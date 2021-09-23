 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   FBI joins civil asset forfeiture game, takes $86 million from 800 safety deposit boxes due to a dog's "alert", deposits into their own bank instead of sending it to a lab   (news.yahoo.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal agents had suspected for years that criminals were stashing loot there

Cops "know" a lot of "facts" like this and it why they're constantly abusing peoples' rights.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Son of Sam was well known for taking direction from his dog as well.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruiz's income was too low for him to have that much money, and his side business selling bongs made from liquor bottles suggested he was an unlicensed pot dealer, the agent wrote. The FBI also said a dog had smelled unspecified drugs on Ruiz's cash.

Making bongs out of liquor bottles makes you a pot dealer? That's just the stupidest inference I have ever heard in my life.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruiz's income was too low for him to have that much money, and his side business selling bongs made from liquor bottles suggested he was an unlicensed pot dealer, the agent wrote. The FBI also said a dog had smelled unspecified drugs on Ruiz's cash.

I have bought enough liquor to be branded a lifelong "moonshiner", so there's that.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is official, USA demoted to a fourth world country.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is the wolf sitting outside the henhouse??
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You probably shouldn't be keeping your shiat in a safety deposit box anyway.

Get a good fireproof safe for your house.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the FBI is the bad guy again?
I never stopped believing.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "It was a complete violation of my privacy," Ruiz said. "They tried to discredit my character."

Unemployed chef selling homemade bongs from used liquor bottles, is concerned about his character?
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also sucked at the gymnastics thing, and sat-on 9/11 according to the FBI whistleblower
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reminder that cops steal more than criminals do
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you. End the goddamned war on drugs already.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the proof?  Only criminals have $86M.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one theft by the FBI is greater than the all the fraud reported in 2020 in all but 5 states.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/58​7700/fraud-complaints-amount-lost-by-s​tate-in-the-us/

Cops are the biggest crooks.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A democrat is president.  I'm surprised this even made the news.

(Everything is great under the Dems)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if you're a bad FBI agent and the boss doesn't like you, you get transferred to LA.

You will need to document your full day, every day.  It should take about 11 hours to document the 8 hour day.  You will need to anticipate you will be in court every day, not to testify, but to keep your defense lawyer happy.

Had to wear a suit when I worked for a bunch of detectives.  It was called "going to court" attire.  The documentation was just for prosecutions, not for defense.   No one likes to be a defendant.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: "It was a complete violation of my privacy," Ruiz said. "They tried to discredit my character."

Unemployed chef selling homemade bongs from used liquor bottles, is concerned about his character?


I trust him more than the FBI here
 
Moodybastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Federal agents say the use of rubber bands and other ordinary methods of storing cash were indications of drug trafficking or money laundering. "


Holycrap...if thats true, where is the rest of my money. You'd expect a proven "Rubber band using" person to be a money launderer....
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Ruiz's income was too low for him to have that much money, and his side business selling bongs made from liquor bottles suggested he was an unlicensed pot dealer, the agent wrote. The FBI also said a dog had smelled unspecified drugs on Ruiz's cash.

Making bongs out of liquor bottles makes you a pot dealer? That's just the stupidest inference I have ever heard in my life.


Yeah, that only makes you a pot smoker.

Now excuse me while I make a bong out of these random bits of trash.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: You probably shouldn't be keeping your shiat in a safety deposit box anyway.

Get a good fireproof safe for your house.


You definitely shouldn't be keeping anything in a safety deposit box in a Beverly Hills strip mall.  That place sounds sketchy as all get out - if the FBI didn't steal everything I'm sure the owners of the joint would have done so eventually.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: You probably shouldn't be keeping your shiat in a safety deposit box anyway.

Get a good fireproof safe for your house.


Yeah but if your stuff isn't safe at your house (i.e. rented/shared/family untrustworthy) and that's the issue, they are preying on people who are struggling anyway
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"safe deposit boxes they rented at the U.S. Private Vaults store in a strip mall on Olympic Boulevard. "

Look, I'm not saying the Feds were anything but complete assholes about this, but I think I see the problem here.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GORDON: A democrat is president.  I'm surprised this even made the news.

(Everything is great under the Dems)


Oh do shut up and take off the blinders.

Just go through Fark archives from '09-17 and you'll find many such threads just like this one.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: "It was a complete violation of my privacy," Ruiz said. "They tried to discredit my character."

Unemployed chef selling homemade bongs from used liquor bottles, is concerned about his character?


In other countries they call that "freedom".
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Example of cop "humor":
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The government's only other evidence against Coe is a drug dog's alert on his cash.

Aren't drug dogs also trained to sniff out cash? Of course they would alert on cash if they're trained to do so. Doesn't mean it has anything to do with drugs.
 
Dr. Explodey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: "It was a complete violation of my privacy," Ruiz said. "They tried to discredit my character."

Unemployed chef selling homemade bongs from used liquor bottles, is concerned about his character?


There is not a thing wrong with either of those activities.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: "It was a complete violation of my privacy," Ruiz said. "They tried to discredit my character."

Unemployed chef selling homemade bongs from used liquor bottles, is concerned about his character?


