever heard but maybe I was only half-listening.
 
woodjf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is in my city now. I haven't heard anything bad about it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Look at that van go with all our money!
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

patricula: Rut roh.

I have tickets for the Oct 22 show in Cleveland.
The location has been announced already so maybe that's a sign this will actually happen...


They could be a straight up fraud.  If I were you, I'd keep an ear to the ground...
 
Carak [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well that sucks. I have tixs to the Nov 18th event. Tho FTA...it looks like it was just bad planning on the event planner in Seattle and the ticket seller jumping  the gun selling tickets before they had event space lined up and it seemed their cargo was held up at port due to Covid. Our tixs actually have a venue listed and not "Location: TBA."


Saw it in Philly two weeks ago. They didn't announce the venue until about 3-4 days prior, I was worried about that. Nice that you know your venue way ahead of time. It was a super cool experience. They let attendees in in small groups so it's not crowded and you get to see and experience everything. Enjoy!
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bravo, submitter. But only one vote?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"'I'm a huge artist. I'm a graphic designer, so I was excited to go,' said Shawna Birkett"

She sounds fat.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Are there any non-ear Van Gogh jokes?

Seems that's the only kind I've ever heard but maybe I was only half-listening.


Non-ear jokes? That's a no-Gogh
 
GalFisk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Color me surprised.
/They learned a paintful lesson.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Their ad has been coming up on my FB feed for a few weeks. I posted a link to TFA there, and, like the story of the artist losing his ear, the advertisement was VanGone.

/Can't believe they blocked me for truth-telling
//Yes I can
///slashy slash
 
mmojo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Project some paintings on your wall, put on a trippy soundtrack and chill on the sofa while you tell your friends how immersive and interactive the whole thing is. Same experience.

The latest trend in "Elvis's Coat" shows.
 
