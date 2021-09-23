 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1779, Commander John Paul Jones won a major naval battle against the British while in English waters, culminating with his legendary 'Wait, where are we again?' speech   (history.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could say he gave......

....No quarter.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It still blows my mind that JPJ sailed across The Atlantic to the far side of England to engage British shipping. Seems a bit out of the way for a war in the Colonies.

I also don't think he gets enough credit as an arranger and multi-instrumentalist.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then he took a break while Bonzo played Moby Dick.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds French.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He jumped the shark with All of My Love
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
On his ship, the Good Guy Dick.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hero, but, from what I've heard, a major pain in the ass.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Then he took a break while Bonzo played Moby Dick.


Then he finished In.Through the Out Door because Pagey was strung out.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I also don't think he gets enough credit as an arranger and multi-instrumentalist.

he did the arranging for Automatic For The People, which was fabulous
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Royal Orleans (1993 Remaster)
Youtube DEDNTRuToTw
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: JPJ sailed across The Atlantic to the far side of England to engage British shipping. Seems a bit out of the way for a war in the Colonies.


Ahayaaaaa Ah Ahayahaaaaaaaa Ah
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Technically pretty much all naval battles in that war took place in English waters. Just, ya know, not for much longer.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How unlucky does someone have to be to be involved with two history making revolutions? Or maybe this guy was a habitual line-stepper.
 
Muta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Then he took a break while Bonzo played Moby Dick.


I didn't know he was a musician.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: It still blows my mind that JPJ sailed across The Atlantic to the far side of England to engage British shipping. Seems a bit out of the way for a war in the Colonies.

I also don't think he gets enough credit as an arranger and multi-instrumentalist.


Well first he sailed to France to pick up a ship that Benjamin Franklin had picked up from the French.

His goal was not particularly unusual for the day. His job was to attack and seize merchant shipping in order to harm the British economy and make the war unpopular.

Operating in American Waters would have been tremendously counterproductive. A huge chunk of the Royal Navy was there and there weren't many ships the Bonhomme Richard would have been able to fight.

His attack on an English country mansion was a major propaganda victory for the Colonies.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
John Paul Jones - Johnny Horton
Youtube 9s58mlY1R6k
A song I get drunk to every July 4th.
 