I'm going to guess that Ruiz doesn't call them "bongs".
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: You probably shouldn't be keeping your shiat in a safety deposit box anyway.

Get a good fireproof safe for your house.


I keep thinking I should find a good deal on a local one for offsite data storage. Just a couple times a year swap in an updated drive with photos and personal documents. Nothing that would have value to anyone else, and most likely something I'll never need either.

A lot of that is uploaded to online backups, but I think there's some safety in some offline archive too - less likely to lose that to a ransom virus or the like.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't most cash in the US contain traces of cocaine?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
deposits into their own bank instead of sending it to a lab

I would have expected them to send it to a German shepherd.
 
p51d007
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How it works in the old days
Innocent, until proven guilty.
How it works today
Guilty, until proven innocent.
Oh, and you will be bankrupt by the time you are proven innocent.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: The FBI also said a dog had smelled unspecified drugs on Ruiz's cash.


Then maybe they should talk to Treasury, whose own studies have shown that 50% or more of US currency is tainted with drug residue.

It's an absurd excuse for seizure, especially with no due process.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Instead of sending it to the lab"?  How would that help?  A dog already caused an issue, giving it to a Labrador now is unlike to solve it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: FTFA: "It was a complete violation of my privacy," Ruiz said. "They tried to discredit my character."

Unemployed chef selling homemade bongs from used liquor bottles, is concerned about his character?


Given that none of what you stated is illegal, yes, the FBI accusing him of something illegal is an attack on his character.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Federal agents say the use of rubber bands and other ordinary methods of storing cash were indications of drug trafficking or money laundering.

Oh FFS
 
Mcavity
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
most cash has traces f drugs on it anyway,.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ruiz's income was too low for him to have that much money

"He was having ideas above his station"
 
sephjnr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

p51d007: How it works in the old days
Innocent, until proven guilty.
How it works today
Guilty, until proven innocent.
Oh, and you will be bankrupt by the time you are proven innocent.


But still alive? hopefully?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GORDON: A democrat is president.  I'm surprised this even made the news.

(Everything is great under the Dems)


Sprint - It's Pronounced Gordon
Youtube c9UPoZDstHM
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Doesn't most cash in the US contain traces of cocaine?


I knew I love cash for a reason.
 
jimjays
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My small  town is rampant with drug dealers. They seem to congregate and conspire at the local McDonald's. The restaurant is trying to get people to order with a credit card at a kiosk and then pick up their order at the counter or have the food brought out to their seat. (Small town perk.) No one does that, insist on using cash. And of course you can see the till full of cash from right there at the counter when you--being a suspected drug dealer yourself--pay with cash.

Their staff being high on something is probably why they messed up my order when I went through the drive-through the other day.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There critical point to me is that the judge who signed off on the warrant to seize very specifically said the FBI was NOT to search the contents of the boxes as there was no evidence that they had probable cause to perform a search against anyone using the service. The FBI went cowboy and is now refusing to follow the federal judges orders to return all property. IMHO the judge should be summoning the most senior FBI agent involved and asking them why they shouldn't be thrown in jail for contempt of court.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Robert E. Johnson, a lawyer representing Ruiz and six other box holders in a class-action suit seeking destruction of all records generated by the search, sees the case as an alarming sign of government efforts to "criminalize financial privacy."

Bingo. The USAG's office basically wants you to prove you're not a criminal - y'know, the exact opposite of how due process is supposed to work. So, they simply seized everything and are now making folks prove that they aren't criminals to get back their own goddamned property. They couldn't find the needle in the haystack, so they took the whole haystack & are now making folks claim everything that isn't their needle.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OK, hold the fark on. Who in their right mind rents a safety deposit box at a strip mall?
 
discoballer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JRoo: Lambskincoat: Ruiz's income was too low for him to have that much money, and his side business selling bongs made from liquor bottles suggested he was an unlicensed pot dealer, the agent wrote. The FBI also said a dog had smelled unspecified drugs on Ruiz's cash.

Making bongs out of liquor bottles makes you a pot dealer? That's just the stupidest inference I have ever heard in my life.

Yeah, that only makes you a pot smoker.

Now excuse me while I make a bong out of these random bits of trash.


Ah, a mostly whole apple. Perfect.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Considering that the Feds intentionally violated the restrictions of the original warrant when they opened all of the boxes in the vault rather only the boxes indicated in the warrant, I think seizing everything was the intent from the start.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: reminder that cops steal more than criminals do


I'm really starting to wonder how true this is.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Aren't drug dogs also trained to sniff out cash? Of course they would alert on cash if they're trained to do so. Doesn't mean it has anything to do with drugs.


Yes, "currency detection dogs " are a thing, but the average "drug dog" isn't trained for that scent.

It isn't as if the dog can spell out what they detected, a Beverly Hills dog trained for cash money would be constantly alerting.

My previous GSD was a washout from a security dog training program -- was great at most commands, flunked out because of an "overly enthusiastic" response to target scents.   That would've been fine if they were training on cash, but not so great for an IED dog's reaction to RDX and TNT.
 
