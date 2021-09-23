 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   Cavers descend into unexplored, possibly-genie-filled "Well of Hell" because what else could possibly go wrong in the 2020s?   (phys.org) divider line
    Interesting, Cave, Yemen, History of Yemen, Caving, Speleothem, Limestone, Oman, Oman Cave Exploration Team  
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana Jones taught me caves and treasure go hand in hand


cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
hangloose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they lower multiple cameras with bright lights so they can actually see what's in there? It would be interesting to see whats at the bottom
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article still useless without pics...

Thanks to Squik2 for the vid from the last thread.
Cavers discover what lurks in Yemen's 'Well of Hell' for first time
Youtube V2oy8OTOKR4
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hangloose: Why can't they lower multiple cameras with bright lights so they can actually see what's in there? It would be interesting to see whats at the bottom


Drones would work. The whole thing is less than 400feet deep.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sam enters Hellwell, a huge pit where he had bound the demons centuries earlier. He negotiates with their leader, Taraka, for allies in his struggle. He frees Taraka to see the world above, but Taraka betrays him by taking possession of Sam's body.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a natural wonder shunned by many locals, who believe it is a prison for genies.

Well OK, then.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, it's gotta be better than the shiatshow on the surface.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a certain kind of person, naming something the "Well of Hell" constitutes an attractive nuisance.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Sam recovers control of his body, he finds himself becoming more like Taraka, enjoying the pleasures of the flesh. In turn, Taraka takes on some aspects of Sam, and ceases to revel in his life of pleasure. Sam tells him he has suffered the Curse of the Buddha, which is revealed to be a conscience and guilt.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Article still useless without pics...

Thanks to Squik2 for the vid from the last thread.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/V2oy8OTO​KR4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That looks amazing!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you're going to have to read from the Book of the Kosst Amojan to get the ball rolling.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon after, Agni, God of Fire, arrives to kill Sam, finding instead two spirits in one body. Agni destroys the palace, while Sam/Taraka flees to Hellwell. They decide to free as many demons as possible before the gods arrive. However, even the full might of all the demons of Hellwell cannot stand against the gods.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they not allow cameras in the well? You fu*kin' dummies.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Article still useless without pics...

Thanks to Squik2 for the vid from the last thread.[YouTube video: Cavers discover what lurks in Yemen's 'Well of Hell' for first time]


How amazing that must have been for them.  Probably one of the few places left that they very well could have been among (if not the) first people to ever set foot there.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Do they not allow cameras in the well? You fu*kin' dummies.


World largest colonoscopy.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do the snakes eat?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: Article still useless without pics...

Thanks to Squik2 for the vid from the last thread.[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/V2oy8OTO​KR4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That's actually quite beautiful.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: a natural wonder shunned by many locals, who believe it is a prison for genies.

Well OK, then.


Yeah, not much of a genie if it can't get out of a ~367' hole.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one has photoshopped two hands on this one yet?
 
Ashraiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.angelfire.com/trek/caver/​

/shamelessly stolen for the yearly scary story thread
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid Genie... I said I wanted to be stuck in the dessert aisle.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A caver walks into a bar and places a tiny piano on the bar top. The bartender raises his eyebrows when suddenly, a little one foot tall man jumps out of the caver's pocket, sits on the tiny piano bench and begins playing beautifully. When the song is finished the little piano player takes a bow and jumps back into the caver's pocket.

The bartender, obviously confused by all this asks the caver what's with the little piano player. The caver replies, "I found a genie in the Well of Hell, but it turns out he was hard of hearing, so all I ended up with was a 12 inch pianist.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the past , I've had dreams of Barbara Eden .. Does that make me a Caver ??
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: A caver walks into a bar and places a tiny piano on the bar top. The bartender raises his eyebrows when suddenly, a little one foot tall man jumps out of the caver's pocket, sits on the tiny piano bench and begins playing beautifully. When the song is finished the little piano player takes a bow and jumps back into the caver's pocket.

The bartender, obviously confused by all this asks the caver what's with the little piano player. The caver replies, "I found a genie in the Well of Hell, but it turns out he was hard of hearing, so all I ended up with was a 12 inch pianist.


Copied from Reddit bc laziness:

Three men are walking through the woods and find a lamp.

One of them picks it up, rubs it, and out pops a Genie.
It booms "You have finally freed me after all these years, so I'll grant each one of you 3 wishes." The first guy immediately blurts out "I want a billion dollars." POOF, he's holding a printout that shows his account balance is now in fact 1,000,000,003.50
The second man thinks for a bit, then says "I want to be the richest man alive." POOF, he's holding papers showing his net worth is now well over 100 billion.
The third guy thinks even longer about his wish, then says "I want my left arm to rotate clockwise for the rest of my life." POOF, his arm starts rotating.
The Genie tells them it's time for their second wish.
First guy says: "I want to be married to the most beautiful woman on earth." POOF, a stunning beauty wraps herself around his arm.
Second guy says "I want to be good-looking and charismatic, so I can have every girl I want." POOF, his looks change and the first guy's wife immediately starts flirting with him.
Third guy says "I want my right arm to rotate counter-clockwise until I die." POOF, now both his arms are rotating, in opposite directions.
The genie tells them to think very carefully about their third wish.
First guy does, and after a while says "I never want to become sick or injured, I want to stay healthy until I die." POOF, his complexion improves, his acne is gone and his knees don't bother him any more.
Second guy says "I never want to grow old. I want to stay 29 forever." POOF, he looks younger already.
Third guy smiles triumphantly and says "My last wish is for my head to nod back and forth." POOF, he's now nodding his head and still flailing his arms around.
The genie wishes them good luck, disappears, and the men soon go their separate ways.

Many years later they meet again and chat about how things have been going. First guy is ecstatic: "I've invested the money and multiplied it many times over, so me and my family will be among the richest of the rich pretty much forever. My wife is a freak in the sheets, and I've never gotten so much as a cold in all these years." Second guy smiles and says "Well, I built charities worldwide with a fraction of my wealth, I'm still the richest guy alive and also revered for my good deeds. I haven't aged a day since we last met, and yes, your wife is pretty wild in bed."
Third guy walks in, flailing his arms around and nodding his head, and says:

"Guys, I think I farked up."
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: a natural wonder shunned by many locals, who believe it is a prison for genies.

Well OK, then.


You don't say...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know "cavers" smugly consider themselves to be the "experts", but if you use the kind of term a 6 year old would come up with to describe your activity, yeah, not so much.

Also, this is probably a repeat of the "snakes why did it have to be snakes" headline somewhere around here.
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You are going to make a wish whether you want to or not
 
philodough
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah man, no photos?
 
